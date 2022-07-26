Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Team Coco and Stitcher
Parks and Recollection returns with two new hosts! Jim O’Heir (yes, Jerry Gergich himself!) and Greg Levine (writer/script coordinator) usher in a new era of th... More
Comedy
  • Mo Collins: Born & Raised (S4E3)
    Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich himself!) and writer Greg Levine are joined this week by actress and comedian Mo Collins, who Parks fans know and love as Joan Callamezzo, the host of Pawnee Today. They discuss one of our favorite Parks scenes of all time - and explore what makes Mo such a gifted comedic performer. Jim and Greg also discuss Leslie’s shocking birthplace, Ann’s quest to make Ron and April enjoy chatting with her, and much more. Treat yo’ self!
    5/2/2023
    1:16:46
  • Ron and Tammys (S4E2)
    Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich himself!) and writer Greg Levine are here to discuss another great episode of Parks and Recreation: Ron and Tammys. They discuss the brilliant Patricia Clarkson's performance as Tammy One, why we all idolize Paula Pell (who plays Ron's mom, Tammy Zero), and Jim explains the secret behind proper jug chugging. Treat yo’ self!
    4/25/2023
    56:03
  • Rob Lowe: I’m Leslie Knope (S4E1)
    Welcome back to Pawnee! Today Rob Lowe ushers in a new era of Parks and Recollection, handing over the reins to our new hosts: the great Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich himself!) and writer/script coordinator Greg Levine. Our hosts discuss the show’s jam-packed season four premiere, featuring the start of Leslie’s city council campaign, the first appearance of Tammy One, and an important revelation about Jerry’s, ahem, package. Got a question for the Pawnee Town Hall? Send us an email: [email protected] or leave a 30-Second voicemail at: (310) 893-6992.
    4/18/2023
    53:05
  • Parks and Recollection is back on April 18th!
    Your favorite Parks and Recreation rewatch podcast is back with new hosts! Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich himself!) and writer/script coordinator Greg Levine are taking the reins, and they couldn’t be more excited to have you along. Each week, Jim and Greg will talk through a new episode of Parks and Rec, breaking down all our favorite moments and characters. Join them in Pawnee every Tuesday, beginning Tuesday, April 18! Special guests include Rob Lowe, Jason Mantzoukas, Chelsea Peretti, and more!
    4/14/2023
    0:43
  • Li'l Sebastian (S3E16)
    Today Rob Lowe and Alan Yang have a huge show for a small horse when recapping the season three finale of Parks and Recreation. In "Li'l Sebastian" Leslie and the Parks Department organize a memorial for a departed friend. In this episode you'll find out how an awkward encounter in the writer's room caused one of the funniest jokes on the show, which character is like Colossus from The X-Men, why changing Tom's career trajectory was important, an update on Biff Yeager, and a huge bombshell is revealed by producer Greg! Come for the Parks and Rec trivia, stay for the AC/DC trivia!  Got a question for the Pawnee Town Hall? Send us an email: [email protected] Or leave a 30-Second voicemail at: (310) 893-6992   Leslie announces Li'l Sebastian, Pawnee's beloved celebrity mini-horse, has died and the parks department will hold a memorial service for him. Tom suggests they hire Entertainment 720 for the event, a production company recently started by his friend Jean-Ralphio. Jean-Ralphio encourages Tom to come work with him at the company, but Tom isn’t sure if he wants to leave his city hall job. Meanwhile, the extremely health-conscious Chris finds out he has tendonitis, and takes the news so seriously that he questions his own mortality. Leslie and Ben continue their romance despite a no-dating policy at city hall, but they have difficulty keeping it a secret. Ron finds out and warns them that Chris will fire them if he learns about it.  As the city prepares for the memorial service, Leslie and Ben are caught making out by a maintenance worker named George (Biff Yeager), so they send him home with a gift certificate in exchange for his silence. What Leslie and Ben didn’t realize was that George had the propane for Li'l Sebastian's eternal flame, which results in later confusion behind the scenes, which they struggle to fix throughout the night. Jerry is sent to get propane for the flame but buys lighter fluid instead; this causes a huge fireball to shoot into the air when Ron lights it, which singes off most of his facial hair. Leslie and Ben are relieved, however, when the crowd applauds in the belief the fireball was staged. Entertainment 720's show also proves to be a hit with the crowd, which makes Tom further contemplate quitting his job.  At a party afterward, Andy receives praise for his Li'l Sebastian tribute song, "5,000 Candles in the Wind." April sells many Mouse Rat CDs at an inflated price, which spurs Andy to ask her to become the group's manager. Indirectly responsible for nearly killing Ron, Leslie and Ben agree to no more secret displays of affection at work. Ann, who previously dated Chris and had trouble getting over him, offers comfort to Chris for his depression. This makes him appear romantically interested in Ann once again. A conflicted Tom decides to resign and accept a job with Entertainment 720. Meanwhile, Ron is confronted by his evil ex-wife Tammy (Megan Mullally) at the party—but both Ron and Tammy are horrified to learn his other ex-wife, also named Tammy (whom he calls "Tammy 1") has also arrived in town.  Leslie is approached by scouts looking for potential candidates for elected office, which has always been one of her dreams. Impressed by the memorial service and the harvest festival Leslie previously organized, they believe she would be a good candidate for upcoming city council seats, or possibly the mayoral position. With the expected increased media attention on her personal life, the scouts ask whether Leslie has any secret scandals in her life. She denies any such scandals exist, thus omitting her secret relationship with Ben, and the scouts promise to contact her about preparing an electoral run.
    7/26/2022
    59:41

Parks and Recollection returns with two new hosts! Jim O’Heir (yes, Jerry Gergich himself!) and Greg Levine (writer/script coordinator) usher in a new era of this podcast that recaps each episode of the beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation. Guests like Rob Lowe, Chelsea Peretti, and Jason Mantzoukas stop by to give listeners a look behind the scenes, from writing the script to rolling the cameras. It’s literally the best Parks and Rec podcast in the world. Go ahead, treat yo’ self!
