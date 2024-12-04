5: S1E05 – The Forgotten Dead

In this bone-chilling episode of Otis Jiry’s Nightmare Fuel, step into the shadows of Camp Duskwood and gather around the fire for two tales that will make you question the secrets lurking just out of sight. From a mysterious object left behind in a forgotten apartment to a hidden road that should never be found, these stories weave an unsettling tapestry of the past reaching into the present. With Otis Jiry’s signature warmth and unnerving charm, prepare for a night of haunting twists, eerie revelations, and the kind of terror that lingers long after the fire has burned out. Some things are best left undiscovered… but you won’t be able to look away. PODCAST SUMMARY "The Black Suit" by Geoff Sturtevant – Jack Stewart moves into a dilapidated apartment, excited to begin a new chapter of independence, only to discover an eerie black suit left behind in the closet. The suit seems to harbor a sinister presence, and Jack’s curiosity pulls him into uncovering the secrets of its past. As the history of the suit intertwines with his reality, Jack realizes that some things are better left undisturbed. A gripping tale of guilt, justice, and the lingering echoes of violence, this story explores how the past refuses to stay buried. "Brokendown Road" by Brian Martinez – Randy and Julia, lovers of forgotten places and urban legends, embark on a road trip to explore America's abandoned sites. Their curiosity leads them to Brokendown Road, a legendary highway shrouded in mystery and death. As they venture deeper, the road reveals its eerie secrets, turning their thrilling adventure into a fight for survival. A harrowing exploration of the dangers of curiosity and the boundaries between the living and the dead, this story will leave you questioning what might be waiting down the next dark path.