*There was an issue uploading so the beginning and end are cut off. To be fixed shortly.*Jeff Randle, Ashley Coffin, and Hayley Hobbs are here to cover the Ahsoka show on Disney+! Join the trio weekly while they break down this exciting new entry to the Star Wars franchise. In this episode, covering episodes one and two – Master and Apprentice and Toil and Trouble – there is a lot of discussion about where many of the characters are coming from in their animated shows, excitement about new characters Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, and what the show could be moving toward.