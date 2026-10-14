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Breaking Mental Strongholds: A Conversation with Louie Giglio, Jennie Allen, and Craig Groeschel05/21/2026 | 46 mins.There’s a battle happening in our minds: one that shapes how we see ourselves, our circumstances, and even God. In this conversation, moderated by Carey Nieuwhof, Louie Giglio, Jennie Allen, and Craig Groeschel come together to talk honestly about mental health, the lies we believe, and how faith changes the way we fight.
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- Pastor Louie Giglio sits down with his good friend and worship leader, Kristian Stanfill, who opens up about one of the most challenging seasons of his life and about his personal journey of healing through Jesus. Together, they get honest about what real accountability looks like, recovery in community, and the return of joy on the other side of it.
This is a conversation about what it looks like to live victoriously from grace, and the joy that's waiting on the other side of letting go. If you've ever wondered if true healing is possible, this conversation is for you.
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ABOUT KRISTIAN STANFILL
Kristian Stanfill is an artist and songwriter with sixstepsrecords/Capitol Christian Music Group. Since 2005, he has been an anchor worship leader with the Passion Movement, writing and leading songs such as the RIAA Gold®-certified track “Glorious Day” and “One Thing Remains.” His work has earned over 49 million+ global streams.
His 2022 album, Make It Out Alive, is a deeply personal project that chronicles his journey from brokenness to healing through the saving grace of Jesus, inviting others into a transparent conversation. In November of 2025, he released the follow up album, Come To Jesus, where he sings about what it looks like to live victoriously from that grace. “Come To Jesus”, “Say It That Way” and “Just That Good”, are standout tracks encouraging others to accept and step into that same hope, joy and freedom.Stanfill and his wife, Kerri, live in Atlanta, GA, with their four children, where he serves as Worship Pastor at Passion City Church.
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ABOUT LOUIE GIGLIO
Louie Giglio is Pastor of Passion City Church and the Original Visionary of the Passion
movement, which exists to call a generation to leverage their lives for the fame of Jesus.
Since 1997, Passion Conferences has gathered over one million collegiate-aged young people in events across the U.S. and around the world, all under the banner of leveraging their lives for
what matters most—the name and renown of Jesus.
Louie is the national-bestselling author of over a dozen books including Don’t Give the Enemy a
Seat at Your Table as well as Seeing God as a Perfect Father, Goliath Must Fall, Indescribable:
100 Devotions about God & Science, The Comeback, The Air I Breathe, I Am Not But I Know I
Am, and others.
Louie and Shelley make their home in Atlanta, Georgia.
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CONNECT WITH LOUIE GIGLIO
Website: https://www.louiegiglio.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialLouieGiglio
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio/
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- Pastor Louie Giglio sits down with Carey Nieuwhof, author, podcaster, and one of the most trusted voices in church leadership, to unpack the cultural and spiritual shifts reshaping the Church today. Carey and Louie explore why Gen Z is hungry for something real and durable, what the data says about who's actually showing up on Sundays, and how chasing success to the top can leave you empty-handed. From the state of marriage and relationships to the Church's greatest opportunity in a transactional world, this conversation is a call to lean into your calling with clarity, courage, and and hope for the future.
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ABOUT CAREY NIEUWHOF
Carey Nieuwhof is a bestselling leadership author, speaker, podcaster, former attorney, and church planter. He writes one of today’s most influential leadership podcasts, and his online content is accessed by leaders over 1.5 million times a month.
Carey’s mission is to help people thrive in life and leadership. He has extensive experience helping organizations lead through change, develop high-capacity teams, deepen their personal growth along with their health. He speaks to leaders around the world about leadership, change, and personal growth.
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Subscribe to the Passion + Purpose Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, or Google Play to be notified when new episodes arrive.
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ABOUT LOUIE GIGLIO
Louie Giglio is the Pastor of Passion City Church and the Founder of the Passion movement, which exists to call a generation to leverage their lives for the fame of Jesus. Louie recently released Seeing God as a Perfect Father, and is also the author of national-bestsellers including Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table, Goliath Must Fall, The Comeback, The Air I Breathe, I Am Not But I Know I Am, Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science, How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God.
