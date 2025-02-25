About Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson

Life is messy, faith can be complicated, and some struggles feel too big to say out loud—but true freedom is found in the light. Open Spaces Podcast is a place for honest conversations about the battles we often keep hidden, reminding us that we don’t have to fight alone. Hosted by Jeff and Jourdan Johnson, Open Spaces began with their own story—navigating the challenges of marriage, faith, and identity while learning what it means to follow Jesus with vulnerability. But this podcast isn’t just about them. It’s about creating a space where no topic is off-limits—grief, identity, marriage, faith, and the struggles that feel impossible to say out loud. Our hope? That by going first, others will find the courage to share their own stories, step into the light, and believe that nothing is impossible with God.