Pediatrics On Call

AAP - American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Children’s Healthy Beverages, Prescription Stimulant Dispensing – Ep. 237
    In this episode Mark R. Corkins, MD, FAAP, discusses new recommendations for what children should be drinking. Hosts David Hill, MD, FAAP, and Joanna Parga-Belinkie, MD, FAAP, also speak to Kao-Ping Chua, MD, PhD, about a new study on the use of prescription stimulants by U.S. children between the years 2017 and 2023.  For resources go to aap.org/podcast
    --------  
    27:57
  • Fractures in Child Abuse, Invalid Vaccine Doses – Ep. 236
      In this episode Suzanne B. Haney, MD, MS, FAAP, discusses a new report on evaluating young children with fractures for signs of child abuse. Hosts David Hill, MD, FAAP, and Joanna Parga-Belinkie, MD, FAAP, also talk to Alexandria Albers, MPH, MS, and Sophia R. Newcomer, PhD, MPH, about a new study that explores the impact invalid vaccine doses have on children. For resources go to aap.org/podcast.
    --------  
    32:04
  • Critical Congenital Heart Disease Screening, Having ‘The Talk’ About Police Interactions – Ep. 235
      In this episode Matthew E. Oster, MD, MPH, FAAP, discusses a new algorithm to help screen for CCHD before infants leave the hospital. Hosts David Hill, MD, FAAP, and Joanna Parga-Belinkie, MD, FAAP, also talk to Dylan B. Jackson, PhD, MS, and Rebecca L. Fix, PhD, MS, about how when Black families talk about potential police interactions, children feel less stressed.  
    --------  
    36:49
  • Pediatrics Research Roundup, Pediatric Acute Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome or PANS – Ep. 234
    In this episode Alex R. Kemper, MD, MPH, MS, FAAP, deputy editor of the journal Pediatrics, offers a bird’s-eye view of the February issue. Hosts David Hill, MD, FAAP, and Joanna Parga-Belinkie, MD, FAAP, also talk to AAP President Susan J. Kressly, MD, FAAP, about how to help patients and families affected by Pediatric Acute Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome or PANS. For resources go to aap.org/podcast.
    --------  
    39:51
  • Misuse of Prescription Medications, Avoiding Medical Jargon – Ep. 233
    In this episode Nicholas Chadi MD, MPH, FRCPC, FAAP, explains how pediatricians can help families avoid the misuse of prescription drugs. Hosts David Hill, MD, FAAP, and Joanna Parga-Belinkie, MD, FAAP, also talk to Michael Pitt, MD, FAAP, and Rheanne Maravelas, MD, about medical jargon and its effect on children’s understanding. For resources go to aap.org/podcast.
    --------  
    31:16

About Pediatrics On Call

Welcome to Pediatrics On Call: a podcast on children's health from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Each episode features interviews about new research and hot topics in the field of pediatrics. Learn about the most important innovations from the people behind them. This podcast is for pediatricians and other health professionals who serve children and their families. And if you're a parent or caregiver, it's also for you.
