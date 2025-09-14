Revolutionizing Citizen Engagement: Digital Tools and Trust in Government - Jocelyn Baker - Episode 150

In this episode of Public Sector Podcast, we chat with Jocelyn, the Deputy Minister for Environment and Climate Change in Manitoba, about the transformative role digital tools are playing in reshaping government-citizen relationships. From co-creation of policies to fostering two-way communication, Jocelyn shares how Manitoba is using digital platforms like Engage EMB to create more inclusive, transparent, and responsive governance. We explore the shift from one-way communication to collaboration, the importance of maintaining privacy while engaging data-driven strategies, and how governments can use technology to build trust and better serve their citizens. Tune in for practical insights, real-world examples, and actionable tips on revolutionizing citizen engagement in the digital age. Don’t miss this conversation—it's one you’ll want to share with your colleagues and leaders in government! Jocelyn Baker, Deputy Minister Environment and Climate Change at Government of Manitoba. For more great insights head to www.PublicSectorNetwork.co