The Psychology of Childhood Trauma, Forgiveness, and Post-Traumatic Growth
Today, we welcome Reema's brother, Ben, who describes the darkness of his childhood experience for the first time. Reema and Ben unpack some of the lessons learned about the psychology of childhood trauma, the research on forgiveness, and post-traumatic growth. Ben's remarkable story of triumph describes how God did the unimaginable when he was an atheist at the age of 19, changing the course of his life forever.
--------
1:11:29
Overcoming OCD as a Christian
In this episode, Reema Angelique delves into the topic of compulsive personality style, OCD, intrusive thoughts, Religious OCD (scrupulosity), and how to heal and experience mental and spiritual freedom from a Christian perspective.
--------
44:12
I was in a cult, psychology of manipulation
In this episode, Reema Angelique breaks down her experience in a cult environment. She discusses the psychology of narcissistic cults, religious/spiritual abuse, and the psychology of manipulative behavior.
--------
1:04:32
Signs you have Trauma and Don't Know it
On this week's episode, Reema Angelique dives into the topic of Trauma and PTSD, including adverse childhood experiences and trauma. Reema goes over the signs and symptoms of PTSD, and how the trauma impacts the brain and body, including debunking the myths that might float around Christian circles about what trauma is and isn't. Toward the end of the podcast, Reema offers hope and healing for Christians who are looking to heal and move forward from their trauma, including discussing the research on post-traumatic growth.
--------
51:49
Mental Illness or Spiritual Warfare?
In this week's podcast, Reema Angelique dives into the main signs and symptoms of spiritual warfare, how to tell the difference between spiritual warfare and mental illness, how you can combat spiritual warfare both psychologically and spiritually.
Welcome to Psalms & Psychology! A podcast dedicated to helping today's Christians navigate their mental health and providing a space to grow, heal, and flourish. That’s why we’re here to break down important biblical and psychological topics in simple, relatable ways.