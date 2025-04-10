Episode: Back for what feels like the 100th time, Dr. Ervine Sheblazm!! You’re in for a treat with this episode. Dr. Sheblazm unveils what some consider the most innovative economic […]
38:16
Nijay Gupta – The Affections of Christ Jesus
Episode: “What is love? (Baby, don’t hurt me).” These song lyrics–juxtaposing love and hurt–remind us that ‘love’ is used so frequently and flexibily in our culture that it is in […]
1:02:46
Timothy Brookins – Rediscovering the Wisdom of the Corinthians
Episode: Timothy Brookins wants to challenge the scholarly consensus about the conflict behind the book of 1 Corinthians. Listen in as Brookins discusses with Chris Tilling the importance of Stoicism for […]
1:06:09
“I Practice Scales to Become a Saint” – Coltrane: Christ Followers & Artists
Episode: Artists and Christ followers walk a similar path, as those who discern the truth about the world. The artistic gift of intuitive discernment, of expressing reality with clarity and soul, […]
25:18
John Behr – Gregory of Nyssa: On the Human Image of God
Episode: In this episode we welcome back Fr John Behr! Long-time listeners will be familiar with Fr John’s delightful live two-part episode on Origen of Alexandria (Part 1 & Part 2). […]
