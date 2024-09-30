On Future War Episode 7: Charting the Course: Exploring the Future of US Warship Development
In the ever-evolving realm of naval warfare, the landscape of US warship development stands at a pivotal juncture, characterized by dynamic shifts in design, technology, and strategic priorities. Join us on a captivating episode of On Future War as we navigate the intricacies of the present and future state of US warship development, shedding light on the near-term outlook for design evolution, procurement strategies, and the imperative quest for technological advancement.We embark on an insightful exploration of the current trajectory of US warship development, scrutinizing the evolving design paradigms, technological innovations, and strategic imperatives that shape the landscape of modern naval capabilities. How does the near-term future of warship development and procurement unfold, and what strategic initiatives are being prioritized to ensure the continued superiority of the US naval fleet? We engage in a comprehensive analysis of the evolving priorities and adaptive strategies that underscore the future of US warship development.Additionally, we confront the critical question of whether the United States is falling behind in the realm of ship design innovation, assessing the comparative landscape of global naval capabilities and technological advancements. Are US warships effectively transforming into modular hosts for "plug and play" systems, or do emerging operational challenges demand a radical shift toward the development of a new, cutting-edge ship design? We dissect the nuances of this pivotal debate, providing a nuanced understanding of the strategic imperatives and technological considerations that underscore the future of US warship design.Join us for an engaging dialogue at the forefront of US warship development, unraveling the complexities of design evolution, technological innovation, and strategic adaptation that underpin the future of the US naval fleet. Tune in to On Future War for a compelling exploration of the future of naval warfare and the transformative dynamics reshaping the contours of global security and defense strategies.
1:12:52
On Future War Episode 6: GPS in the mid-21st Century
In the increasingly interconnected landscape of modern warfare, the pivotal role of Global Positioning System (GPS) technology has become indispensable to the operations of the US military. Join Brian "Sunshine" Sinclair and Scott "Roger" Chafian on a thought-provoking episode of On Future War as we explore the intricate nuances surrounding the US military's dependence on GPS, evaluating the vulnerabilities and challenges associated with potential jamming, interference, or destruction of this critical system.
1:03:43
On Future War Episode 5: The Future of Drones in Warfare
In this episode, Pako and Scar return to examine the concepts, abilities, and future of Remotely Piloted Aircraft in warfare. The discussion reviews the history of technology, from early trials in the 1910s to the current day. The difference between remotely piloted aircraft and autonomous aircraft is clarified, emphasizing the human involvement in drone operations. The conversation also investigates the different levels of autonomy and the possibility for cooperative combat aircraft. The use of drones in war zones, such as Ukraine, is analyzed, including the emergence of expendable drones for kinetic operations. The difficulty of the suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) mission is underscored as one of the most demanding air missions.
55:50
On Future War Episode 4: 5th Generation Fighters
On this episode, Mike "Pako" Benitez and Andrew "Scar" Van Timmeren discuss the differences between fourth and fifth-generation fighter jets, focusing on the F-22 and F-35, with insights on the learning curve and intuitive nature of the Lightning II compared to the complexity of the Raptor.Pako and Scar further discuss situational awareness and task management in modern fighters, with a look ahead to the future of air superiority with a discussion on sixth-generation fighters.
57:46
On Future War Episode 3: Mobility in the Littorals
In this early access episode 3 of On Future War Mike 'Pako 'Benitez (USAF), Dr. Lance 'Boil' Lewis (USMC) and Scott 'Roger' Chafian (USN). explore the background and rationale behind the Marine Corps' Force Design 2030, which has fundamentally changed the doctrine, and operating concepts of the US Marine Corps. Removing tanks and transitioning from artillery to rocket units were just the first part of the plan. Standing up Marine Littoral Regiments (MLR), as part of naval expeditionary force, enables greater mobility, sustainability, and operations in the maritime domain, giving commanders greater options for sea denial operations. We also discuss the impact of Force Design 2030 on the other services, highlighting how jointness and interdependencies are crucial for effective military operations.
'On Future War' is a 12-part series exploring the evolving landscape of military strategy and defense technologies with a focus on the Pacific. Visit the On Future War website.