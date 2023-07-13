Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder in the App
Listen to Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder

Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder

Podcast Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder
Podcast Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder

Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder

Amin Elhassan, Charlotte Wilder
add
The game is bigger and better now - so why settle for more boring analysis and fake hot takes? Get the real knowledge, the real scoop, the real weird and totall...
More
SportsBasketballComedy
The game is bigger and better now - so why settle for more boring analysis and fake hot takes? Get the real knowledge, the real scoop, the real weird and totall...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • ZION HATES SOCKS! ft. David Griffin
    Nothing goes wrong in this episode, everything is totally normal...  New Orleans Pelicans exec David Griffin stops by to talk about Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingraham's development and why everything is a headline these days. David also gives Charlotte advice on what it's like working with Amin for years.  To hear David Griffin's full interview visit our YouTube page - https://www.youtube.com/@OddballHoops
    7/13/2023
    14:08
  • Have a Great Summer League!!
    No more nebulous... Oddball with Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder is HERE! Live from Las Vegas for NBA Summer League 2023 - we got hoops, hype, and a whole lot more. Amin & Charlotte talk with the sixth overall pick (your new favorite player, trust), the Orlando Magic's rookie guard Anthony Black. Oh, and things get BOLD... or SPICY?
    7/11/2023
    26:27

More Sports podcasts

About Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder

The game is bigger and better now - so why settle for more boring analysis and fake hot takes? Get the real knowledge, the real scoop, the real weird and totally unexpected on all-things basketball and more on ODDBALL with Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder. Daily, Tuesday thru Friday, the funny and fearless NBA insider Amin Elhassan brings his expertise and love for the game to a whole new level with sports writer and analyst Charlotte Wilder to break down the culture and world around the game in ways you won't find anywhere else.
Podcast website

Listen to Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder, Fantasy Football Today Dynasty and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder

Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan & Charlotte Wilder

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store