Near Death Experiences and Spiritual Awakenings with Jacob Cooper

Based on his near-death experience and past life regressions, Jacob L. Cooper shares insight about the mystery of life on the other side of the veil. He has a Master of Social Work degree and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Reiki Master, Certified Hypnotherapist, and specializes in Past Life Regression Therapy. Jacob incorporates mindfulness and a spiritual approach to focus on the connection between the mind, body, and spirit to provide mindfulness, reiki, and psychotherapy sessions in his office, over the phone, or on the computer. He’s the author of Life After Breath and The Wisdom of Jacobs Ladder. You can also hear his show The Wisdom of Jacob’s Ladder on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts.Check him out online at jacoblcooper.com or on Instagram @jacobcooperlcswThanks for listening. Have a great week. Be the Light!