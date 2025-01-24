PPP_Special Episode_1-23-25_Reaciton To Principal Stepping Down
--------
29:30
PPP_Special Episode_1-22-25
--------
1:03:06
PPP_Special Episode_1-20-25
Perrysburg Schools releases report on teacher who resigned in December...We have a roundtable discussion ahead of the school board meeting on 1-21-25Here's A LInk To The Full Reporthttps://www.scribd.com/document/816563930/Perrysburg-HS-Investigation-Report-011025?fbclid=IwY2xjawH7yqdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHfjhhOtwhbfa1bm-ZU57-Ug_f4nYOLC8LgjkXqfHEbYexrMw-gv749HdkQ_aem_Z0Wnn40aXYAKnpJt7QDU3g
--------
59:19
PPP_Episode12_5-29-22
PERRYSBURG PULSE PODCAST Episode #12 5-29-22We talk about the future of the Heights with longtime Perrysburg resident Terry Acocks
--------
22:30
PPP_Episode11_4-19-22
Tuesday 4-19-22 Episode 243Andrew Z In The MorningWhat We Talking About Today:>>>Gambling and Weed...when did society become OK with it >>>Andrew Z foiled a crime>>>The Whip witnessed a couple sitting on the same side of a booth together>>>Johnny Depp Trial continues...And>>>The Whip reveals his favorite R N B song of all time Plus >>>A guy pulls out his 16 inch magic wand in WTF newsAnd more!!!On the show:Chris Tiefel, Donny P, East Side/South Side Gina, Dexter, KP, The Whip and Colleen Z