Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityOpen Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson
Listen to Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson in the App
Listen to Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson

Podcast Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson
Jeff & Jourdan Johnson
Life is messy, faith can be complicated, and some struggles feel too big to say out loud—but true freedom is found in the light. Open Spaces Podcast is a place ...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Desires and Faith Collide - Ep 2
    In this deeply personal episode of Open Spaces Podcast, Jeff takes a courageous step forward, sharing the raw reality of his lifelong battle with same-sex attraction. With honesty and vulnerability, he unpacks his journey—from secret struggles and shame to surrendering his desires to Jesus.Jeff and Jourdan discuss the power of radical obedience, the role of faith, and the impact of community in his journey. He challenges the cultural narrative, offering a perspective rooted in surrender rather than self-fulfillment. For anyone wrestling with identity, faith, or hidden struggles, this episode offers a beacon of hope—proving that even the impossible can become possible through the power and grace of Jesus.▫️ Submit your questions to [email protected]▫️ Follow the journey at openspacespodcast.com▫️ Follow us on Instagram
    --------  
    46:15
  • The Secret That Changed Everything - Ep 1
    Welcome to the Open Spaces Podcast! In this very first episode, Jeff and Jourdan Johnson take a courageous step into vulnerability, sharing their journey of faith, love, and struggle. They open up about their relationship, the challenges they faced, and the pivotal moment when Jeff revealed a deep secret he had never spoken out loud—one that changed everything.Through raw honesty and grace, they explore how bringing hidden struggles into the light leads to true freedom. This episode is an invitation to step into open spaces, to have the hard conversations, and to experience the transformative power of Jesus’ love.Join us as we go first—breaking the silence so that others can, too.Submit your questions to [email protected] connected at openspacespodcast.comFollow us on Instagram
    --------  
    39:34
  • Open Spaces Podcast Trailer
    A preview of what's to come on Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson.Follow us on Instagram
    --------  
    1:14

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson

Life is messy, faith can be complicated, and some struggles feel too big to say out loud—but true freedom is found in the light. Open Spaces Podcast is a place for honest conversations about the battles we often keep hidden, reminding us that we don’t have to fight alone. Hosted by Jeff and Jourdan Johnson, Open Spaces began with their own story—navigating the challenges of marriage, faith, and identity while learning what it means to follow Jesus with vulnerability. But this podcast isn’t just about them. It’s about creating a space where no topic is off-limits—grief, identity, marriage, faith, and the struggles that feel impossible to say out loud. Our hope? That by going first, others will find the courage to share their own stories, step into the light, and believe that nothing is impossible with God.
Podcast website

Listen to Open Spaces with Jeff & Jourdan Johnson, Joel Osteen Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/26/2025 - 11:28:55 PM