Why God’s Faithfulness is the Fuel for Longevity with Rick Warren Pt. 1

“Pain is the price we pay for usability.” - Rick WarrenTo kick off season two of the Passion and Purpose Podcast, Pastor Rick Warren joins Pastor Louie Giglio to recount God’s faithfulness in some of the highest and lowest moments in his life. Together, they have a conversation around a wide array of topics, such as the call to ministry, visibility, humility, and deep grief. This conversation is so strong it had to be split into two episodes. Listen to part one now!–MORE ABOUT RICK WARREN Pastor Rick Warren is the founding pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California and best-selling author of the Purpose Driven Life, the Purpose Driven Church, and many other books. Rick Warren is founder and senior pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. He is also a bestselling author, known for his popular titles, The Purpose Driven Church and The Purpose Driven Life. He has launched multiple ministries with the goal of bringing the truth of the gospel to the whole world. –SUBSCRIBE to our channel to watch more conversations with Louie Giglio on the Passion + Purpose Podcast.Subscribe to the Passion + Purpose Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Google Play to be notified when new episodes arrive.–ABOUT LOUIE GIGLIOLouie Giglio is Pastor of Passion City Church and the Founder of the Passion movement, which exists to call a generation to leverage their lives for the fame of Jesus. Louie recently released Seeing God as a Perfect Father, and is also the author of national-bestseller Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table, Goliath Must Fall, The Comeback, The Air I Breathe, I Am Not But I Know I Am, Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science, How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God & Science, and The Wonder of Creation: 100 More Devotions About God & Science.–CONNECT WITH LOUIE GIGLIOWebsite: https://www.louiegiglio.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialLouieGiglioInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio/Twitter: https://twitter.com/louiegiglio