From Cold Calls To Positioning Expert: The Story Of How I Got Here

(00:00) Welcome early adopters! (00:50) A story about the first product I ever worked on, Watcom SQL (09:11) How a shift in positioning saved Watcom's product (09:57) What I learned as VP of Marketing (12:02) The positioning statement (14:18) How I approached positioning as a multi-year engineering problem (14:42) The 5 pieces of positioning (15:31) How to solve for the best answer (17:19) How I got started (and why you shouldn't approach positioning this way) (19:11) Clayton Christensen's Jobs-To-Be-Done Framework (20:03) The famous milkshake story and what it taught me (22:26) The steps to nail your product positioning (24:09) Why this methodology won't take you all the way there (25:39) Feedback and thanks — Referenced: Crossing the Chasm: https://www.amazon.com/Crossing-Chasm-3rd-Disruptive-Mainstream/dp/0062292986 Competing Against Luck: https://www.amazon.com/Competing-Against-Luck-Innovation-Customer/dp/0062435612