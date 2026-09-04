Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
74 episodes
- The Bush Center recently hosted The Mission of Air Force One – part of our popular public programming series, Engage at the Bush Center, presented by NexPoint.
The conversation featured retired Colonel Mark Tillman — President George W. Bush’s pilot and commander of Air Force One; Reginald “Reggie” Dickson, who served nineteen years as a flight attendant to the nation’s highest leaders, including two Vice Presidents and three Presidents; and Chief Master Sergeant Rick Holley, a veteran Communications Systems Officer who served aboard Air Force One during the administrations of Presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Clinton.
The discussion, moderated by Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary for President Bush, offered an inside look at the people and protocols that keep the presidency connected, protected, and moving around the world.
Related:
Watch the Engage program
- United States Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined Shilo Brooks, President and CEO of the Bush Center, to discuss her book, Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution for a special Engage at the Bush Center, presented by NexPoint. During their discussion, she reflected on her journey to the Supreme Court, offering insights into her daily life and the Court’s deliberation process.
Related:
Watch the Engage program
Celebrate America 250 at the Bush Center
- As part of the Engage at the Bush Center series, presented by NexPoint, the Bush Center hosted highly acclaimed author and biographer Walter Isaacson in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. In reflecting on his latest book, Isaacson discussed the Declaration of Independence’s most defining line and how it has shaped our ideals and continues to guide our ongoing pursuit of liberty and equality.
Related:
Watch the Engage program
View the Bush Center America 250 events and exhibits
- Recently, the Bush Center held the ninth Forum on Leadership focused on the theme The Heart of America. Forum on Leadership is a landmark gathering which develops, recognizes, and celebrates leadership by bringing together notable voices for in-depth discussions on today’s pressing issues.
In his welcoming remarks, Shilo Brooks, President and CEO of the George W. Bush Center, explored what is at the center of the heart of America.
In this conversation, New York Times opinion columnist David French and the Bush Institute’s Anne Wicks discussed freedom of expression and how robust protection for all viewpoints is essential for a free society.
Related:
Watch the 2026 Forum on Leadership: The Heart of America
Read the Bush Institute series, Democracy is a Verb
- Recently, the Bush Center held the ninth Forum on Leadership focused on the theme The Heart of America. Forum on Leadership is a landmark gathering which develops, recognizes, and celebrates leadership by bringing together notable voices for in-depth discussions on today’s pressing issues.
Panelists Mark Updegrove, President and CEO of the LBJ Foundation; Michelle Ferrari, Director and Producer at 42nd Parallel Films; and Richie Butler, Senior Pastor at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church; reflect on hard-fought democratic milestones achieved in our history that have made our country and its people more free.
Also featured is a testimonial from Mark Reilly, President and CEO of The Washington Tattoo and Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program Class of 2025.
Related:
Watch the 2026 Forum on Leadership: The Heart of America
View the Bush Center's America 250 celebrations
More Government podcasts
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa MalebrancheGovernment, News, Politics
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- You Might Be RightGovernment, News, Politics
- DC EKGGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- The Jedburgh PodcastBusiness, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, Management, Mental Health, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports News
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Trending Government podcasts
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- Community CatalystsGovernment, News, Politics
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- Live From America with Jeremy HerrellGovernment, News, Politics
- Wildland Fire Lessons Learned CenterGovernment
- Hudson Institute Events PodcastGovernment, News, Politics
- The Week in WestminsterGovernment
- Issaquah BuzzBusiness, Government
- No CompromiseGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The GovNavigators ShowGovernment
- Cheyenne RoundupGovernment
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- Moment of TruthGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Soldier for Life PodcastGovernment
- Inside Briefing with the Institute for GovernmentGovernment, News, Politics
- The 9/11 conspiracyGovernment
- Moving Experiences: Stories of the CTAGovernment
- Into AfricaBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
About Overheard at the Bush Center
Overheard at the George W. Bush Presidential Center brings you the latest conversations about the world’s most pressing challenges. Join Bush Center experts as they talk to leading policy makers, business leaders, and people on the front lines of change about issues like immigration, economic opportunity, education, democracy and the importance of free societies.Podcast website
Listen to Overheard at the Bush Center, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Overheard at the Bush Center
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Overheard at the Bush Center: Podcasts in Family