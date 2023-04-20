Overheard at the George W. Bush Presidential Center brings you the latest conversations about the world’s most pressing challenges. Join Bush Center experts as ...
How COVID and Ukraine Have Changed Beijing’s Strategy
As part of the Engage at the Bush Center series presented by Nexpoint, Jonathan Tepperman, Editor-in-Chief of The Catalyst, moderated a webinar and Q&A session featuring Bush Institute’s Victor Cha and the Stimson’s Center’s Yun Sun. The discussion focused on topics addressed in the latest edition of The Catalyst such as China’s new geopolitical position, the country’s global influence, and U.S.-China relations. Related: The Catalyst: 'Broken China?'How COVID and Ukraine Have Changed Beijing’s Strategy Webinar
6/20/2023
58:09
Man vs. the Machine
Artificial intelligence is spreading throughout the economic, political, and geopolitical spheres with growing public concerns about its ramifications. In this Studio 43 panel discussion for the 2023 Forum on Leadership, Dave Copps, CEO and Co-Founder of Worlds Inc.; John Donovan, CEO of Qudit Investments; and Cullum Clark, Director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, explored the co-evolution of humans and machines.Related: 2023 Forum on Leadership
4/21/2023
41:45
Beyond Face to Face: The New Reality of Human Connection
Mandy Ginsberg, former CEO of Match Group and Director of ThredUp and Uber Technologies; and Nikki Krishnamurthy, Chief People Officer at Uber Technologies, examined the long-term impacts technology has had on human connections in this Studio 43 session for the 2023 Forum on Leadership. Eva Chiang, Managing Director of Leadership and Programming at the Bush Institute moderated the conversation.Related: 2023 Forum on Leadership
4/21/2023
40:52
Is the American Dream At Risk?
Former U.S. Senator Rob Portman and Nick Eberstadt, the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute joined Anne Wicks, the Ann Kimball Johnson Director of Education and Opportunity at the Bush Institute, at the 2023 Forum on Leadership to discuss where job opportunities, readiness to work, and regional strength connect in a post- COVID America. Related: 2023 Forum on Leadership
4/20/2023
59:32
The Future of American Capitalism
What is the future of American capitalism? Bill Haslam, former Governor of Tennessee and the Sammons Enterprises Fellow at the Bush Institute; Larry Summers, the Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus at Harvard University and former U.S. Treasury Secretary; McKesson Corporation’s CEO Brian Tyler, and Mary Moore Hamrick, the Don Evans Family Managing Director of Domestic Policy at the Bush Center, explored what’s next for our economy.Related2023 Forum on Leadership
