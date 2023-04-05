ChatGPT & Prompt Engineering Podcast

ChatGPT used for Dungeons & Dragons-like game called QuestGPT! Techniques: reflection, step by step

Adam and Bruno are part of a team that built an awesome game on top of ChatGPT. It's called QuestGPT [ https://questgpt.io ] and I brought them on to talk about that.Quote:"Temperature is one of the knobs we can tune to say how engaging we want it to be, but also how correct and predictable do we want it to be. For example, we have this character creation menu where we dynamically generate descriptions of your character based on some personality test, basically. And for that we want it to be funny and to be all out. So we want that to be like higher temperature for that.But when we're storytelling, of course we want it to be engaging, but if you get it to be too hot, it'll lose its purpose at some point. It'll forget what it's trying to do. So we want to not let that to be too hot."Topics and techniques discussed: - role playing- reflection- the temperature parameter, what it does- using multiple agents within ChatGPT, and even multiple *separate* conversations (with their own temperature values) to work together- generating art in MidJourney