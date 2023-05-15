A Stranded Panda Podcast striving to cover the best in Genre TV!This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this po...
Ahsoka Premiere
*There was an issue uploading so the beginning and end are cut off. To be fixed shortly.*Jeff Randle, Ashley Coffin, and Hayley Hobbs are here to cover the Ahsoka show on Disney+! Join the trio weekly while they break down this exciting new entry to the Star Wars franchise. In this episode, covering episodes one and two – Master and Apprentice and Toil and Trouble – there is a lot of discussion about where many of the characters are coming from in their animated shows, excitement about new characters Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, and what the show could be moving toward.
8/25/2023
1:13:10
Barry S04E08 "Wow"
The Barry finale is finally here. We say goodbye to our old friends very much in the fashion of this final season. How did it leave us feeling? Let's talk about it.
5/29/2023
44:40
Barry S04E07 "A Nice Meal"
We're nearing the end and all of the peices are in place for a firey finally to Barry! It looks to be one full of bloodshed and there is not a character that I want to go. So let's talk about how this episode sets up the finale!
5/22/2023
22:08
Barry S04E06 "The Wizard"
Finally we find out what's happening to the rest of the characters that we love after the time jump! Matt and J Scoots break down the whole episode and figure out some cool connections to the name.
5/15/2023
24:24
Barry S04E05 "Tricky Legacies"
A very different episode of Barry. We had mixxed reactions to this one but it is setting the stage for what is sure to be an exploasive trio of episodes to come!
