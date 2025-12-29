Thinking Long-Term in a Short-Term World with Ari Rastegar
12/29/2025 | 2h
In this episode of Perspektives with Bank, Big Bank sits down with entrepreneur and real estate investor Ari Rastegar for a powerful conversation on success, momentum, and personal growth. Ari breaks down the importance of balancing hard work with rest and recovery, overcoming adversity, and using setbacks as fuel for long-term success. The discussion highlights the value of mentorship, emotional intelligence, communication skills, and patience, while examining how faith, instinct, and discipline intersect in both business and life. The conversation also explores themes of entitlement, expectation, and self-awareness, positioning real estate as a metaphor for navigating life's journey. Together, they unpack the importance of strategic thinking, active listening, investing in expertise, and setting bold, long-term goals. This episode offers valuable insight for entrepreneurs, creatives, and anyone striving to build sustainable success while staying grounded and intentional.
Atlanta Ain’t What It Used to Be feat. Scrappy
12/22/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
In this episode of Perspektives with Bank, Big Bank sits down with hip-hop veteran Scrappy for a candid conversation about the evolution of Atlanta's music scene, the power of branding in nightlife and entertainment, and the realities of navigating relationships in the public eye. Scrappy reflects on personal growth, the distractions that come with fame, and how definitions of loyalty, authenticity, and "snitching" have shifted within hip hop culture and the streets. Together, they unpack the pressures of public perception, staying true to yourself in the industry, and what it really takes to remain grounded while building longevity in music and business.
Artificial Intelligence, Data Privacy & The Future of Work with Dr. Calvin Lawrence
12/15/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
In this episode of Perspektives With Bank, Bank sits down with Dr. Calvin D. Lawrence, a distinguished AI engineer, to unpack the real-world impact of artificial intelligence on society, policing, and the future of work. Dr. Lawrence shares his journey from growing up in a challenging environment to becoming a leader in AI, offering rare insight into how lived experience shapes ethical innovation. The conversation explores predictive policing, algorithmic bias, data privacy, and the dangers of unchecked AI systems, particularly in marginalized communities. Bank and Dr. Lawrence also discuss the limits of AI when it comes to original thought, empathy, and human judgment, raising urgent questions about employment, surveillance, and accountability. This episode emphasizes why diverse voices in tech are critical to building equitable systems—and why humanity must remain at the center of technological progress.
Perspektives With Bank Exclusive: What Happened To The Streets feat. 21 Savage
12/12/2025 | 3h
In this special episode of Perspektives With Bank, Big Bank sits down with 21 Savage just ahead of his new album release for an unfiltered conversation about the evolution of street culture and the shifting dynamics of hustling in the digital age. They explore how the streets have changed over time, the decline of traditional street credibility, and the impact of the internet on authenticity, relationships, and public perception. 21 Savage reflects on conflict resolution, the randomness of street life, and the pressure artists face while navigating fame and survival. The discussion digs into the complexities of snitching, the role of ego in the rap industry, and how today's culture views loyalty and betrayal differently than past generations. Big Bank and 21 also examine the need for a new code of conduct in both the streets and the music industry—one focused more on discipline and hustling than on violence. The episode covers the evolution of hip hop, the cultural protection around certain artists, and the competitive dynamic between heavyweights like Drake and Kendrick Lamar. 21 Savage opens up about his journey, his regrets, his dreams, and the importance of talent over image in shaping long-term success. The conversation is a raw, introspective look at survival, growth, and the responsibility artists carry as leaders of the culture.
A Hustler’s Heart And A Mother’s Fight with Dr. Shontel Greene and T. Savage
12/08/2025 | 1h
In this powerful episode of Perspektive with Bank, special guest Dr. Shontel Green opens up about her extraordinary journey from a turbulent childhood in Baltimore—shaped by the crack epidemic, family instability, and survival hustles—to becoming a thriving businesswoman, artist, and devoted mother. She reflects on the impact of betrayal, the lessons learned from navigating dangerous environments, and the pivotal role education and resilience played in rewriting her future. Dr. Green also discusses the realities of motherhood, entrepreneurship, and operating as a female artist in an industry dominated by men. Through candid storytelling, she emphasizes authenticity in her work, the importance of personal transformation, and the ongoing process of healing past regrets. Her story is a testament to grit, growth, and building a legacy rooted in purpose and strength.
