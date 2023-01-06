Want to make your product stand out in a crowded market? It all starts with great positioning. I’m April Dunford, the expert high-growth tech companies go to wh... More
From Cold Calls To Positioning Expert: The Story Of How I Got Here
Join me for our first episode, where I share how a simple shift in positioning saved a product from failure, igniting my passion for positioning. I’ll explore Clayton Christensen's Jobs To Be Done Framework and how it revolutionized my approach. I'll walk you through my 5-step methodology and outline exactly how I got here. I'll also reveal why the methodology alone isn't enough to nail your positioning and what you can expect more of on this podcast.
In This Episode, I Cover:
(00:00) Welcome early adopters!
(00:50) A story about the first product I ever worked on, Watcom SQL
(09:11) How a shift in positioning saved Watcom’s product
(09:57) What I learned as VP of Marketing
(12:02) The positioning statement
(14:18) How I approached positioning as a multi-year engineering problem
(14:42) The 5 pieces of positioning
(15:31) How to solve for the best answer
(17:19) How I got started (and why you shouldn’t approach positioning this way)
(19:11) Clayton Christensen’s Jobs-To-Be-Done Framework
(20:03) The famous milkshake story and what it taught me
(22:26) The steps to nail your product positioning
(24:09) Why this methodology won’t take you all the way there
(25:39) Feedback and thanks
Where To Find Me:
Podcast Website: https://www.positioning.show/
Personal Website: https://www.aprildunford.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aprildunford/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprildunford/
Referenced:
Crossing the Chasm: https://www.amazon.com/Crossing-Chasm-3rd-Disruptive-Mainstream/dp/0062292986
Competing Against Luck: https://www.amazon.com/Competing-Against-Luck-Innovation-Customer/dp/0062435612
—
6/1/2023
26:13
Welcome to the Positioning Show
Welcome to The Positioning Show with me, your host, April Dunford. I am the best-selling author of Obviously Awesome and a seasoned marketing professional who has worked with over 100 companies to help nail their positioning. This show is the ultimate guide to understanding and implementing effective positioning strategies. Whether you're an entrepreneur seeking to make your product stand out in a crowded market, a marketer grappling with the challenges of communicating value, or a product manager striving to master the art of positioning, this is the place to be. Click that subscribe or follow button now, or head over to www.positioning.show to stay up to date with all the latest episodes.
Where To Find April Dunford
Podcast Website: https://www.positioning.show/
Personal Website: https://www.aprildunford.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aprildunford/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprildunford/
Want to make your product stand out in a crowded market? It all starts with great positioning. I’m April Dunford, the expert high-growth tech companies go to when they have a positioning problem. With over two decades of experience as a startup executive and consultant, I have positioned and re-positioned hundreds of products and companies. Using my battle-tested methodology, I'll teach you the nitty-gritty of positioning so that you can unlock better marketing and sales performance. If you're an entrepreneur, marketer, or business leader who wants to stand out, this podcast is for you.