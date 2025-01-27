Powered by RND
PART OF IT by Words of Women
PART OF IT by Words of Women

Lauren Martin & Words of Women
Words of Women’s official podcast brings the popular Instagram and online community to life as it explores the areas, themes and different stages of a woman's l...
  • EPISODE 1: Women on Divorce
    Is my marriage in trouble or is this normal? Is this part of the experience of having kids? Or am I headed towards the D-word? From Words of Women, Lauren Martin engages her community of women to find out. Six interviews of six women along with a couple's counselor to hear their unique stories of divorce: how they knew they needed one, what the signs were, what it was like. Everything you've always wondered about divorce, marriage and all the mess in between. 
    43:11

About PART OF IT by Words of Women

Words of Women’s official podcast brings the popular Instagram and online community to life as it explores the areas, themes and different stages of a woman's life. From the experiences we all go through to the ones we wonder about, it's an honest, real-life examination of the parts of life women experience. 
