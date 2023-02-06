Go behind the scenes at the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services and connect with local experts about the permitting process for your commercial ... More
Meet the Fire Marshal and Commercial Building Chief
In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, DPS Customer Support and Outreach Division Chief Gail Lucas discusses fire safety and more with DPS Commercial Building Chief Rick Merck, who is also the fire marshal. Some of the topics covered include firepit and grilling safety tips; what you need to know about fireworks in Montgomery County; the importance of knowing two ways out when entering a building; and, how the biotech industry is growing in Montgomery County. Got an idea or question for a future podcast? Send an email to [email protected]
6/2/2023
13:50
Check Your Deck
In this episode of the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Podcast, DPS Customer Support and Outreach Division Chief Gail Lucas talks to DPS Field Supervisor Jeremy Shupp about the permitting and inspections process for decks, including what an inspector looks for when assessing the condition of a deck. Their conversation provides important information for homeowners, especially as many of us are spending more time on our decks this spring and summer. Learn about the importance of properly maintaining your deck and how the DPS website is the place to go for more information and guidance about decks, including a deck maintenance checklist. We hope you enjoy their conversation and learn something, too. Please send ideas and questions for future DPS podcasts to [email protected]
5/4/2023
11:58
Introducing the DPS Podcast
The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) launches its first podcast. Your host is DPS Customer Support and Outreach Division Chief Gail Lucas, who has worked at the permitting department for 20 years! DPS Director Rabbiah Sabbakhan joins her in a conversation that covers a variety of topics from his vision for the department to how to know when you need a permit to some of the programs and services offered by the permitting department. The goal is to educate and engage DPS customers about the permitting process to ensure their future projects (commercial and residential) are a success! Visit the DPS website at montgomerycountymd.gov/dps for more information and resources!