On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

On the tip of my tongue Series 3 Episode 7 - "Therapy Notes: Elizabeth Nightingale"

Transformative Power of Music Therapy with Elizabeth NightingaleIn this podcast episode of 'On the Tip of My Tongue,' hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons are joined by Elizabeth Nightingale, a neurological music therapist. The discussion delves into the impactful role of music therapy across various fields, including stroke recovery, pediatrics, and palliative care. Elizabeth shares insights into the innovative programs at Chilton Music Therapy, which blend music with community outreach and online learning. The conversation also covers the specifics of music therapy for Aphasia patients, highlighting the cognitive and emotional benefits, the development of new neural pathways, and the creation of supportive communities. The episode emphasizes the nationwide accessibility of these services through online platforms, making therapeutic music interventions available even in remote and under-served areas.00:00 Introduction to the Podcast00:54 Meet the Hosts and the Topic of Aphasia01:49 Welcoming Elizabeth Nightingale02:23 Overview of Chiltern Music Therapy03:57 Impact of Music Therapy on Various Conditions05:22 The Science Behind Music Therapy07:23 Online Aphasia Music Therapy Groups09:13 Access and Participation Details18:23 Promoting the Online Groups21:24 Concluding Remarks and ResourcesFor more info about Chiltern and Aphasiahttps://www.chilternmusictherapy.co.uk/stories/use-your-voice-aphasiaSupport the showSupport the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan's film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.comhttp://x.com/buffaloloungeukhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ https://www.instagram.com/buffaloloungeThe Tavistock Trust for Aphasia websitehttp://aphasiatavistocktrust.org