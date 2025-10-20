Open app
Discover Prime
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Christmas
Open app
Discover Prime
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Christmas
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Podcasts
Government
Pharmacy Law Weekly
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Pharmacy Law Weekly
Pharmacy Law Weekly
Government
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 11
FDA Approves Pharmacists to Perform COVID-19 Testing, Unanswered Questions...
Week of April 5, 2020
--------
2:09
--------
2:09
States Address Drug Shortages, PBMs Slash Pharmacy Reimbursements In COVID-19 Pandemic
Week of March 29, 2020
--------
2:31
--------
2:31
State Boards of Pharmacy Act Fast in Response to COVID-19
Week of March 22, 2020
--------
2:25
--------
2:25
Pharmacy Organizations Unite To Push For Provider Status In Emergency COVID-19 Legislation
Week of March 15, 2020
--------
2:41
--------
2:41
National Meetings Cancelled, Pharmacy Retailers Step Up In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak
Week of March 7, 2020
--------
2:37
--------
2:37
Show more
More Government podcasts
The Tara Palmeri Show
Government, News, Politics
The Chris Plante Show
Government, News, Politics
The DSR Network
Government
Optimist Economy
Government, Society & Culture
5-4
Government, News, News Commentary
Red Eye Radio
Government, News, Daily News
Fiasco
Government, History, News, Politics
The Lawfare Podcast
Government, History, News, Politics
Sekulow
Government, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
The Find Out Podcast
Government, News, News Commentary, Politics
Trending Government podcasts
Bold American Pod
Government
Federal Newscast
Government, News, Society & Culture
Hudson Institute Events Podcast
Government, News, Politics
Mailin’ It! - The Official USPS Podcast
Business, Government, History
Advancing Health
Government, Health & Wellness, News, Medicine, Politics
Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner
Government
FDA Watch
Government, News, News Commentary
Political Theory 101
Government
Nashville's Morning News with Dan Mandis
Government, News, Politics
The Healthcare Policy Podcast ® Produced by David Introcaso
Government, Health & Wellness
The Redacted Podcast
Government
Boom! Lawyered
Government, History, News, Politics
A Better Peace: The War Room Podcast
Government, History
Talking Headways: A Streetsblog Podcast
Government, News
Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin
Government
The Children's Law Podcast
Business, Government, Non-Profit
U.S. Supreme Court Opinion Announcements
Government
Understanding Congress
Government, History, News, Politics
The Merge
Government
O'Connor & Company
Government, News, News Commentary
AUSA’s Army Matters Podcast
Government
The Trade Guys
Business, Government, Non-Profit
Show Archives – Armed American Radio |
Government
DIA Connections
Government
The Langley Files: CIA's Podcast
Education, Government
Pitchfork Economics with Nick Hanauer
Business, Government, News, Politics
The Impossible State
Business, Government, Non-Profit
Congressional Dish
Government, News, Politics
Bowman and Bush
Government, News, Politics
The DSR Daily
Government, News, Daily News
About Pharmacy Law Weekly
Tune in every Sunday for a weekly briefing on legal and regulatory developments affecting pharmacy from a student pharmacist. https://www.linkedin.com/in/brooke-kulusich/
[email protected]
Podcast website
Government
Listen to Pharmacy Law Weekly, The Tara Palmeri Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Pharmacy Law Weekly
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.1.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/8/2025 - 7:52:55 AM