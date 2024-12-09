Signs you have Trauma and Don't Know it

On this week's episode, Reema Angelique dives into the topic of Trauma and PTSD, including adverse childhood experiences and trauma. Reema goes over the signs and symptoms of PTSD, and how the trauma impacts the brain and body, including debunking the myths that might float around Christian circles about what trauma is and isn't. Toward the end of the podcast, Reema offers hope and healing for Christians who are looking to heal and move forward from their trauma, including discussing the research on post-traumatic growth.