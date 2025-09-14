Powered by RND
  • Revolutionizing Citizen Engagement: Digital Tools and Trust in Government - Jocelyn Baker - Episode 150
    In this episode of Public Sector Podcast, we chat with Jocelyn, the Deputy Minister for Environment and Climate Change in Manitoba, about the transformative role digital tools are playing in reshaping government-citizen relationships. From co-creation of policies to fostering two-way communication, Jocelyn shares how Manitoba is using digital platforms like Engage EMB to create more inclusive, transparent, and responsive governance. We explore the shift from one-way communication to collaboration, the importance of maintaining privacy while engaging data-driven strategies, and how governments can use technology to build trust and better serve their citizens. Tune in for practical insights, real-world examples, and actionable tips on revolutionizing citizen engagement in the digital age. Don’t miss this conversation—it's one you’ll want to share with your colleagues and leaders in government! Jocelyn Baker, Deputy Minister Environment and Climate Change at Government of Manitoba. For more great insights head to www.PublicSectorNetwork.co      
  • Advancing Digital Government in Virginia: AI, Data Integration, and Tools for Enhanced Citizen Services - Robert (Bob) Osmond - Episode 149
    Virginia is leading the charge in digital transformation—leveraging AI and emerging technologies to streamline government operations, tackle complex data challenges, and improve public service delivery. In this episode, we're joined by Robert (Bob) Osmond, Commonwealth Chief Information Officer, Virginia IT Agency whoexplores how the state is using innovation to create more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centred government services. From AI-powered process improvements to the Central Permit Transparency initiative, discover how Virginia is simplifying bureaucracy, breaking down data silos, and transforming citizen and business experiences across the state. If you're looking to modernize public services, this episode is packed with practical insights and proven strategies. Robert (Bob) Osmond, Commonwealth Chief Information Officer, Virginia IT Agency For more great insights head to www.PublicSectorNetwork.co  
  • Trends in Cybercrime with NSW Police - Matthew Craft - Episode 148
    In this episode, Matthew Craft, Detective Superintendent, NSW Police Force examines the evolving landscape of cybercrime in 2025—what’s changed, what’s emerging, and what organisations need to know to stay ahead. From rising threat trends to response readiness, the discussion also highlights the importance of national and international cooperation in combating cyber threats. Whether you’re in government, law enforcement, or cyber defence, this episode offers timely insights into staying resilient in a high-risk digital world.   Matthew Craft, Detective Superintendent, NSW Police Force   For more great insights head to www.PublicSectorNetwork.co  
  • Data Discipline Is The Foundation of Government Innovation - Josh Wagner - Episode 147
    In this episode of Public Sector Podcast, we are joined by Josh Wagner, Arizona's State Chief Data and Analytics Officer, as Arizona drives forward with data modernization, AI governance and cross agency innovation. Josh will dive into the strategies shaping Arizona's data-driven future and the lessons other jurisdictions can take from their journey. This includes connecting the dots on how data is addressed, challenges in advancing Arizona's data modernization journey, the role of governance, and the acceleration of collaboration.  Josh Wagner, Arizona State Chief Data and Analytics Officer, State of Arizona For more great insights head to www.PublicSectorNetwork.co    
  • From Legacy Systems to AI Enabled Technology | Victorian Public Sector’s Technology Transformation Journey - Emily Mailes - Episode 146
    In this episode, Emily Mailes, Chief eHealth Strategy Officer at the Victorian Department of Health, joins us for a fireside chat on navigating digital transformation in healthcare. She shares how Victoria is tackling outdated systems, adopting AI, and reshaping its digital strategy to improve patient care and system efficiency. From managing billion-dollar IT backlogs to building interoperable platforms and developing AI governance frameworks, Emily offers practical insights into balancing innovation with safety, ethics, and long-term sustainability. Essential listening for health leaders, policymakers, and digital strategists looking to modernise healthcare while keeping patients at the centre. Emily Mailes, Chief eHealth Strategy Officer, Victorian Department of Health For more great insights head to www.PublicSectorNetwork.co    
The Public Sector Podcast features live talks, exclusive interviews and roundtables with public sector thought leaders from around the world. This podcast is presented by Public Sector Network, a social enterprise designed to help governments network, benchmark and establish best practice on a global scale through events, online networks and content created for public servants seeking knowledge and fresh insights.
