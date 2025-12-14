Plug Pod with Stephanie Ike Okafor

Jesus: The Image of The Father
12/14/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
In this episode, we're teaching one of the most foundational truths of the Christian faith: Jesus is God. We look at Jesus’ question, “Who do you say that I am?” and unpack Peter’s revelation that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God, a declaration of His divinity. Through Scripture, we break down why Jesus prayed to the Father, how the Word was both with God and was God, and what the Trinity reveals about who He truly is. This teaching brings clarity, strengthens faith, and leads you into deeper worship.
Jesus: A Model of Obedience
12/03/2025 | 38 mins.
In this episode, Stephanie teaches why we are called to model obedience the way Jesus did. Hearing God’s voice means nothing if it never becomes action. Jesus showed us that true discipleship requires surrender, sacrifice, and living according to His Word even when it costs us. We talk about stewarding revelation, overcoming delayed obedience, and why reverence opens the door to deeper fellowship with God. These are critical times, and God is calling His people to walk in obedience that cannot be shaken. Tune in and be challenged, strengthened, and called higher.
Jesus: Hearing & Knowing His Voice
11/24/2025 | 1h 50 mins.
In this episode, Stephanie teaches why hearing and knowing the voice of God is not a luxury but a necessity for every believer. She unpacks why God speaks to us, how He leads, imparts, solves problems, encourages, and warns, and the four primary ways we experience His voice as feelers, knowers, hearers, and seers. Through Scripture, personal stories, and practical wisdom, she shows how the written Word of God anchors us, protects us from deception, and trains our spirit to recognize what is truly Him. You will be stirred to deeper intimacy, challenged to steward revelation well, and invited to make calling on God a daily lifestyle.
Jesus: Discovering Purpose in Him
11/01/2025 | 48 mins.
In this episode, Stephanie unpacks what it truly means to discover purpose in Christ. So many people spend their lives searching for meaning, yet real purpose is never found outside of Jesus.Purpose is not something you chase; it is revealed as you walk in relationship with Him. When you rest in who He is, you begin to understand who you are and why you were created.If you have ever wrestled with questions about your calling or felt pressure to “figure it out,” this teaching will bring you peace and perspective. Purpose is not separate from Jesus; it is discovered in Him, formed with Him, and fulfilled through Him.
Jesus: The Embodiment of Grace
10/23/2025 | 1h 12 mins.
Grace is one of the most powerful and misunderstood truths in Scripture. In this episode, we unpack what it truly means to be saved by grace through faith, and how grace transforms everything about the life of a believer.Plug in and discover why Jesus is the embodiment of grace and truth, and how His life reveals the shift from doing to being, from striving in your own strength to walking in divine partnership with Him.
