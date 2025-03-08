This week, I had the honor of speaking with Don Miller, a Certified Deaf Interpreter and ASL instructor, about the invaluable role of CDIs in the interpreting field. We explore what he wishes hearing interpreters understood, the complexities of our work—both separately and together—and his vision for a CDI training program. Don shares the unique perspective of DeafBlind CDIs, who navigate the dual experience of being both interpreters and consumers. From the challenges and frustrations to the grace and insights they bring to the profession, this conversation is full of wisdom every interpreter should hear. Deaf Spotlight: Amy Blanchard (Deaf massage therapist -Austin area) https://sezenvibes.com/ CEU’s available: www.parkinglotdebrief.com/ceuASL/English Version: YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/@parkinglotdebrief Contact: [email protected]
