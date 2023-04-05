Pod Save the UK is your weekly fix of political news, big ideas and a shot of inspiration. Each week hosts, comedian Nish Kumar and journalist Coco Khan are joi... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Raving for a Republic
Pod Save the UK is on a mission: to free the royals, and the country, from the madness of monarchy. Has King Charles’s coronation sent the UK into a frenzy of royal fervour, a bored stupor or a republican rage? Nish Kumar and Coco Khan work out how to ditch the Windsors and replace them with something better. Professor Amelia Hadfield, head of politics at Surrey University, has spotted some pitfalls for Pod Save the UK’s revolutionaries. Labour MP, Clive Lewis, joins the pod. His opinions on monarchy have got him into trouble with his own party. But who wants to be the killjoys spoiling everyone’s street party? Coco has a plan: rave for the republic.Pod Save the UK is a Reduced Listening production for Crooked Media. Audio clip credits:Policy ExchangeParliament TVLBCSky News Photo credits:Jenny LambertPoppy Murray
5/4/2023
1:02:16
Chat Sh*t, Get Banged: the USA meets the UK
4/27/2023
33:48
Introducing Pod Save the UK (4th of May)
Pod Save the UK is your fresh weekly fix of UK political news, big ideas and a shot of inspiration. Comedian Nish Kumar and journalist Coco Khan find out what's going on, what's going wrong and how we can fix it. Produced in partnership between Reduced Listening and Crooked Media, the company behind Pod Save America. New episodes out Thursdays starting the 4th of May.
Pod Save the UK is your weekly fix of political news, big ideas and a shot of inspiration. Each week hosts, comedian Nish Kumar and journalist Coco Khan are joined by politicians, experts, and famous friends to unpick the latest news, look for solutions, and inspire action. From Crooked Media – the creators of Pod Save America – in partnership with Reduced Listening, tune in to new episodes of Pod Save the UK every Thursday wherever you pod.