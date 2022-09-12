Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

A multi-protagonist period drama set in a post-revolutionary Haiti that asks the central question: How far will people go for power? More
A multi-protagonist period drama set in a post-revolutionary Haiti that asks the central question: How far will people go for power?

  • The House of Milot
    In the season finale, Léonie crashes the Royal Communion hoping to gain favor and earn enough money to repay her family’s debt. However, Antoinette has another plan in mind.
    1/6/2023
    13:27
  • Royal First Communion
    Antoinette tries to impress King Christophe at the Royal First Communion, but is once again upstaged by the House of Milot.
    12/30/2022
    10:41
  • A Mother's Wish
    A surprise visit from the debt collector places Léonie and her mother in a desperate situation.
    12/23/2022
    10:36
  • Faux Pas
    Madame Perdue hosts a competition amongst the servants to attend the Royal First Communion. Léonie tries to impress the Baroness and win.
    12/16/2022
    14:32
  • Second Place Is First to Lose
    Ambitious Jean-Michel is overlooked and underestimated as the youngest son in the House Milot. But when he meets the lovely Léonie, Jean-Michel has the chance to best his brother in the battle for her affection.
    12/9/2022
    10:46

About Prestige

A multi-protagonist period drama set in a post-revolutionary Haiti that asks the central question: How far will people go for power?
