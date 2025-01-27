The Future of Therapy: Psychedelic Practices and Self-Energy with Sunny Strasburg
What if we could combine cutting-edge psychology with the transformative power of psychedelics to revolutionize healing? In this episode, I'm joined by Sunny Strasburg, LMFT—a psychotherapist, educator, and author specializing in Internal Family Systems (IFS), EMDR, and psychedelic-assisted therapy.Sunny shares her groundbreaking Theradelic approach, which blends modern therapeutic practices with psychedelics to create a dynamic, trauma-informed healing model. We explore key tools for therapists, the importance of self-energy, ethical care, and empowering clients to take charge of their healing. Whether you're a seasoned clinician or simply curious about the intersection of psychology and psychedelics, this conversation is packed with insights that might transform the way you think about therapy and personal growth —you won't want to miss it!We Also Discuss: How to create a holistic framework for profound healing in psychedelic therapy.The benefits of fostering a deeply nurturing and transformative therapeutic environment.How the Trauma-Informed Framework focuses on somatic awareness to ensure trauma is processed fully and safely.Taking charge of your healing journey.[0:07:00] Integrating Self Energy and Therapist's Role in Healing[0:22:00] Navigating Therapist Archetypes and Power Dynamics in Psychedelic Therapy[0:30:00] Integrating Ketamine and IFS in Psychedelic Psychotherapy Retreats[0:40:00] Empowering Consumers in Psychedelic Therapy for Informed Choices[0:47:00] Exploring The Theradelic Approach With Sunny Strasburg
Unlock Limitless Possibilities: Jim Kwik’s Guide to Transforming Beliefs and Supercharging Your Brain
In this episode, I sat down with Jim Kwik, a world-renowned expert in memory and neuroplasticity, to explore the incredible potential of the human brain. As the founder of Kwik Learning and author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster and Unlock Your Exceptional Life, Jim shares his personal journey of turning a "broken brain" into a tool for empowerment and discovery. Together, we dive into how belief systems and neuroplasticity shape our ability to learn, grow, and thrive. Jim offers practical insights, from mastering daily routines to forming new habits, that can help anyone break through limitations and unlock their full potential. It's a conversation filled with inspiration, science, and actionable strategies to rewire your life.We Also Discuss: The pivotal role belief systems play in fueling entrepreneurial successActionable strategies to rewire your mindset for business excellence and personal developmentInsight into how the integration of wellness and self-awareness fosters long-term, sustainable success[0:00:00] Introduction to the Episode[0:02:00] Turning Personal Struggles Into Possibilities[0:12:00] Lifelong Learning and Neuroplasticity[0:21:00] Morning Routines for a Better Cognitive Performance[0:39:00] Optimizing Your Brain Efficiency[0:48:00] Redefining Success and Overcoming Limiting Beliefs
EP 213: Brian Richards | Psychedelic Insights for Mental Health
In this episode, I speak with Dr. Brian Richards, a clinical psychologist and faculty investigator at Johns Hopkins University, about the transformative potential of psychedelic experiences in mental health. We explore how these experiences move beyond symptom suppression and allow for deep personal transformation. Dr. Richards shares insights on how altered states of consciousness can reframe existential concerns and the role of therapists in helping patients integrate these profound experiences into their everyday lives. Tune in to understand how psychedelic insights can revolutionize mental health and well-being.We Also Discuss: - Understand the shift from symptom-focused treatments to psychedelic experiences as a means of personal transformation in the realm of mental health and well-being- Dive into how altered states of consciousness facilitated by psychedelic substances can help to reframe existential concerns, such as end-of-life reflections- Learn how therapists and patients can collaboratively make sense of, process, and apply insights gained from psychedelic experiences into daily life- Explore the Scalability and Clinical Application challenges involved in making psychedelic-assisted therapy accessible and effective within medical settings- Understand the courage required to explore intense experiences, both for patients and therapists
EP 212: Cassandra Vieten | The Healing Power of Mindful Psychedelic Experiences
In this episode, I'm joined by Dr. Cassandra Vieten, a clinical professor and director of the Center for Mindfulness at UC San Diego, to explore the transformative power of psychedelic-assisted therapies and mindfulness practices. We dive into the fascinating intersection of indigenous, Eastern, and Western approaches to healing, and discuss how these practices can reshape our neurology and unravel trauma. Dr. Vieten also covers the ethics and future of psychedelic therapies, and how personal healing can inspire broader societal change. Tune in to explore how mindful psychedelic experiences can spark profound healing from withinWe Also Discuss: - Discover the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies and mindfulness practices, through their historical context, contemporary resurgence, and influential role in psychological health - Explore the fascinating intersection of traditional indigenous practices, Eastern contemplative methods, and Western psychological approaches- Learn about the concept of 'Reverse PTSD' to help unravel trauma and reshape our neurology in profoundly healing ways- Engage with the critical conversation around the ethics and future implementation of psychedelic therapies- Learn how personal breakthroughs in healing can spark a chain reaction, affecting consumer habits, empathy, and enhance collective conscience
EP 211: Austin Perlmutter | Nature, Psychedelics, and Epigenetics
In this episode, I'm joined by Dr. Austin Perlmutter, a board-certified internal medicine physician and New York Times bestselling author, to explore the profound connection between nature, psychedelics, and our health. We discuss the fascinating role of plant compounds in influencing our well-being and the potential of psychedelics like psilocybin in enhancing mental health. We also explore how these experiences can induce lasting changes in DNA expression through epigenetics as well as help heal intergenerational trauma. Tune in to learn how the mind-body connection can be unlocked through nature and cutting-edge science.We Also Discuss: - Understand the multifaceted role of polyphenols and phytochemicals in plants as agents of data transfer that influence human health- Explore the potential of psychedelics, such as psilocybin, in reconnecting individuals with nature and enhancing mental health- Delve into the evolving understanding of epigenetics and how psychedelic experiences can induce lasting changes in DNA expression- Examine the complex interplay between genetics, trauma, and the therapeutic potential of psychedelics in addressing mental health issues, including intergenerational trauma
The Radical Responsibility Podcast, hosted by Dr. Fleet Maull, explores personal growth, emotional healing, and transformation through evidence-based insights into mental health, mindfulness, and innovative wellness practices. Each episode provides practical tools to help listeners break through emotional barriers, manage stress, and cultivate inner peace. Covering topics from psychedelics to global healing, the podcast blends research-backed methods with compassionate guidance for those seeking deeper self-awareness and lasting, positive change.