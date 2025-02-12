Ep.202 Mom Chantelle Stieghan on Facing Motherhood Struggles With Humor & Rolling With the (Literal) Punches
About This Episode: It's Mama Monday! This week, I'm talking with mom Chantelle. I loved this whole conversation and I know you will too! Here are just some of the topics we discussed:-The lack of support when living in a foreign country-When doctors have never heard of the struggles your child is facing-Eating disorders as part of being neurodivergent-How ADHD can look so different in different kids-How emotional it is to feel alone in your struggles-Trying to advocate for your child in a different language than your native tongue-How exciting it is to find a resource that helps-Chantelle's children's books that she made up for her children - on sale on Amazon! Find them here: https://www.amazon.com/Books-Chantelle-Stieghan/Please shower Chantelle with love and support by SHARING this episode with a mom who needs to hear her story.** HUGE NEWS!! Our next Mothers Together "Open House" is coming up at the end of the year! At Open House, you'll walk away with actual connections to real moms just like you AND the validation you deserve but often don't receive. I'm thrilled to be able to bring you a taste of how inclusive, safe, and judgment-free the Mothers Together community is. If you are ready to meet other moms like you, please join us for Open House! Here's the link to sign up: mothers-together.com/openhouse. See you there!I ALWAYS welcome YOUR thoughts! Feel free to DM me on IG (@on.the.hard.days) or email me: [email protected]
. This podcast is what it is because of YOU.And speaking of the podcast, YOU all recently got my show to over 230K downloads. Thank you!The best way to keep this podcast download streak is to:1) Subscribe to the podcast - your device will automatically download new episodes!2) Share the show with others - think therapists, pediatricians, and teachers!3) Leave a rating/review for the show - the Apple algorithm will push the show out to more moms who need the support and validation!THANK YOU, so very much, for your continued support!