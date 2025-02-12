Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyOn The Hard Days
Listen to On The Hard Days in the App
Listen to On The Hard Days in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

On The Hard Days

Podcast On The Hard Days
Megan Champion
Raising an out-of-the-box kid can feel isolating. You wonder, Am I crazy? What am I doing wrong? The doubt, guilt, and exhaustion are overwhelming—and finding a...
Kids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 202
  • Ep.202 Mom Chantelle Stieghan on Facing Motherhood Struggles With Humor & Rolling With the (Literal) Punches
    About This Episode: It's Mama Monday! This week, I'm talking with mom Chantelle. I loved this whole conversation and I know you will too! Here are just some of the topics we discussed:-The lack of support when living in a foreign country-When doctors have never heard of the struggles your child is facing-Eating disorders as part of being neurodivergent-How ADHD can look so different in different kids-How emotional it is to feel alone in your struggles-Trying to advocate for your child in a different language than your native tongue-How exciting it is to find a resource that helps-Chantelle's children's books that she made up for her children - on sale on Amazon! Find them here: https://www.amazon.com/Books-Chantelle-Stieghan/Please shower Chantelle with love and support by SHARING this episode with a mom who needs to hear her story.** HUGE NEWS!! Our next Mothers Together "Open House"  is coming up at the end of the year! At Open House, you'll walk away with actual connections to real moms just like you AND the validation you deserve but often don't receive. I'm thrilled to be able to bring you a taste of how inclusive, safe, and judgment-free the Mothers Together community is. If you are ready to meet other moms like you, please join us for Open House! Here's the link to sign up: mothers-together.com/openhouse. See you there!I ALWAYS welcome YOUR thoughts! Feel free to DM me on IG (@on.the.hard.days) or email me: [email protected]. This podcast is what it is because of YOU.And speaking of the podcast, YOU all recently got my show to over 230K downloads. Thank you!The best way to keep this podcast download streak is to:1) Subscribe to the podcast - your device will automatically download new episodes!2) Share the show with others - think therapists, pediatricians, and teachers!3) Leave a rating/review for the show - the Apple algorithm will push the show out to more moms who need the support and validation!THANK YOU, so very much, for your continued support!
    --------  
    57:13
  • Ep.201 Mom Felicia Watkins on Stopping the Cycles of Self-Gaslighting and Judging How She Parents Her Neurodivergent Kids
    About This Episode: It's Mama Monday! This week, I'm talking with mom Felicia. I loved this whole conversation and I know you will too! Here are just some of the topics we discussed:-Raising multiple children with Autism-Learning how to stop self-gaslighting when looking at your child's struggles-The exhaustion she feels from trying to meet the needs of all of her kids-Rolling with the punches while establishing your household "norms"-How she's practicing self-love with less judgementPlease shower Felicia with love and support by SHARING this episode with a mom who needs to hear her story.** HUGE NEWS!! Our next Mothers Together "Open House"  is coming up at the end of the year! At Open House, you'll walk away with actual connections to real moms just like you AND the validation you deserve but often don't receive. I'm thrilled to be able to bring you a taste of how inclusive, safe, and judgment-free the Mothers Together community is. If you are ready to meet other moms like you, please join us for Open House! Here's the link to sign up: mothers-together.com/openhouse. See you there!I ALWAYS welcome YOUR thoughts! Feel free to DM me on IG (@on.the.hard.days) or email me: [email protected]. This podcast is what it is because of YOU.And speaking of the podcast, YOU all recently got my show to over 230K downloads. Thank you!The best way to keep this podcast download streak is to:1) Subscribe to the podcast - your device will automatically download new episodes!2) Share the show with others - think therapists, pediatricians, and teachers!3) Leave a rating/review for the show - the Apple algorithm will push the show out to more moms who need the support and validation!THANK YOU, so very much, for your continued support!
    --------  
    32:27
  • Ep.200!! Celebrating 200 Episodes With Megan Through Vulnerability & Validation
