In this best of show, Samantha and Deb share research, tips and ideas that emphasize the importance of feeling and expressing gratitude. We hope you have a beautiful start to your holiday season. We'll be back next week with a great new episode on the magic of working with Clear Quartz.
36:53
Discover Your Frequency with Penney Peirce
Penney Peirce is a gifted intuitive empath and visionary, and one of the pioneers in the intuition development movement. She is a popular author, lecturer, counselor, and trainer specializing in intuition development, "skillful perception," transformation, and dreamwork. She is the best-selling author of several books such as The Intuitive Way, The Present Moment and her transformation series which includes the expanded 15th anniversary edition of Frequency which we're discussing today.For more information on Penney's work, check out her website at penneypeirce.com. You can find her on Instagram @penneypeirce
54:33
November Listener Question and Answer Show
In this week's show Deb and Samantha answer questions about crystals, telepathy, and dream visits plus lots of great listener stories about signs from loved ones.
49:26
Near Death Experiences and Spiritual Awakenings with Jacob Cooper
Based on his near-death experience and past life regressions, Jacob L. Cooper shares insight about the mystery of life on the other side of the veil. He has a Master of Social Work degree and is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Reiki Master, Certified Hypnotherapist, and specializes in Past Life Regression Therapy. Jacob incorporates mindfulness and a spiritual approach to focus on the connection between the mind, body, and spirit to provide mindfulness, reiki, and psychotherapy sessions in his office, over the phone, or on the computer. He's the author of Life After Breath and The Wisdom of Jacobs Ladder. You can also hear his show The Wisdom of Jacob's Ladder on YouTube or wherever you listen to podcasts.Check him out online at jacoblcooper.com or on Instagram @jacobcooperlcsw
46:16
Six Ways to Jumpstart Your Intuition
We're dicsussing some great, practical and easy steps you can take today to jumpstart your intuition. Join us as we talk about raising your vibrations, carving out time for silence, connecting with your guides and so much more.
Psychic Teachers Podcast features two well known intuitives -- Deb Bowen and Samantha Fey -- helping listeners learn how to embrace their inner psychic. Tune in and listen to these funny ladies discuss everything from ghosts and energy vampires to chakra clearing and spirit guides.