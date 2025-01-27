EPISODE 1: Women on Divorce

Is my marriage in trouble or is this normal? Is this part of the experience of having kids? Or am I headed towards the D-word? From Words of Women, Lauren Martin engages her community of women to find out. Six interviews of six women along with a couple's counselor to hear their unique stories of divorce: how they knew they needed one, what the signs were, what it was like. Everything you've always wondered about divorce, marriage and all the mess in between.