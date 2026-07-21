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36 episodes
- Planning a home renovation can be exciting and overwhelming. In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, host Gail Lucas sits down with DPS Residential Plan Reviewer William DeGrouchy to discuss what homeowners need to know about planning a successful home renovation in Montgomery County. They highlight preparation and what homeowners should know before applying for permits, including the essentials of a complete submittal packet, information about the new energy code, why hiring a licensed contractor is key to a successful project, and more. Previous DPS Podcast episodes have covered accessory dwelling units, eSolar, new codes, residential fast-track permits, special event permits, use and occupancy certificates, vendor licenses, and more.
Do you have a question or idea for a future DPS Podcast episode? Email your ideas and questions to dps.podcast@montgomerycountymd.gov.
The Transcript for this episode can be found here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2163316/19526791-planning-a-successful-renovation/transcript
- In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, host Gail Lucas, DPS Director Rabbiah Sabbakhan, and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Construction Trades Supervisor Steve Boden discuss a local program that introduces and prepares high school students for careers in construction trades, including carpentry, electrical, HVAC, masonry, plumbing, principles of architecture, and CAD design. Learn about the program, the house the students are building, and how DPS is involved!
Previous DPS Podcast episodes have covered accessory dwelling units, eSolar, new codes, residential fast-track permits, outdoor projects, special event permits, use and occupancy certificates, vendor licenses, and more.
Do you have a question or idea for a future DPS Podcast episode? We would like to hear from you. Send an email to dps.podcast@montgomerycountymd.gov.
- In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, host Gail Lucas talks with DPS Permitting Manager Crystal Roberts about when a permit is required, common misconceptions, and how homeowners can avoid delays.
Previous DPS Podcast episodes have covered accessory dwelling units, eSolar, new codes, residential fast-track permits, outdoor projects, special event permits, use and occupancy certificates, vendor licenses, and more.
Do you have a question or idea for a future DPS Podcast episode? We would like to hear from you. Email us at dps.podcast@montgomerycountymd.gov.
You can find a transctipt of this episode here:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2163316/19136359-permitting-101-understanding-the-basics/transcript
- As warmer weather arrives, many residents are heading outdoors to refresh their yards and outdoor living spaces. In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, host Gail Lucas sits down with DPS Residential Field Supervisor Jeremy Shupp to explain what homeowners need to know about permits and inspections for popular outdoor projects such as decks, fences, patios, pergolas, and sheds. They also share information about the popular residential deck maintenance inspection program, which takes place during Building Safety Month in May, and provide guidance about the importance of hiring a licensed contractor.
Previous DPS Podcast episodes have covered accessory dwelling units, eSolar, new codes, residential fast-track permits, special event permits, use and occupancy certificates, vendor licenses, and more.
Do you have a question or idea for a future DPS Podcast episode? We would like to hear from you. Email us at dps.podcast@montgomerycountymd.gov.
A transcript for this episode is available here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2163316/19021258-decks-patios-and-outdoor-projects/transcript
- In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, we spotlight the new online application process for Fire Code Compliance (FCC) permits. Leading the conversation is Gail Lucas, chief of the DPS Customer Support and Outreach division, and FCC Manager Patsy Warnick, who is also the County Fire Marshal.
Every commercial building and tenant space in Montgomery County must have an FCC permit issued by DPS to ensure compliance with life safety and fire prevention standards. This episode covers who needs an FCC permit, how to check your permit status, and where to find more information. Plus, learn about a new requirement for multifamily apartment building owners to submit Emergency Safety Plans as part of the FCC permitting process.
Previous DPS Podcast episodes have explored topics such as accessory dwelling units, building safety, contractors, eSolar, new codes, residential fast-track permits, special event permits, use and occupancy certificates, and vendor licenses.
Do you have a question or idea for a future DPS Podcast episode? We want to hear from you. Email us at dps.podcast@montgomerycountymd.gov.
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About Permitting Services Podcast
Go behind the scenes at the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services and connect with local experts about the permitting process for your commercial and residential projects.Podcast website
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