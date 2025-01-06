PokeBeach.com Pokemon TCG Podcast

Troubling "Prismatic Evolutions" Release, Stock Severely Cut to Local Pokemon Stores
This week we discuss everything to know about "Prismatic Evolutions," from its set list to special reverse holos. We also discuss troubling news about severe shortages of the set to local Pokemon stores and how scalping will destroy its availability at big box stores.
--------
42:24
Is "Battle Partners" A Little Disappointing?
This week we discuss the reveal of several more "Battle Partners" cards, surprising news about "Prismatic Evolutions," upcoming English TCG products that will feature unique items, and more!
--------
51:56
First "Battle Partners" Cards Featuring Trainer's Pokemon, New "151" Cards Releasing in China!
A big week for news! We discuss the first card reveals from "Battle Partners," our "Journey Together" English set, a new "Mythical Island" Pocket set, beautiful Chinese-exclusive cards releasing for "151," the McDonald's "Dragon Discovery" promotion, the viability of the Expanded format, new English products like the World Championship decks, and much more!
--------
1:12:55
Full 2024 McDonald's Set Details & Is the TCG Hinting at Black & White Remakes?
This week we discuss the McDonald's 2024 promotion that's mysteriously missing from the United States, all the details on the secret rares from "Terastal Festival ex," and we question if the TCG is hinting at Black & White game remakes.
--------
51:32
Blooming Waters Premium Collection May Be Last "151" Product, Beautiful "Terastal Festival" Secret Rares!
This week we discuss the 151 "Blooming Waters Premium Collection" and if it's the last 151 product, the newly revealed secret rares from "Terastal Festival ex," when the annual McDonald's promotion might be coming, new promo cards, the TCG's timeline for the next two years, and much more!