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CONNECT WITH LOUIE GIGLIO
Website: https://www.louiegiglio.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialLouieGiglio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio/
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- What would happen if you stopped chasing success and started chasing significance? In this episode of the Passion + Purpose podcast, Pastor Louie Giglio sits down with Tim Tebow to explore what it truly means to live with passion and purpose beyond the game. Tim shares how a convicting encounter with a young boy in the Philippines changed the trajectory of his life, the danger of comfort, and why a life truly surrendered to Christ isn't just something you attend but something that transforms you from the inside out.
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ABOUT TIM TEBOW
Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player. The five-time New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and college football analyst is most passionate about his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation, whose mission is to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The foundation is currently fighting for some of the most vulnerable people around the world in more than 100 countries. Tim is married to Demi-Leigh Tebow, a speaker, author, entrepreneur, and Miss Universe 2017. Tim and Demi live in Jacksonville, Florida, with their three dogs, Chunk, Kobe, and Paris. The couple recently welcomed their first baby girl, Daphne Reign Tebow, in July.
Find out more about the Tim Tebow here: https://timtebow.com/
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Subscribe to the Passion + Purpose Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, or Google Play to be notified when new episodes arrive.
—
ABOUT LOUIE GIGLIO
Louie Giglio is the Pastor of Passion City Church and the Founder of the Passion movement, which exists to call a generation to leverage their lives for the fame of Jesus. Louie recently released Seeing God as a Perfect Father, and is also the author of national-bestsellers including Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table, Goliath Must Fall, The Comeback, The Air I Breathe, I Am Not But I Know I Am, Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science, How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God.
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CONNECT WITH LOUIE GIGLIO
Website: https://www.louiegiglio.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialLouieGiglio
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- What happens when you stop chasing the things of this world and start chasing God above everything else? Joy gets deeper. Hope gets stronger. And your life becomes a witness to the world that you never expected. In this conversation, Louie Giglio and Annie F. Downs get honest about what it looks like to stop performing, start planting, and let a life of surrender point everyone around you to Jesus.
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ABOUT ANNIE F. DOWNS
Annie F. Downs is a bestselling author, sought-after speaker, and successful podcast host based in Nashville, Tennessee. Engaging and honest, she makes readers and listeners alike feel as if they’ve been longtime friends. Founder of the That Sounds Fun Network—which includes her aptly named flagship show, That Sounds Fun—and author of multiple bestselling books like 100 Days to Brave and Remember God, Annie shoots straight and doesn’t shy away from the tough topics. But she always finds her way back to the truth that God is good and that life is a gift. Annie is a huge fan of laughing with friends, confetti, soccer, and boiled peanuts (preferably from a backroads Georgia gas station). Read more at anniefdowns.com and find her (embarrassingly easily) all over the internet at @anniefdowns.
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Subscribe to the Passion + Purpose Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, or Google Play to be notified when new episodes arrive.
—
ABOUT LOUIE GIGLIO
Louie Giglio is the Pastor of Passion City Church and the Founder of the Passion movement, which exists to call a generation to leverage their lives for the fame of Jesus. Louie recently released Seeing God as a Perfect Father, and is also the author of national-bestsellers including Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table, Goliath Must Fall, The Comeback, The Air I Breathe, I Am Not But I Know I Am, Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science, How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God.
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CONNECT WITH LOUIE GIGLIO
Website: https://www.louiegiglio.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialLouieGiglio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Passion + Purpose Podcast
The Passion + Purpose Podcast invites you to discover how you can use your passion for the ultimate purpose—to bring God glory. Hosted by Louie Giglio, bestselling author of Don’t Give the Enemy A Seat At Your Table and Global Pastor of Passion City Church. He invites his friends from diverse spheres of life—scientists, business leaders, pastors, artists and more to spark vision on how listeners can leverage their life for what matters most.Podcast website
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