Parking Lot Debrief: Real talk for ASL Interpreters
'The Parking Lot Debrief podcast aims to bring those 'post assignment stand in the parking lot' discussions to the community at large. This podcast is a collect...
Education

  • Teaching in an ITP - w/ April Davidson
    This week we chat about the joys and struggles of teaching in an Interpreter Training Program.  This casual conversation covers vulnerable topics, heartfelt moments with students and our own struggles with the current ITP/IPP system. Deaf Spotlight: https://www.boardmeasure.com/ And. https://www.suncyclebakery.com/CEU’s available: ⁠⁠www.parkinglotdebrief.com/ceu⁠⁠Contact: ⁠[email protected] &  ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠ASL/English Version: YouTube link ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@parkinglotdebrief⁠
    1:07:15
  • 'Where we are and where we are going - a CDI's perspective' w/ Don Miller
    This week, I had the honor of speaking with Don Miller, a Certified Deaf Interpreter and ASL instructor, about the invaluable role of CDIs in the interpreting field. We explore what he wishes hearing interpreters understood, the complexities of our work—both separately and together—and his vision for a CDI training program. Don shares the unique perspective of DeafBlind CDIs, who navigate the dual experience of being both interpreters and consumers. From the challenges and frustrations to the grace and insights they bring to the profession, this conversation is full of wisdom every interpreter should hear. Deaf Spotlight: Amy Blanchard (Deaf massage therapist -Austin area) https://sezenvibes.com/ CEU’s available: ⁠⁠www.parkinglotdebrief.com/ceu⁠⁠ASL/English Version: YouTube link ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@parkinglotdebrief⁠ Contact: ⁠[email protected] ⁠⁠[email protected]
    56:06
  • The 'Interpreter Shortage' Study (Part 2) - w/ Cameo Hunsaker
    This week we chat about the ‘interpreter shortage’ study conducted by Cameo Hunsaker who is with the Arizona Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing.  Cameo explains her research  which used the framework of the ‘Tseng model of professionalization’.  We walk through the characteristics that make a field truly professionalized and talk through where ASL interpreters are in that journey.Contact info: Website: www.acdhh.org - purple button “AZ Interpreter Shortage Study”[email protected] Spotlight: https://www.myergologics.com/CEU’s available: ⁠⁠www.parkinglotdebrief.com/ceu⁠⁠ASL/English Version: YouTube link ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@parkinglotdebrief⁠ Contact: ⁠[email protected] ⁠⁠[email protected]
    54:12
  • The 'Interpreter Shortage' study (Part 1) - w/ Cameo Hunsaker
    This week we chat about the ‘interpreter shortage’ study conducted by Cameo Hunsaker who is with the Arizona Commission on Deaf and Hard of Hearing.  Cameo explains her research  which used the framework of the ‘Tseng model of professionalization’.  We walk through the characteristics that make a field truly professionalized and talk through where ASL interpreters are in that journey.Contact info: Website: www.acdhh.org - purple button “AZ Interpreter Shortage Study”[email protected] Spotlight: https://www.myergologics.com/CEU’s available: ⁠⁠www.parkinglotdebrief.com/ceu⁠⁠ASL/English Version: YouTube link ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@parkinglotdebrief⁠ Contact: ⁠[email protected] ⁠⁠[email protected]
    1:05:26
  • Intro Episode - What this is all about
    🚗 Welcome to Parking Lot Debrief! 🎙️Hey y’all, I’m Andrea, and this is Parking Lot Debrief—a podcast bringing those post-assignment parking lot conversations to the wider interpreting community. This is a space for raw, real discussions with experts, colleagues, and friends about the work we do, the struggles we face, and how we can grow together.From the certification gap and interpreter pay to mentorship, Deaf perspectives, and the future of our field—we’re covering it all. No perfect answers, just open conversations in pursuit of solutions.Episodes drop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube (with ASL + captions!). CEUs available for those who want them.Join me, let’s debrief, and let’s do better. 💙#ParkingLotDebrief #InterpreterLife #ForInterpretersByInterpreters #SignLanguageInterpreting #DeafCommunity
    16:52

About Parking Lot Debrief

‘The Parking Lot Debrief podcast aims to bring those ‘post assignment stand in the parking lot’ discussions to the community at large. This podcast is a collection of conversations with experts in the field and a space for resource sharing. For interpreters, by interpreters, to better ourselves for the communities we work with.’ CEU processing available: www.parkinglotdebrief.com
