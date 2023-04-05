ChatGPT & Prompt Engineering Podcast

Learn to write effective prompts for ChatGPT, Bard, Midjourney, DALLE, and other AI systems. Also hosting weekly prompt engineering masterminds: - US: htt... More
ChatGPT turns a history book into a game with 400 questions! Techniques: roleplaying, shot prompting
Lee Chazen used 6 ChatGPT prompts to make a year's worth of World History teaching materials, including 400+ questions for a history game. He's also using ChatGPT to write website content for his game, social media posts, and a whole lot more.Topics and techniques discussed:- role playing- step by step- prompt ideation tool- and more!Prompt iteration tool: PromptEngineeringPodcast.com/idePromptbase sales analysis: https://gregschwartz.gumroad.com/l/prompt-engineers-promptbase-analysis-gpt Use coupon code "podcast" for 10% off!To follow up with Lee:Twitter: https://twitter.com/lee_chazenContent Strategy Website: https://www.glidercell.comGame to learn world history, Global Challenge 2.0: https://globalchallenge.mixo.ioBlog: https://rightbrainworld.blogspot.com/Stay in touch on:Youtube: youtube.com/@PromptEngineeringPodcastTelegram: https://t.me/PromptEngineeringMastermindLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/14231334/
4/27/2023
31:37
ChatGPT mastermind on prompt engineering: planning events, analysis of prompts selling on PromptBase
For the second mastermind on ChatGPT and prompt engineering, I actually hosted two masterminds: one for US time zones, and one for the rest of the globe. This is the recording from the latter; US recording coming soon! Topics and techniques discussed: - role playing- step by step- prompt ideation tool- and more!Since none of the attendees had a prompt, they wanted to work on, I opened up a analysis done of the prompts being sold on PromptBase.com and we picked out a category. Then we looked at the top prompts in that category for inspiration and started building our own.Links:If you want to up your game selling on PromptBase, here is the analysis of all text-output prompts: https://gregschwartz.gumroad.com/l/prompt-engineers-promptbase-analysis-gpt Use coupon code "podcast" for 10% off!Prompt ideation tool I showed: https://prompt-engineering-ide.herokuapp.com You need an OpenAI API Key to use it. Although next week I'm coming out with an update to provide demo credits!Feedback form to improve the mastermind:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3zTHK0lcGnmIC-gCiJsXN8NoSST2E28R4TAsQ0_rv2LkzZA/viewformNext mastermind:To attend the next mastermind (no cost), go here: PromptEngineeringMastermind.com
4/19/2023
45:38
ChatGPT used for Dungeons & Dragons-like game called QuestGPT! Techniques: reflection, step by step
Adam and Bruno are part of a team that built an awesome game on top of ChatGPT. It's called QuestGPT [ https://questgpt.io ] and I brought them on to talk about that.Quote:"Temperature is one of the knobs we can tune to say how engaging we want it to be, but also how correct and predictable do we want it to be. For example, we have this character creation menu where we dynamically generate descriptions of your character based on some personality test, basically. And for that we want it to be funny and to be all out. So we want that to be like higher temperature for that.But when we're storytelling, of course we want it to be engaging, but if you get it to be too hot, it'll lose its purpose at some point. It'll forget what it's trying to do. So we want to not let that to be too hot."Topics and techniques discussed: - role playing- reflection- the temperature parameter, what it does- using multiple agents within ChatGPT, and even multiple *separate* conversations (with their own temperature values) to work together- generating art in MidJourneyFollow them:communityone.iotwitter.com/communityone_iotwitter.com/questgpttwitter.com/adamjboyleTo join the next mastermind (no cost), go here: PromptEngineeringMastermind.comStay in touch on:Youtube: youtube.com/@PromptEngineeringPodcastTelegram: https://t.me/PromptEngineeringMastermindLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/14231334/
4/13/2023
31:54
ChatGPT Prompt Engineering Mastermind: we worked on Zoom to improve each other's prompts! April 6
The first Prompt Engineering Mastermind! 50+ people attended. To attend the next mastermind, register here: https://www.promptengineeringpodcast.com/mastermind/People presented prompts for us to collaboratively improve:Prompt for instructions on how to building a website using WordPress. ChatGPT fixated on prior information. Starting a new conversation cleared that out.Prompt for a "therapist-like" persona, that leads a conversation and responds contextually. We experimented and ultimately settled on not just roleplaying, but roleplaying with a specific famous therapist, and got good results.Prompt for creating carousel content (e.g. swipeable slide content typically found on Instagram and LinkedIn). The biggest improvement were telling ChatGPT to: Generate the text first, then "step by step" (which forces meta-cognition) break it into separate phrases for each of the 10 slides. Ensure each slide builds upon the previous one and creates a cohesive narrative. The final result is more connected and improved, meeting the user's objectives.Additional topics we covered:Helpful extensions for ChatGPTThe importance of using one conversation for a prompt building prompt, and testing each iteration of that prompt in a *new* conversationIn-depth explanation of meta prompting, which involves building a persona model for ChatGPT to help it interact more effectivelyPoll of the attendees overwhelmingly voted for masterminds being weekly, rather than biweekly. Stay in touch on:Youtube: youtube.com/@PromptEngineeringPodcastTelegram: https://t.me/PromptEngineeringMastermindLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/14231334/
4/8/2023
39:42
Sean Ridley, SEO expert: using ChatGPT & Midjourney for the #hustleGPT challenge
Sean Ridley, founder of MSP SEO Synergy, is an SEO expert who has been exploring the applications of AI in marketing. He learned about prompt engineering through Twitter and was one of the first 50 businesses to start the #HustleGPT challenge. Sean has been using ChatGPT for many things:- Developing website copy: ChatGPT has helped Sean create the copy for his agency's website, including meta descriptions and other content.- Social media presence: Sean has utilized ChatGPT to generate posts for platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn, helping him effectively communicate about his business.- Used Midjourney to brainstorm ideas for website layouts and design, and loves Pait Digital's prompts https://www.paitdigital.com/design-promptsHe's excited about:- Scaling ideas: AI's ability to take small human ideas and scale them beyond the person's imagination is what excites Sean the most.- ChatGPT plugins: particularly integrating with apps like Instacart and Zapier for automation.- Inspiration from others: Sean shouted out https://twitter.com/Lauren_79 who shares beautiful and majestic prompts on MidJourney.Links:- Discord with design prompts for Midjourney: https://www.paitdigital.com/design-prompts- Some of his website mockup images from Midjourney:https://twitter.com/MSPSEOSynergy/status/1641196215344803840- https://www.mspseosynergy.com - https://twitter.com/MSPSEOSynergy
