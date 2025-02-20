Notre Dame reopens after six years of restoration

Today's story: Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral was nearly destroyed in a devastating fire in 2019. In the years since, thousands of artisans and specialists worked to restore the 850-year-old cathedral. The roof was rebuilt using oak from French forests. The massive pipe organ was disassembled, cleaned, and reassembled. The limestone exterior was preserved and, where necessary, stones were replaced. New lighting and safety systems were installed. And in December 2024, the cathedral opened to the world once again.