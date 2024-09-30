Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs

Where Did “Killing Me Softly with His Song” Come From?

Only a few rare songs ever turn into pop classics. But this one turned into a classic twice. "Killing Me Softly" not only made Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time with the 1973 Roberta Flack hit at Number 273, but also with the 1996 Fugees hit which comes in at Number 359. It's the only song on the list that appears in two different versions. On this week's episode, hosts Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos discuss the long-running story of "Killing Me Softly," and how both these different versions just keep growing in stature over the years. They're joined by their brilliant Rolling Stone colleague David Browne, breaking down how a Seventies pop ballad became a Nineties hip-hop smash, and why both versions remain universally beloved.