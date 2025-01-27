The Future of Therapy: Psychedelic Practices and Self-Energy with Sunny Strasburg

What if we could combine cutting-edge psychology with the transformative power of psychedelics to revolutionize healing? In this episode, I'm joined by Sunny Strasburg, LMFT—a psychotherapist, educator, and author specializing in Internal Family Systems (IFS), EMDR, and psychedelic-assisted therapy.Sunny shares her groundbreaking Theradelic approach, which blends modern therapeutic practices with psychedelics to create a dynamic, trauma-informed healing model. We explore key tools for therapists, the importance of self-energy, ethical care, and empowering clients to take charge of their healing. Whether you're a seasoned clinician or simply curious about the intersection of psychology and psychedelics, this conversation is packed with insights that might transform the way you think about therapy and personal growth —you won't want to miss it!We Also Discuss: How to create a holistic framework for profound healing in psychedelic therapy.The benefits of fostering a deeply nurturing and transformative therapeutic environment.How the Trauma-Informed Framework focuses on somatic awareness to ensure trauma is processed fully and safely.Taking charge of your healing journey.[0:07:00] Integrating Self Energy and Therapist's Role in Healing[0:22:00] Navigating Therapist Archetypes and Power Dynamics in Psychedelic Therapy[0:30:00] Integrating Ketamine and IFS in Psychedelic Psychotherapy Retreats[0:40:00] Empowering Consumers in Psychedelic Therapy for Informed Choices[0:47:00] Exploring The Theradelic Approach With Sunny Strasburg