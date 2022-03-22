Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Louie Giglio
Available Episodes

  • Why God’s Faithfulness is the Fuel for Longevity with Rick Warren Pt. 1
    “Pain is the price we pay for usability.” - Rick WarrenTo kick off season two of the Passion and Purpose Podcast, Pastor Rick Warren joins Pastor Louie Giglio to recount God’s faithfulness in some of the highest and lowest moments in his life. Together, they have a conversation around a wide array of topics, such as the call to ministry, visibility, humility, and deep grief. This conversation is so strong it had to be split into two episodes. Listen to part one now!–MORE ABOUT RICK WARREN Pastor Rick Warren is the founding pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California and best-selling author of the Purpose Driven Life, the Purpose Driven Church, and many other books.  Rick Warren is founder and senior pastor of Saddleback Church in Lake  Forest, California. He is also a bestselling author, known for his popular titles, The Purpose Driven Church and The Purpose Driven Life. He has launched multiple ministries with the goal of bringing the truth of the gospel to the whole world.  –SUBSCRIBE to our channel to watch more conversations with Louie Giglio on the Passion + Purpose Podcast.Subscribe to the Passion + Purpose Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts or Google Play to be notified when new episodes arrive.–ABOUT LOUIE GIGLIOLouie Giglio is Pastor of Passion City Church and the Founder of the Passion movement, which exists to call a generation to leverage their lives for the fame of Jesus. Louie recently released Seeing God as a Perfect Father, and is also the author of national-bestseller Don’t Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table, Goliath Must Fall, The Comeback, The Air I Breathe, I Am Not But I Know I Am, Indescribable: 100 Devotions About God & Science, How Great Is Our God: 100 Indescribable Devotions About God & Science, and The Wonder of Creation: 100 More Devotions About God & Science.–CONNECT WITH LOUIE GIGLIOWebsite: https://www.louiegiglio.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialLouieGiglioInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio/Twitter: https://twitter.com/louiegiglio  
    7/18/2023
    30:17
  • Passion 2022 - Tim Tebow
    Tim Tebow rallies us around our collective macro mission, to love the Lord our God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength, as we faithfully pursue the micro missions that God uniquely designed for each of us. As long as we have breath, we have a purpose.— Passion 2022 was held on January 2-3, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. To experience Passion conference for yourself, visit https://passionconferences.com/ — Subscribe to Passion Conference’s channel to see more messages and videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/passionconferences — Check out Passion’s books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/ — PASSION EXISTS TO SEE A GENERATION LEVERAGE THEIR LIVES FOR WHAT MATTERS MOST. To live in such a way that their journey on earth counts for what is most important in the end. For us at Passion, that’s the fame of the One who rescues and restores, and the privilege we have to amplify His name in everything we do. To stay connected to Passion, follow us on Instagram @passion268: https://www.instagram.com/passion268/ — Follow Tim Tebow: https://www.instagram.com/timtebow/
    3/22/2022
    32:12
  • Passion 2022 - Levi Lusko
    Levi Lusko empowers us with the call that God has placed on all of our lives—to go and make disciples of all nations. We are encouraged to gather and be invigorated by the scattering—starting in our homes and ending on our campuses.— Passion 2022 was held on January 2-3, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. To experience Passion conference for yourself, visit https://passionconferences.com/— Subscribe to Passion Conference’s channel to see more messages and videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/passionconferences— Check out Passion’s books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/— PASSION EXISTS TO SEE A GENERATION LEVERAGE THEIR LIVES FOR WHAT MATTERS MOST. To live in such a way that their journey on earth counts for what is most important in the end. For us at Passion, that’s the fame of the One who rescues and restores, and the privilege we have to amplify His name in everything we do. To stay connected to Passion, follow us on Instagram @passion268: https://www.instagram.com/passion268/ — Follow Levi Lusko: https://www.instagram.com/levilusko/
    3/22/2022
    38:25
  • Passion 2022 - Sadie Robertson Huff
    Sadie Robertson Huff shares an impactful message on identity, reminding us that we are who God says we are, not what the world labels us. Once we understand the truth of who God is and who we are in His eyes, we are set free. —Passion 2022 was held on January 2-3, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. To experience Passion conference for yourself, visit https://passionconferences.com/— Subscribe to Passion Conference’s channel to see more messages and videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/passionconferences— Check out Passion’s books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/— PASSION EXISTS TO SEE A GENERATION LEVERAGE THEIR LIVES FOR WHAT MATTERS MOST. To live in such a way that their journey on earth counts for what is most important in the end. For us at Passion, that’s the fame of the One who rescues and restores, and the privilege we have to amplify His name in everything we do. To stay connected to Passion, follow us on Instagram @passion268: https://www.instagram.com/passion268/ — Follow Sadie Robertson Huff: https://www.instagram.com/legitsadierob/
    3/22/2022
    29:35
  • Passion 2022 - David Platt
    David Platt invites us into the stories of unreached people around the world, pleading with us to refuse to settle for a casual, comfortable, cultural Christianity. Instead, we are challenged to follow Jesus and let His worldwide plan of ransom and rescue dictate everything we think, desire, and do.— Passion 2022 was held on January 2-3, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. To experience Passion conference for yourself, visit https://passionconferences.com/— Subscribe to Passion Conference’s channel to see more messages and videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/passionconferences— Check out Passion’s books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/— PASSION EXISTS TO SEE A GENERATION LEVERAGE THEIR LIVES FOR WHAT MATTERS MOST. To live in such a way that their journey on earth counts for what is most important in the end. For us at Passion, that’s the fame of the One who rescues and restores, and the privilege we have to amplify His name in everything we do. To stay connected to Passion, follow us on Instagram @passion268: https://www.instagram.com/passion268/ 
    3/22/2022
    54:08

About Passion + Purpose Podcast

The Passion + Purpose Podcast invites you to discover how you can use your passion for the ultimate purpose—to bring God glory. Hosted by Louie Giglio, bestselling author of Don’t Give the Enemy A Seat At Your Table and Global Pastor of Passion City Church. He invites his friends from diverse spheres of life—scientists, business leaders, pastors, artists and more to spark vision on how listeners can leverage their life for what matters most.
