Intro Episode - What this is all about

🚗 Welcome to Parking Lot Debrief! 🎙️Hey y’all, I’m Andrea, and this is Parking Lot Debrief—a podcast bringing those post-assignment parking lot conversations to the wider interpreting community. This is a space for raw, real discussions with experts, colleagues, and friends about the work we do, the struggles we face, and how we can grow together.From the certification gap and interpreter pay to mentorship, Deaf perspectives, and the future of our field—we’re covering it all. No perfect answers, just open conversations in pursuit of solutions.Episodes drop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube (with ASL + captions!). CEUs available for those who want them.Join me, let’s debrief, and let’s do better. 💙#ParkingLotDebrief #InterpreterLife #ForInterpretersByInterpreters #SignLanguageInterpreting #DeafCommunity