    About This Episode: I'm celebrating 200 episodes today - join me as I reflect on how sharing stories brings us the crucial validation we need.** HUGE NEWS!! Our next Mothers Together "Open House"  is coming up at the end of the year! At Open House, you'll walk away with actual connections to real moms just like you AND the validation you deserve but often don't receive. I'm thrilled to be able to bring you a taste of how inclusive, safe, and judgment-free the Mothers Together community is. If you are ready to meet other moms like you, please join us for Open House! Here's the link to sign up: mothers-together.com/openhouse. See you there!I ALWAYS welcome YOUR thoughts! Feel free to DM me on IG (@on.the.hard.days) or email me: [email protected]. This podcast is what it is because of YOU.And speaking of the podcast, YOU all recently got my show to over 230K downloads. Thank you!The best way to keep this podcast download streak is to:1) Subscribe to the podcast - your device will automatically download new episodes!2) Share the show with others - think therapists, pediatricians, and teachers!3) Leave a rating/review for the show - the Apple algorithm will push the show out to more moms who need the support and validation!THANK YOU, so very much, for your continued support!
    --------  
    39:53
  • Ep.199 Mom Stephanie Fluger on Asking For Help: Learning to Let Go of Control, Shed Guilt & Anger, and Actually Take Care of Yourself
    About This Episode: It's Mama Monday! This week, I'm talking with mom Stephanie. I loved this whole conversation and I know you will too! Here are just some of the topics we discussed:-The hardships of raising a non-verbal toddler and a baby during Covid with very limited resources.-Relearning how to ask for help and take care of herself as a stay-at-home mom.-When everything just feels like too much-Feeling like we have to do everything and letting go of control-Why did she feel so angry all the time?-How she now feels that exercise isn't self-care - it's a necessity.-How hormone imbalance adds to our challengesPlease shower Stephanie with love and support by SHARING this episode with a mom who needs to hear her story.** HUGE NEWS!! Our next Mothers Together "Open House"  is coming up at the end of the year! At Open House, you'll walk away with actual connections to real moms just like you AND the validation you deserve but often don't receive. I'm thrilled to be able to bring you a taste of how inclusive, safe, and judgment-free the Mothers Together community is. If you are ready to meet other moms like you, please join us for Open House! Here's the link to sign up: mothers-together.com/openhouse. See you there!I ALWAYS welcome YOUR thoughts! Feel free to DM me on IG (@on.the.hard.days) or email me: [email protected]. This podcast is what it is because of YOU.And speaking of the podcast, YOU all recently got my show to over 225K downloads. Thank you!The best way to keep this podcast download streak is to:1) Subscribe to the podcast - your device will automatically download new episodes!2) Share the show with others - think therapists, pediatricians, and teachers!3) Leave a rating/review for the show - the Apple algorithm will push the show out to more moms who need the support and validation!THANK YOU, so very much, for your continued support!
    --------  
    41:32
  • Ep.198 Mom Cathy Shields on Acceptance & Understanding of a Neurodivergent Young Adult
    About This Episode: It's Mama Monday! This week, I'm talking with mom Cathy. I loved this whole conversation and I know you will too! Please shower Cathy with love and support by SHARING this episode with a mom who needs to hear her story.Find Cathy at cathyshieldswriter.com!** HUGE NEWS!! Our next Mothers Together "Open House"  is coming up at the end of the year! At Open House, you'll walk away with actual connections to real moms just like you AND the validation you deserve but often don't receive. I'm thrilled to be able to bring you a taste of how inclusive, safe, and judgment-free the Mothers Together community is. If you are ready to meet other moms like you, please join us for Open House! Here's the link to sign up: mothers-together.com/openhouse. See you there!I ALWAYS welcome YOUR thoughts! Feel free to DM me on IG (@on.the.hard.days) or email me: [email protected]. This podcast is what it is because of YOU.And speaking of the podcast, YOU all recently got my show to almost 220K downloads. Thank you!The best way to keep this podcast download streak is to:1) Subscribe to the podcast - your device will automatically download new episodes!2) Share the show with others - think therapists, pediatricians, and teachers!3) Leave a rating/review for the show - the Apple algorithm will push the show out to more moms who need the support and validation!THANK YOU, so very much, for your continued support!
    --------  
    50:41

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About On The Hard Days

Raising an out-of-the-box kid can feel isolating. You wonder, Am I crazy? What am I doing wrong? The doubt, guilt, and exhaustion are overwhelming—and finding another mom who truly gets it feels impossible. That’s why the On The Hard Days podcast exists. Host Megan Champion knows the struggle firsthand and is on a mission to bring connection and support to moms raising neurodivergent kids. Each week, a brave mom shares her raw, honest story so you can feel seen, heard, and validated. Whether your child has a diagnosis or not, if you feel alone in your motherhood, this podcast is for you. Subscribe now and follow Megan on Instagram @on.the.hard.days for daily encouragement & info about her community resource, Mothers Together —DMs are always open! 
Podcast website

Listen to On The Hard Days, Deep Sleep Sounds and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/28/2025 - 11:40:40 PM