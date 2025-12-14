Plug Pod with Stephanie Ike Okafor

In this episode, Stephanie unpacks what it truly means to discover purpose in Christ. So many people spend their lives searching for meaning, yet real purpose is never found outside of Jesus.Purpose is not something you chase; it is revealed as you walk in relationship with Him. When you rest in who He is, you begin to understand who you are and why you were created.If you have ever wrestled with questions about your calling or felt pressure to “figure it out,” this teaching will bring you peace and perspective. Purpose is not separate from Jesus; it is discovered in Him, formed with Him, and fulfilled through Him.