Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson

Welcome to the Open Spaces Podcast! In this very first episode, Jeff and Jourdan Johnson take a courageous step into vulnerability, sharing their journey of faith, love, and struggle. They open up about their relationship, the challenges they faced, and the pivotal moment when Jeff revealed a deep secret he had never spoken out loud—one that changed everything.Through raw honesty and grace, they explore how bringing hidden struggles into the light leads to true freedom. This episode is an invitation to step into open spaces, to have the hard conversations, and to experience the transformative power of Jesus’ love.Join us as we go first—breaking the silence so that others can, too.Submit your questions to [email protected]
