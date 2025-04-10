Powered by RND
Matthew Bates, Matthew Lynch, Erin Heim, Dru Johnson, Amy Brown Hughes, & Chris Tilling
  • Ervine Sheblazm – The Cheerful Taker
    Episode: Back for what feels like the 100th time, Dr. Ervine Sheblazm!! You’re in for a treat with this episode. Dr. Sheblazm unveils what some consider the most innovative economic […] The post Ervine Sheblazm – The Cheerful Taker first appeared on OnScript.
    38:16
  • Nijay Gupta – The Affections of Christ Jesus
    Episode: “What is love? (Baby, don’t hurt me).” These song lyrics–juxtaposing love and hurt–remind us that ‘love’ is used so frequently and flexibily in our culture that it is in […] The post Nijay Gupta – The Affections of Christ Jesus first appeared on OnScript.
    1:02:46
  • Timothy Brookins – Rediscovering the Wisdom of the Corinthians
    Episode: Timothy Brookins wants to challenge the scholarly consensus about the conflict behind the book of 1 Corinthians. Listen in as Brookins discusses with Chris Tilling the importance of Stoicism for […] The post Timothy Brookins – Rediscovering the Wisdom of the Corinthians first appeared on OnScript.
    1:06:09
  • “I Practice Scales to Become a Saint” – Coltrane: Christ Followers & Artists
    Episode: Artists and Christ followers walk a similar path, as those who discern the truth about the world. The artistic gift of intuitive discernment, of expressing reality with clarity and soul, […] The post “I Practice Scales to Become a Saint” – Coltrane: Christ Followers & Artists first appeared on OnScript.
    25:18
  • John Behr – Gregory of Nyssa: On the Human Image of God
    Episode: In this episode we welcome back Fr John Behr! Long-time listeners will be familiar with Fr John’s delightful live two-part episode on Origen of Alexandria (Part 1 & Part 2).  […] The post John Behr – Gregory of Nyssa: On the Human Image of God first appeared on OnScript.
Bringing you engaging conversations on Bible and theology (hosted by biblical scholars and theologians).
