Plain English

The best podcast for learning English if you like current events and trending topics. Improve your English listening, learn new words, and build your confidence...
EducationLanguage Learning

  • How to survive extreme cold temperatures
    Today's story: Whether you live in cold weather, plan to visit, or are just curious, it's important to know how to protect yourself from extreme cold. Learn how to layer properly, choose the right gear, and protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia.Transcript & Exercises: https://plainenglish.com/751Full lesson: https://plainenglish.com/751
    15:40
  • English words borrowed from French
    Today's story: Many English words come from French, but some, like fiancé, façade, and résumé, keep their original spellings, accents, and even gendered forms. To make things even more confusing, some of these words don't mean the same thing in French and English.Transcript & Exercises: https://plainenglish.com/750
    17:21
  • Notre Dame reopens after six years of restoration
    Today's story: Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral was nearly destroyed in a devastating fire in 2019. In the years since, thousands of artisans and specialists worked to restore the 850-year-old cathedral. The roof was rebuilt using oak from French forests. The massive pipe organ was disassembled, cleaned, and reassembled. The limestone exterior was preserved and, where necessary, stones were replaced. New lighting and safety systems were installed. And in December 2024, the cathedral opened to the world once again.Transcript & Exercises: https://plainenglish.com/749
    14:19
  • 'SNL' celebrates 50 years of late-night comedy
    Today's story: Saturday Night Live, or SNL, is a late-night comedy show that mixes short sketches, parodies, and music. The sketches poke fun at everyday situations, celebrities, products, and current events. What makes it special is that it's written quickly each week and performed live before a studio audience. This year, it celebrates its fiftieth anniversary on the air, always in the same time slot (11:30 p.m. on Saturdays).Transcript & Exercises: https://plainenglish.com/748
    15:19
  • Latin phrases that are part of English
    Today's story: English isn't descended from Latin, but some Latin phrases have made their way into everyday use. This lesson explores eight Latin phrases, such as ""circa,"" ""quid pro quo,"" and ""status quo,"" that are still used in English today, plus some fun facts about Latin's influence on other fields.Transcript & Exercises: https://plainenglish.com/747Full lesson: https://plainenglish.com/747
    19:08

About Plain English

The best podcast for learning English if you like current events and trending topics. Improve your English listening, learn new words, and build your confidence with the #1 English-learning podcast focused on current events and trending topics. Improve your English listening: Plain English episodes go a little slower than native speed so you can understand every word and improve your English listening little by little. Your host is Jeff. He's a native English speaker from the United States and he's committed to helping you improve your English skills with real-life stories—not textbook exercises. ==> Want more? If you like listening to our episodes and want to do more with us, then join us at https://plainenglish.com/join/ (PlainEnglish.com), where you can take quizzes, do interactive exercises, watch step-by-step video lessons, get expert feedback on your writing, practice speaking in English on live Zoom calls…and much more! 👉 Visit https://plainenglish.com/join/ (PlainEnglish.com/join) to start for free
