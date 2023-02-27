Ep 105 | Medal of Honor Recipient Mike Rose – Vietnam
Gary Michael Rose (Mike) joins me in person to share what happened in Laos during Operation Tailwind in 1970. During these 4 days, Sergeant Rose exposed himself to the enemy many times in order to treat the wounded. And then, the helicopter carrying Rose and others crashed further injuring him and the other wounded on […]
5/29/2023
1:40:08
Ep 104 | Dan Skidmore, aka Cadre DS – Getting Ready for the JAG 28 Birthday Walk
Dan Skidmore (@danskidmore11) is the Director of Specialized Training at GORUCK. He’s back on PTC as to talk initially about the upcoming Mark Forester JAG 28 Memorial Birthday Walk/Ruck. This is our annual event honoring my brother Mark Forester who was KIA 2010, where we walk 28 continuous miles. Dan will be joining us for […]
5/8/2023
1:02:48
Ep 103 | Tips and Thoughts on the Mark Forester JAG 28 Birthday Walk/Ruck
Chris Sprayberry and Troy Bye join me to talk about the upcoming JAG 28 Birthday Walk on May 20, 2023. Chris (@https://www.instagram.com/sprayberry_77/) has done the walk every year since we started in 2011. Troy’s (@https://www.instagram.com/ourtownpodcast/) first time was last year. After learning the hard way, he can’t wait to do it again while being more […]
4/10/2023
1:11:23
Ep 102 | Darrell Utt – Army Special Forces (Ret.) and National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Chief of Bus. Ops
MSG Darrell Utt retired from the U.S. Army Special Forces in January of 2017 after 26.5 years in the Army. For this episode, he joins me in person and we have a great time covering the purpose of the National Medal of Honor Museum being constructed in Arlington, TX and why TX was chosen over […]
3/13/2023
1:04:51
Ep 101 | Matthew Reed – Military Intelligence, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia and China
Matthew Reed started his military career in the Marines. After being honorably discharged in 2007, he joined the Army and became an Interrogator and a Military Intelligence NCO, deploying to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Then from 2012 through 2022, Matt worked as an Intelligence Contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, with roughly six years […]
