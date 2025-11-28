Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsBusinessOn the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

Jonathan Hirons and Rob Edwards
BusinessHealth & Wellness
On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • AI and Aphasia: Overcoming Communication Barriers - S3 Ep 8 with Jez Hodgkinson
    Send us a textAI and Aphasia: Overcoming Communication BarriersIn this episode of 'On the Tip of My Tongue' podcast, Jez shares his personal journey with Aphasia following a severe stroke in 2016. He discusses the challenges he faced in communicating and how he overcame them by starting a local Aphasia support group during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jez also delves into his long-standing interest in AI, dating back to the 1980s, and explains how AI has significantly advanced in recent years. He introduces an AI-powered app he developed to assist Aphasia sufferers in recalling words more easily. The conversation highlights the potential of AI to support individuals with communication difficulties while noting the broader implications of AI technology in society.00:00 Introduction and Guest Background00:15 Overcoming Aphasia: Personal Journey01:28 Community Involvement and Support Groups03:17 Introduction to AI and Early Experiences05:14 Developing an AI App for Aphasia15:41 Practical Uses of AI in Daily Life22:27 Challenges and Future of AI25:17 Conclusion and Final ThoughtsSay Aphasia Group Winchester and Southampton https://www.sayaphasia.org/winchesterSupport the showSupport the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.comhttp://x.com/buffaloloungeukhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ https://www.instagram.com/buffaloloungeThe Tavistock Trust for Aphasia websitehttp://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
    --------  
    27:26
  • On the tip of my tongue Series 3 Episode 7 - "Therapy Notes: Elizabeth Nightingale"
    Send us a textTransformative Power of Music Therapy with Elizabeth NightingaleIn this podcast episode of 'On the Tip of My Tongue,' hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons are joined by Elizabeth Nightingale, a neurological music therapist. The discussion delves into the impactful role of music therapy across various fields, including stroke recovery, pediatrics, and palliative care. Elizabeth shares insights into the innovative programs at Chilton Music Therapy, which blend music with community outreach and online learning. The conversation also covers the specifics of music therapy for Aphasia patients, highlighting the cognitive and emotional benefits, the development of new neural pathways, and the creation of supportive communities. The episode emphasizes the nationwide accessibility of these services through online platforms, making therapeutic music interventions available even in remote and under-served areas.00:00 Introduction to the Podcast00:54 Meet the Hosts and the Topic of Aphasia01:49 Welcoming Elizabeth Nightingale02:23 Overview of Chiltern Music Therapy03:57 Impact of Music Therapy on Various Conditions05:22 The Science Behind Music Therapy07:23 Online Aphasia Music Therapy Groups09:13 Access and Participation Details18:23 Promoting the Online Groups21:24 Concluding Remarks and ResourcesFor more info about Chiltern and Aphasiahttps://www.chilternmusictherapy.co.uk/stories/use-your-voice-aphasiaSupport the showSupport the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.comhttp://x.com/buffaloloungeukhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ https://www.instagram.com/buffaloloungeThe Tavistock Trust for Aphasia websitehttp://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
    --------  
    22:20
  • International Aphasia Awareness Campaign with Claire Bennington
    Send us a textInternational Aphasia Awareness Campaign with Claire BenningtonIn this episode of 'Tip of My Tongue,' hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons speak with Claire Bennington, chairperson of the Australian Aphasia Association and an experienced speech and language therapist. Claire shares her extensive experience working with adults with Aphasia, details her involvement with the Australian Aphasia Association since 2018, and discusses her PhD project, which focuses on co-designing a unified international Aphasia awareness campaign. The conversation covers the current fundraising initiatives, the challenges of raising awareness for Aphasia, and the ways listeners can get involved. Claire also highlights the importance of global collaboration and multi-language accessibility for the campaign materials aiming to make a significant impact on Aphasia awareness worldwide.00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guest01:24 Understanding Aphasia02:01 Claire Bennington's Background and Role03:47 Challenges and Activities of the Australian Aphasia Association06:19 Fundraising Efforts and Campaigns09:03 Global Aphasia Awareness Campaign17:29 Conclusion and How to Get InvolvedTo donate to Claire's Just Giving page, click here:https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/qarc-uq-aphasia-awarenessTo contact Claire about the Match the Momentum: Unite for Aphasia Awareness campaignClaire Bennington - [email protected]>Support the showSupport the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.comhttp://x.com/buffaloloungeukhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ https://www.instagram.com/buffaloloungeThe Tavistock Trust for Aphasia websitehttp://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
    --------  
    24:55
  • Robert Baldock's Voice of Recovery, Music and Aphasia
    Send us a textOvercoming Aphasia: Robert Baldock’s Journey and AdvocacyThis episode of 'On the Tip of My Tongue' features Robert Baldock, a Scottish-based composer and new media artist who experienced a severe ischemic stroke in 2017, resulting in acute aphasia and severe verbal dyspraxia. Robert shares his journey through his stroke, the challenges he faced with communication, and his path to recovery. He discusses his innovative use of technology and alternative communication methods, including a synthetic voice developed from his radio recordings. Additionally, Robert talks about his advocacy efforts for the reinstatement of the thrombectomy procedure in Scotland, demonstrating his resilience and commitment to helping others. For more information on strokes and aphasia, listeners are directed to several helpful resources.00:00 Introduction to Robert Baldock00:50 Understanding Aphasia01:33 Robert's Stroke Experience03:26 Life After Stroke07:09 Communication Challenges and Solutions08:43 Advocacy and Campaigning09:33 Conclusion and ResourcesFor more information about Robert and Andy Fielding (AKA MC Zirconium) is on their website https://www.projectmoonbase.comRobert's original music can be found on his Band Camp websitehttps://aleatorymusicsystems.bandcamp.com/musicSupport the showSupport the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.comhttp://x.com/buffaloloungeukhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ https://www.instagram.com/buffaloloungeThe Tavistock Trust for Aphasia websitehttp://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
    --------  
    11:42
  • Life in the key of Aphasia - Graham Hall
    Send us a textJoin us as Graham Hall shares his inspiring journey through music and Aphasia in our newest episode of "On the Tip of My Tongue". Learn how his passion for percussion and songwriting helps him overcome challenges. Listen today! 😊 #Aphasia #MusicHealing #PodcastLiving with Aphasia: A Journey Through Music and RecoveryRob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons discuss the impact of Aphasia following a stroke experienced by Graham 10 years ago. The podcast, titled 'On the Tip of My Tongue', complements a film about Aphasia made by Jonathan. Aphasia impairs language skills and affects 350,000 people in the UK, yet remains relatively unknown. Graham shares his journey of adapting to life post-stroke, highlighting his transition from performing with Opera North to creating music and lyrics to aid his recovery and raise awareness. The discussion underscores the therapeutic power of music, the struggle with word-finding, and the broader impact of Aphasia.00:00 A Life-Changing Stroke01:03 Introduction to the Podcast01:22 Understanding Aphasia01:59 Personal Journey with Aphasia03:20 Musical Career and Aphasia05:02 Creating Music with Aphasia07:48 Future Aspirations and Reflections11:49 Conclusion and ResourcesGraham's website:  https://grahamhall.bandcamp.com/musicSupport the showSupport the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.comhttp://x.com/buffaloloungeukhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ https://www.instagram.com/buffaloloungeThe Tavistock Trust for Aphasia websitehttp://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
    --------  
    12:43

