Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Permitting Services Podcast in the App
Listen to Permitting Services Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Permitting Services Podcast

Permitting Services Podcast

Podcast Permitting Services Podcast
Podcast Permitting Services Podcast

Permitting Services Podcast

Gail Lucas
add
Go behind the scenes at the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services and connect with local experts about the permitting process for your commercial ... More
Government
Go behind the scenes at the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services and connect with local experts about the permitting process for your commercial ... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Meet the Fire Marshal and Commercial Building Chief
    In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, DPS Customer Support and Outreach Division Chief Gail Lucas discusses fire safety and more with DPS Commercial Building Chief Rick Merck, who is also the fire marshal. Some of the topics covered include firepit and grilling safety tips; what you need to know about fireworks in Montgomery County; the importance of knowing two ways out when entering a building; and, how the biotech industry is growing in Montgomery County. Got an idea or question for a future podcast? Send an email to [email protected]
    6/2/2023
    13:50
  • Check Your Deck
    In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, DPS Customer Support and Outreach Division Chief Gail Lucas talks to DPS Field Supervisor Jeremy Shupp about the permitting and inspections process for decks, including what an inspector looks for when assessing the condition of a deck. Their conversation provides important information for homeowners, especially as many of us are spending more time on our decks this spring and summer. Learn about the importance of properly maintaining your deck and how the DPS website is the place to go for more information and guidance about decks, including a deck maintenance checklist. We hope you enjoy their conversation and learn something, too. Please send ideas and questions for future DPS podcasts to [email protected]   
    5/4/2023
    11:58
  • Introducing the DPS Podcast
    The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) launches its first podcast. Your host is DPS Customer Support and Outreach Division Chief Gail Lucas, who has worked at the permitting department for 20 years!  DPS Director Rabbiah Sabbakhan joins her in a conversation that covers a variety of topics from his vision for the department to how to know when you need a permit to some of the programs and services offered by the permitting department. The goal is to educate and engage DPS customers about the permitting process to ensure their future projects (commercial and residential) are a success!  Visit the DPS website at montgomerycountymd.gov/dps for more information and resources! 
    4/11/2023
    24:31

More Government podcasts

About Permitting Services Podcast

Go behind the scenes at the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services and connect with local experts about the permitting process for your commercial and residential projects.

Podcast website

Listen to Permitting Services Podcast, The Rest Is Politics and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Permitting Services Podcast

Permitting Services Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store