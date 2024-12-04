In this bone-chilling episode of Otis Jiry’s Nightmare Fuel, step into the shadows of Camp Duskwood and gather around the fire for two tales that will make you question the secrets lurking just out of sight. From a mysterious object left behind in a forgotten apartment to a hidden road that should never be found, these stories weave an unsettling tapestry of the past reaching into the present. With Otis Jiry’s signature warmth and unnerving charm, prepare for a night of haunting twists, eerie revelations, and the kind of terror that lingers long after the fire has burned out. Some things are best left undiscovered… but you won’t be able to look away.
"The Black Suit" by Geoff Sturtevant – Jack Stewart moves into a dilapidated apartment, excited to begin a new chapter of independence, only to discover an eerie black suit left behind in the closet. The suit seems to harbor a sinister presence, and Jack’s curiosity pulls him into uncovering the secrets of its past. As the history of the suit intertwines with his reality, Jack realizes that some things are better left undisturbed. A gripping tale of guilt, justice, and the lingering echoes of violence, this story explores how the past refuses to stay buried.
"Brokendown Road" by Brian Martinez – Randy and Julia, lovers of forgotten places and urban legends, embark on a road trip to explore America's abandoned sites. Their curiosity leads them to Brokendown Road, a legendary highway shrouded in mystery and death. As they venture deeper, the road reveals its eerie secrets, turning their thrilling adventure into a fight for survival. A harrowing exploration of the dangers of curiosity and the boundaries between the living and the dead, this story will leave you questioning what might be waiting down the next dark path.
1:10:06
4: S1E04 – Dark Bargains
Step into the flickering glow of the campfire at Camp Duskwood, where Otis Jiry invites you to explore two chilling tales that test the boundaries of human endurance and the consequences of desperate decisions. In this episode, the allure of ambition clashes with the weight of dark secrets, and the price of freedom comes steep. From the shadows of a sinister circus to the eerie echoes of a spirit’s wrath, these stories weave a tapestry of dread that will linger long after the fire dies out. Grab a seat, pull your blanket close, and prepare for a night of unsettling revelations—because sometimes, the bargains we make aren’t ours to break.
"Secrets of the Seven Symphonies Circus" by Shenoa Carroll-Bradd – Alphre Knocher, once a young dreamer, now languishes as the star freak in a traveling circus where wonder and horror go hand in hand. Bound by a sinister ringmaster's promises and surrounded by unspeakable secrets, Alphre must decide if escape is worth the unimaginable cost. A grim tale of exploitation and resilience, this story explores the dark underbelly of human ambition and the price of freedom.
"The Fall of Silas Galloway" by Dan Weatherer – Renowned medium Silas Galloway has built a lavish life on his ability to connect the grieving with their lost loved ones—or so his clients believe. But when an ill-fated séance conjures something far beyond his control, Silas finds himself trapped in a nightmare of his own making. A chilling exploration of deception and supernatural retribution, this story asks how far one can fall when the lies come home to roost.
49:38
3: S1E03 – Friends You Can’t Refuse
Under the flickering glow of the campfire at Twilight Lake, Otis Jiry invites you into a night of chilling tales that will linger in your mind long after the flames die down. This week, the eerie quiet of the woods gives way to stories of seemingly innocent friendships that take a dark, sinister turn.
What starts as harmless quirks and strange encounters soon spirals into a web of manipulation, secrets, and unsettling revelations. As Otis weaves his signature blend of dark humor and bone-chilling suspense, you’ll find yourself questioning the nature of trust—and what hides beneath the surface of those we think we know.
Gather close, but not too close. Sometimes, the scariest monsters aren’t the ones lurking in the shadows… they’re the ones who smile back at you.
"Darren" by Benny Harrington – Benjamin never wanted to be friends with Darren, the odd new kid at school. But when their paths cross, Benjamin is thrust into a friendship that’s anything but ordinary. As Darren’s peculiar quirks give way to something darker, Benjamin finds himself trapped in a chilling game of manipulation and fear. A suspenseful exploration of childhood innocence twisted into something malevolent, this story will make you question how well you truly know the people around you.
44:38
2: S1E02 – A Pact with Shadows
Join Otis Jiry around the crackling campfire at Camp Duskwood for a chilling tale that weaves history, mystery, and dread into an unforgettable journey into darkness. As the shadows of Twilight Lake grow deeper, Otis revisits a summer from 200 years ago, when restless minds birthed stories that would echo through the ages. Prepare to be drawn into a world where charm conceals danger, the supernatural lurks in plain sight, and the line between the living and the cursed blurs with every whispered word. With his signature wit and spine-tingling style, Otis brings to life a tale that will leave you questioning what lies behind the mask of civility.
Gather close, but beware—some stories stick with you long after the fire has burned out.
"The Vampyre" by John William Polidori – When young Aubrey, an idealistic gentleman, encounters the enigmatic Lord Ruthven, he is drawn into the orbit of a man whose charm hides a chilling secret. As they travel through Europe, Aubrey begins to uncover Ruthven’s unsettling tendencies, all while battling his own growing doubts and fears. A tale of temptation, loyalty, and the supernatural, this story is a gothic exploration of the dangers lurking beneath a polished facade.
1:04:03
1: S1E01 – Out of the Walls, Under the Covers
Step into the flickering firelight of Camp Duskwood, where seasoned storyteller Otis Jiry invites you to settle in for an evening of spine-chilling tales. In this premiere episode, ordinary places turn sinister as hidden horrors rise from the cracks of everyday life. From a boy’s eerie discovery in the depths of his new home to an unexpected encounter during a hospital stay, these unsettling stories will leave you questioning the safety of even the most familiar spaces.
With Otis Jiry’s knack for spinning tales that stay with you long after the fire dies down, “Out of the Walls, Under the Covers” delivers a perfect blend of dread, suspense, and the uncanny. Dare to join the campers and discover what’s waiting just beyond the edge of the light.
"Black Mold" by J.M. Cennamo – When seven-year-old Tommy moves into a new home with his family, the basement seems like the perfect place to play—until strange spots on the walls and a series of unsettling events make him question what truly lurks below. As the basement’s secrets begin to surface, Tommy’s curiosity turns to terror in this chilling tale of creeping dread and the horrors hidden in the dark.
"Sheet Ghost" by Christopher Howard Wolf – After a teenage skateboard accident lands him in the hospital, a boy’s recovery takes an unsettling turn when he encounters something in the next bed that defies explanation. As reality bends and the mundane transforms into the menacing, this story explores the thin veil between life, death, and the unexplainable horrors in between.
Gather around the crackling campfire at Camp Duskwood, nestled by the tranquil yet eerie shores of Twilight Lake, and join host and narrator Otis Jiry for tales that will haunt your dreams and chill your soul. With his rich, captivating voice, Otis spins spine-tingling yarns under the starry night sky, blending dark humor, atmospheric storytelling, and plenty of scares.
Each week, Otis welcomes a new group of brave campers to share ghostly encounters, sinister legends, and hair-raising horrors. Whether it’s cursed bargains, haunted highways, or shadows that whisper in the dark, these stories will have you looking over your shoulder long after the fire dies down.
If you’re drawn to the macabre and the mysterious, Otis Jiry's Nightmare Fuel is your ticket to a world where the shadows hold secrets and the night never truly ends. Dare to pull your blanket close and listen—because the scariest stories are the ones that feel like they just might be true.