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

Jonathan Hirons's journey following his stroke and diagnosis of aphasia is both inspiring and informative. Here’s a summary of his experience and insights about aphasia: Jonathan's Experience with Aphasia 1. Initial Incident: In January 2019, while in a business meeting, Jonathan began to feel strange and soon realized he could not communicate effectively. His colleagues quickly called for medical help. 2. Medical Emergency: He was rushed to University College Hospital, where scans revealed he had suffered a stroke due to a bleed on the brain. He spent five nights in the hospital and was diagnosed with aphasia. 3. Impact on Daily Life: - Jonathan struggled with basic tasks such as speaking, reading, and writing. - He had memory issues, recalling only his postcode but not his full address or other personal information. - He faced challenges in understanding spoken language but could still sign his name. 4. Support from Family: His wife, Ann, played a crucial role in his recovery: - She encouraged him to read aloud daily and used flashcards to aid in word recognition and writing. - This early intervention was vital for his rehabilitation. 5. Progress Through Therapy: With the help of speech therapy, Jonathan made significant improvements: - He regained much of his ability to read and write, although he still experiences difficulties, especially when tired. 6. Advocacy and Awareness: - Jonathan has turned his experiences into a creative outlet by producing films, including "On the Tip of My Tongue" and "What is Aphasia?" These films aim to educate others about aphasia and its challenges. - He actively shares his story to raise awareness about aphasia as a hidden disability and the ongoing need for support beyond initial rehabilitation. Understanding Aphasia Aphasia is a language disorder that affects communication abilities, including: - Speaking: Difficulty in forming words or sentences. - Understanding: Challenges in comprehending spoken or written language. - Reading and Writing: Problems with reading text or writing coherently. Key Takeaways - Aphasia is often a result of brain damage, commonly from strokes, and can significantly impact daily life. - Early intervention and support are crucial for recovery. - Awareness and education about aphasia can help reduce stigma and improve support for those affected. Jonathan's story highlights the resilience of individuals facing such challenges and the importance of community support in their recovery journey. Copyright © 2025 Jonathan Hirons/Buffalo Lounge Studios All Rights Reserved.This film/video/podcast is protected by copyright law. Unauthorized reproduction, distribution, or transmission of this material is prohibited. For permissions or inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Podcast website
BusinessHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureCareersMental HealthPersonal Journals

Listen to On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/3/2025 - 2:41:21 PM