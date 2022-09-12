A multi-protagonist period drama set in a post-revolutionary Haiti that asks the central question: How far will people go for power? More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
The House of Milot
In the season finale, Léonie crashes the Royal Communion hoping to gain favor and earn enough money to repay her family’s debt. However, Antoinette has another plan in mind.
1/6/2023
13:27
Royal First Communion
Antoinette tries to impress King Christophe at the Royal First Communion, but is once again upstaged by the House of Milot.
12/30/2022
10:41
A Mother's Wish
A surprise visit from the debt collector places Léonie and her mother in a desperate situation.
12/23/2022
10:36
Faux Pas
Madame Perdue hosts a competition amongst the servants to attend the Royal First Communion. Léonie tries to impress the Baroness and win.
12/16/2022
14:32
Second Place Is First to Lose
Ambitious Jean-Michel is overlooked and underestimated as the youngest son in the House Milot. But when he meets the lovely Léonie, Jean-Michel has the chance to best his brother in the battle for her affection.