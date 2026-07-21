In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, we spotlight the new online application process for Fire Code Compliance (FCC) permits. Leading the conversation is Gail Lucas, chief of the DPS Customer Support and Outreach division, and FCC Manager Patsy Warnick, who is also the County Fire Marshal.



Every commercial building and tenant space in Montgomery County must have an FCC permit issued by DPS to ensure compliance with life safety and fire prevention standards. This episode covers who needs an FCC permit, how to check your permit status, and where to find more information. Plus, learn about a new requirement for multifamily apartment building owners to submit Emergency Safety Plans as part of the FCC permitting process.



Previous DPS Podcast episodes have explored topics such as accessory dwelling units, building safety, contractors, eSolar, new codes, residential fast-track permits, special event permits, use and occupancy certificates, and vendor licenses.



Do you have a question or idea for a future DPS Podcast episode? We want to hear from you. Email us at dps.podcast@montgomerycountymd.gov.