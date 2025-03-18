#13 - Chiara Dellantonio

You may know that Chiara Dellantonio is a world-class speed puzzler who has finished 11th or higher in the individuals at every one of the last three years at the World Championships. But you may not know that she’s also an avid marathon puzzler. In this episode, we’ll talk about her journey through speed puzzling, but also how she got involved in puzzle marathons, and what even is a puzzle marathon?