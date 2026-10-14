Pastor Louie Giglio sits down with his good friend and worship leader, Kristian Stanfill, who opens up about one of the most challenging seasons of his life and about his personal journey of healing through Jesus. Together, they get honest about what real accountability looks like, recovery in community, and the return of joy on the other side of it.



This is a conversation about what it looks like to live victoriously from grace, and the joy that's waiting on the other side of letting go. If you've ever wondered if true healing is possible, this conversation is for you.



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ABOUT KRISTIAN STANFILL



Kristian Stanfill is an artist and songwriter with sixstepsrecords/Capitol Christian Music Group. Since 2005, he has been an anchor worship leader with the Passion Movement, writing and leading songs such as the RIAA Gold®-certified track “Glorious Day” and “One Thing Remains.” His work has earned over 49 million+ global streams.



His 2022 album, Make It Out Alive, is a deeply personal project that chronicles his journey from brokenness to healing through the saving grace of Jesus, inviting others into a transparent conversation. In November of 2025, he released the follow up album, Come To Jesus, where he sings about what it looks like to live victoriously from that grace. “Come To Jesus”, “Say It That Way” and “Just That Good”, are standout tracks encouraging others to accept and step into that same hope, joy and freedom.Stanfill and his wife, Kerri, live in Atlanta, GA, with their four children, where he serves as Worship Pastor at Passion City Church.



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ABOUT LOUIE GIGLIO







Louie Giglio is Pastor of Passion City Church and the Original Visionary of the Passion



movement, which exists to call a generation to leverage their lives for the fame of Jesus.



Since 1997, Passion Conferences has gathered over one million collegiate-aged young people in events across the U.S. and around the world, all under the banner of leveraging their lives for



what matters most—the name and renown of Jesus.



Louie is the national-bestselling author of over a dozen books including Don’t Give the Enemy a



Seat at Your Table as well as Seeing God as a Perfect Father, Goliath Must Fall, Indescribable:



100 Devotions about God & Science, The Comeback, The Air I Breathe, I Am Not But I Know I



Am, and others.



Louie and Shelley make their home in Atlanta, Georgia.



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CONNECT WITH LOUIE GIGLIO



Website: https://www.louiegiglio.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialLouieGiglio



Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio/



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