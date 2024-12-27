Powered by RND
Listen to the entire Bible in a year - Join us each day for Bible readings broadcast daily from Atlanta, Georgia. Visit us on the web at www.oneyearbiblepodcast...
Religion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Daily Bible Reading - Thursday, January 2
    GENESIS 3:1-4:26 | MATTHEW 2:13-3:6 | PSALM 2:1-12 | PROVERBS 1:7-9
    --------  
    10:30
  • Daily Bible Reading - Wednesday, January 1
    GENESIS 1:1-2:25 | MATTHEW 1:1-2:12 | PSALM 1:1-6 | PROVERBS 1:1-6
    --------  
    13:53
  • Daily Bible Reading - Tuesday, December 31
    MALACHI 3:1-4:6 | REVELATION 22:1-21 | PSALM 150:1-6 | PROVERBS 31:25-31
    --------  
    8:18
  • Daily Bible Reading - Monday, December 30
    MALACHI 1:1-2:17 | REVELATION 21:1-27 | PSALM 149:1-9 | PROVERBS 31:10-24
    --------  
    12:07
  • Daily Bible Reading - Sunday, December 29
    ZECHARIAH 14:1-21 | REVELATION 20:1-15 | PSALM 148:1-14 | PROVERBS 31:8-9
    --------  
    7:44

About One Year Bible Podcast

Listen to the entire Bible in a year - Join us each day for Bible readings broadcast daily from Atlanta, Georgia. Visit us on the web at www.oneyearbiblepodcast.com
Podcast website

