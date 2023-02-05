Find out how to come to parenting through the lens of connection as a way to navigate and unravel sticky parenting situations. Michelle is a mother of two girls... More
Available Episodes
5 of 208
Showing Unconditional Love
If I asked any parent if they love their kid unconditionally they are more than likely going to say yes, but how do we show our kids this? Because it's a very different feeling coming from the child's side of things. We can tell them this over and over with our words but kids make this assessment based on how we act and more importantly react to them. Today I want to help you with some thoughts about showing our kids unconditional love.Enjoy today’s episode? Please share it with a fellow parent or leave a rating and a review.Follow Peace and Parenting:Instagram: @peaceandparentingFacebook: @peaceandparentinglaPeace and Parenting Facebook GroupApple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/peace-and-parenting/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/4/2023
11:11
How to Use Play in Parenting
Today I want to explore how play can be a powerful tool to shift the mood of your family, salvage challenging interactions, and ultimately build connection with your kids. I’ll share with you the importance of timing and give you some practical tips for incorporating play into your parenting toolkit.Enjoy today’s episode? Please share it with a fellow parent or leave a rating and a review.Follow Peace and Parenting:Instagram: @peaceandparentingFacebook: @peaceandparentinglaPeace and Parenting Facebook GroupApple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/peace-and-parenting/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/2/2023
12:06
Are You the Default Parent
Have you at any time thought to yourself what is wrong with my parenting? Why are my kids so good with other people but with me, they throw tantrums, yell, scream, and disobey? It’s not because you’re doing something wrong it’s because you’re doing something right. You are likely their default parent which means you’re their only safe place to go when they need to unload their big feelings, but of course, this can become overwhelming. Today I give you some great advice to help you if you find yourself as the default parent.Enjoy today’s episode? Please share it with a fellow parent or leave a rating and a review.Follow Peace and Parenting:Instagram: @peaceandparentingFacebook: @peaceandparentinglaPeace and Parenting Facebook GroupApple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/peace-and-parenting/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/27/2023
14:22
I Don’t Discipline My Kids, Here’s What I Do Instead
When I say discipline, most of us immediately go to a vision of punishing our kids when they do something wrong, like confiscating something or time outs. For some, it can even mean physical punishments like spanking. That’s because we have a very traditional sense of the word discipline.I don’t use any of these traditional forms of discipline on my kids, that's because they are watching every move I make and will inevitably do the same when I’m not around. We have to give our kids credit for knowing what’s right and wrong and instead, try to model the behavior which we want them to embody.Enjoy today’s episode? Please share it with a fellow parent or leave a rating and a review.Follow Peace and Parenting:Instagram: @peaceandparentingFacebook: @peaceandparentinglaPeace and Parenting Facebook GroupApple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/peace-and-parenting/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/25/2023
13:50
Peace and Parenting Trailer
Hey fellow parents, I’m Michelle Kenney, a former yeller, recovering perfectionist, and a reformed control freak. For the last 20 years, I have been helping parents find more calm and peace at home. I do this by helping them move away from yelling, threats, and bribes and into more connection with their kids.Every Tuesday & Thursday I release a new episode with practical tools, and evidence-based research to help parents navigate conflict, set boundaries and foster positive family dynamics. Find an episode topic that speaks to you and check it out, I would love to help you find more peace at home.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/peace-and-parenting/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Find out how to come to parenting through the lens of connection as a way to navigate and unravel sticky parenting situations. Michelle is a mother of two girls, as well as a former teacher and counselor turned Certified Parenting Instructor. After years of consequences, bribes, and star charts, she finally reshaped the relationship she shares with her daughters and credits peaceful parenting for changing her life.Michelle considers herself a recovering yeller, perfectionist, and control freak who has found a more calm and connected way to parent.