Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsGovernmentPharmacy Law Weekly
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Pharmacy Law Weekly
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Pharmacy Law Weekly

Pharmacy Law Weekly
Government
Pharmacy Law Weekly
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • FDA Approves Pharmacists to Perform COVID-19 Testing, Unanswered Questions...
    Week of April 5, 2020
    --------  
    2:09
  • States Address Drug Shortages, PBMs Slash Pharmacy Reimbursements In COVID-19 Pandemic
    Week of March 29, 2020
    --------  
    2:31
  • State Boards of Pharmacy Act Fast in Response to COVID-19
    Week of March 22, 2020
    --------  
    2:25
  • Pharmacy Organizations Unite To Push For Provider Status In Emergency COVID-19 Legislation
    Week of March 15, 2020
    --------  
    2:41
  • National Meetings Cancelled, Pharmacy Retailers Step Up In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak
    Week of March 7, 2020
    --------  
    2:37

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Pharmacy Law Weekly

Tune in every Sunday for a weekly briefing on legal and regulatory developments affecting pharmacy from a student pharmacist. https://www.linkedin.com/in/brooke-kulusich/ [email protected]
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Pharmacy Law Weekly, The Tara Palmeri Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/8/2025 - 7:52:55 AM