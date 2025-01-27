589 w/ Chris Jericho - Twisted Sister - Be Chrool to Your Scuel: Chris Jericho returns for a sequel to last week's episode and joins Chris, Nick, and Andy to break down "Be Chrool to Your Scuel" from 1985's Come Out and Play by Twisted Sister.

592 - Whitesnake - Still of the Night: In the wake of the passing of John Sykes, Chris, Nick, and Andy break down "Still of the Night" from the self-titled 1987 album by Whitesnake.

About Pod of Thunder

Andy Jones, Nick Jones and Chris Lathrop command you to kneel before whatever you use to listen to rock music podcasts and soak up the banter!Since 2013, this trio of KISS fans representing multiple generations analyzed every song from the band’s catalog, selected randomly from their 1974 debut through their most recent release, Monster. Now, they’re taking on songs by any band from any rock music genre, submitted by the show’s listeners.So hear their words and take heed as they slowly rob you of your virgin soul! Who knows – Pod of Thunder might just become your favorite rock and roll podcast (if it hasn’t already)!