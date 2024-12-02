Powered by RND
Psychic Teachers

Samantha Fey and Deb Bowen
Psychic Teachers Podcast features two well known intuitives -- Deb Bowen and Samantha Fey -- helping listeners learn how to embrace their inner psychic.
  • How to Feel, Express and Share More Gratitude
    In this best of show, Samantha and Deb share research, tips and ideas that emphasize the importance of feeling and expressing gratitude. We hope you have a beautiful start to your holiday season. We'll be back next week with a great new episode on the magic of working with Clear Quartz.Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please tell a friend, subscribe, rate and leave us a kind review. Don't forget to join our community on Facebook by searching Psychic Teachers.  If you have a question or story to share with us, send us an email at [email protected].   For more information on us, check out our websites: debbowen.com and samanthafey.com.You can also find Samantha on Instagram @samanthaofey.  Signed copies of Samantha’s book Heavenly Alliance and The Awake Dreamer are available at samanthafey.com.Be sure to check out her other podcast Enlightened Empaths.  Have a great week. Be the Light!
    36:53
  • Discover Your Frequency with Penney Peirce
    Penney Peirce is a gifted intuitive empath and visionary, and one of the pioneers in the intuition development movement. She is a popular author, lecturer, counselor, and trainer specializing in intuition development, "skillful perception," transformation, and dreamwork. She is the best-selling author of several books such as The Intuitive Way, The Present Moment and her transformation series which includes the expanded 15th anniversary edition of Frequency which we’re discussing today.For more information on Penney's work, check out her website at penneypeirce.com. You can find her on Instagram @penneypeirceThanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please tell a friend, subscribe, rate and leave us a kind review. Don't forget to join our community on Facebook by searching Psychic Teachers.  If you have a question or story to share with us, send us an email at [email protected].  For more information, check out our websites: debbowen.com and samanthafey.com.You can also find Samantha on Instagram @samanthaofey.  Signed copies of Samantha’s book Heavenly Alliance and The Awake Dreamer are available at samanthafey.com. Be sure to check out her other podcast Enlightened Empaths.  Have a great week. Be the Light!
    54:33
  • November Listener Question and Answer Show
    In this week's show Deb and Samantha answer questions about crystals, telepathy, and dream visits plus lots of great listener stories about signs from loved ones. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please tell a friend, subscribe, rate and leave us a kind review. Don't forget to join our community on Facebook by searching Psychic Teachers.  If you have a question or story to share with us, send us an email at [email protected].  For more information on us, check out our websites: debbowen.com and samanthafey.com.You can also find Samantha on Instagram @samanthaofey.  Signed copies of Samantha's books are available at samanthafey.com.  Be sure to check out her other podcast Enlightened Empaths.  Have a great week. Be the Light!
    49:26
  • Near Death Experiences and Spiritual Awakenings with Jacob Cooper
    Based on his near-death experience and past life regressions, Jacob L. Cooper shares insight about the mystery of life on the other side of the veil. He has a Master of Social Work degree and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Reiki Master, Certified Hypnotherapist, and specializes in Past Life Regression Therapy. Jacob incorporates mindfulness and a spiritual approach to focus on the connection between the mind, body, and spirit to provide mindfulness, reiki, and psychotherapy sessions in his office, over the phone, or on the computer. He’s the author of Life After Breath and The Wisdom of Jacobs Ladder. You can also hear his show The Wisdom of Jacob’s Ladder on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts.Check him out online at jacoblcooper.com or on Instagram @jacobcooperlcswThanks for listening. Have a great week. Be the Light!
    46:16
  • Six Ways to Jumpstart Your Intuition
    We're dicsussing some great, practical and easy steps you can take today to jumpstart your intuition. Join us as we talk about raising your vibrations, carving out time for silence, connecting with your guides and so much more.Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please tell a friend, subscribe, rate and leave us a review.Don't forget to join our community on Facebook by searching Psychic Teachers.   If you have a question or story to share with us, send us an email at [email protected].  For more information on us, check out our websites: debbowen.com and samanthafey.com.You can also find Samantha on Instagram @samanthaofey.  You can now preorder Samantha’s new book Heavenly Alliance.Signed copies of her book The Awake Dreamer: A Guide to Lucid Dreaming, Astral Travel and Mastering the Dreamscape are available at samanthafey.com.  Be sure to check out her other podcast Enlightened Empaths.  
    52:38

About Psychic Teachers

Psychic Teachers Podcast features two well known intuitives -- Deb Bowen and Samantha Fey -- helping listeners learn how to embrace their inner psychic. Tune in and listen to these funny ladies discuss everything from ghosts and energy vampires to chakra clearing and spirit guides.
