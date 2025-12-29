In this special episode of Perspektives With Bank, Big Bank sits down with 21 Savage just ahead of his new album release for an unfiltered conversation about the evolution of street culture and the shifting dynamics of hustling in the digital age. They explore how the streets have changed over time, the decline of traditional street credibility, and the impact of the internet on authenticity, relationships, and public perception. 21 Savage reflects on conflict resolution, the randomness of street life, and the pressure artists face while navigating fame and survival. The discussion digs into the complexities of snitching, the role of ego in the rap industry, and how today’s culture views loyalty and betrayal differently than past generations. Big Bank and 21 also examine the need for a new code of conduct in both the streets and the music industry—one focused more on discipline and hustling than on violence. The episode covers the evolution of hip hop, the cultural protection around certain artists, and the competitive dynamic between heavyweights like Drake and Kendrick Lamar. 21 Savage opens up about his journey, his regrets, his dreams, and the importance of talent over image in shaping long-term success. The conversation is a raw, introspective look at survival, growth, and the responsibility artists carry as leaders of the culture. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below. Rate, subscribe, comment and share. Follow Perspektives With Bank on IG @perspektiveswithbank @21SavageSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.