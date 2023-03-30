Politics chat with the latest goings on at Holyrood and Westminster through the eyes of BBC Scotland journalists. More
Kingmakers
Do coalition governments work for the parties involved, and do they benefit the voters? As talk of potential future coalitions with Labour continue in Westminster after their local election gains, Lucy is joined by political editor Glenn Campbell and political correspondent Kirsten Campbell to look at Scottish and Westminster coalitions and power sharing agreements. Have coalitions, both past and present, typically helped or hindered the parties involved? What does it mean for voters when the policies they may have voted for are used as tools of compromise?
5/11/2023
24:48
The Coronation
Ahead of the Coronation of Charles III, the team looks at UK attitudes to the monarchy. Lucy and Phil are joined by Professor Ailsa Henderson of the University of Edinburgh, to look at how Scotland and the wider UK feel about King Charles and the monarchy. How do people's views vary by area, party, and constitutional belief, and how have opinions changed since the death of Queen Elizabeth?
5/4/2023
19:58
Doorstepped
First Minister Humza Yousaf meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amidst continued SNP turmoil. The team discuss the talks between the new First Minister and the Prime Minister, including the cost of living crisis and devolution. The difficult start to Yousaf's premiership looks set to continue, with former FM Nicola Sturgeon saying the SNP crisis is her 'worst nightmare'. This week saw former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford clash with the current Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, who revealed the party were still seeking an auditor to process the SNP's accounts, and acknowledged it could miss out on £1.2m in public funds if the deadline is missed. As Rishi Sunak now travels to Scotland for the Scottish Conservative conference this coming weekend, the team also discuss what we might hear from the PM and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.
4/27/2023
24:42
Operation Branchform
The team catch up post-recess, following the arrests of Peter Murrell and Colin Beattie. Both the former SNP chief executive Murrell and the now former treasurer Beattie were released without charge, in an ongoing investigation into the SNP's finances, which Police Scotland launched in July 2021 under "Operation Branchform" after receiving complaints about how donations were used by the party. Meanwhile in Westminster, a report on allegations of bullying by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been received by PM Rishi Sunak. Raab denies the allegations, and has said he would resign if they are upheld.
4/20/2023
30:26
First Minister Humza Yousaf
The team discuss Humza Yousaf's first days as SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland. After being elected First Minister in Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Yousaf has revealed his cabinet, and tackled a tricky FMQs disrupted by climate protesters. What do his picks for cabinet tell us about his plans for Scotland, how did he perform in his first days in the top job in Scottish politics, and why might the potential Commons suspension of former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier lead to his first electoral test?