We help you make sense of the cultural drama blowing up the internet. Every Wednesday, host Elamin Abdelmahmoud (Buzzfeed) is joined by Kevin Fallon (The Daily ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 108
Coming Jan. 30: Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud
Introducing our new show: Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud! The host you know and love will bring you thoughtful and vibrant discussions daily in a new 30-minute format. With the help of superfans and experts alike, Elamin will cover the most urgent and joyful stories in arts, pop culture and entertainment. Welcome to the group chat!
1/16/2023
1:11
Bonus Episode! Titanic @ 25 live show
It's been 25 years since James Cameron's blockbuster Titanic changed filmmaking forever. Host Elamin Abdelmahmoud is joined by Amil Niazi and special guest Cameron Maitland to discuss everything Kate + Leo + iceberg. This special episode was recorded live at the Hot Docs Cinema in Toronto on November 17.
Drop it in the Group Chat: 55:53
12/14/2022
1:04:06
The last Pop Chat + the best of 2022
It’s the end of an era. On the final episode of Pop Chat, Amil, Kevin, and Elamin reflect on their favourite moments.
We also recap the year in music, from the return of Beyoncé to Kanye’s anti-semitism, and share our thoughts on the best television shows of 2022.
We are so grateful to everyone who listened to Pop Chat, thank you for riding with us.
Warm-up question: 1:01
Year in music: 5:35
Year in movies: 32:37
Drop it in the Group Chat: 51:05
12/8/2022
1:01:59
The rise of Yellowstone and Knives Out: Glass Onion
How did Yellowstone become the biggest show on TV? We talk about its rise and how its creator, Taylor Sheridan, became the biggest name in TV.
And we talk about Glass Onion, the Knives Out sequel, and Netflix’s confusing release strategy.
Warm-up question: 1:02
Knives Out: 7:12
Yellowstone: 25:24
Drop it in the Group Chat: 49:29
11/30/2022
57:12
Swifties take on Ticketmaster
We get into how the Taylor Swift fandom is looking to take on Ticketmaster, after the giant ticketing website left millions of fans without tickets to see Swift and in turmoil over the process. Plus, is there a horror resurgence taking place at the movies?
Warm-up question: 1:45
Ticketmaster: 5:15
Horror renaissance: 17:05
Drop it in the Group Chat: 27:12
We help you make sense of the cultural drama blowing up the internet. Every Wednesday, host Elamin Abdelmahmoud (Buzzfeed) is joined by Kevin Fallon (The Daily Beast) and Amil Niazi (Refinery 29, The Cut) to dissect and debate the biggest pop culture stories of the week.