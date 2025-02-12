About On The Hard Days

Raising an out-of-the-box kid can feel isolating. You wonder, Am I crazy? What am I doing wrong? The doubt, guilt, and exhaustion are overwhelming—and finding another mom who truly gets it feels impossible. That’s why the On The Hard Days podcast exists. Host Megan Champion knows the struggle firsthand and is on a mission to bring connection and support to moms raising neurodivergent kids. Each week, a brave mom shares her raw, honest story so you can feel seen, heard, and validated. Whether your child has a diagnosis or not, if you feel alone in your motherhood, this podcast is for you. Subscribe now and follow Megan on Instagram @on.the.hard.days for daily encouragement & info about her community resource, Mothers Together —DMs are always open!