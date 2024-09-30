S3E124: From Perfection To Peace: Tips For Living Freely with Taylor Newendorp, LCPC
Join your host, Nicole Morris, LMFT and Mental Health Correspondent, as she welcomes Taylor Newendorp, LCPC, to the OCD Family Community. As Founder of Chicago Counseling Center and the Network Clinical Training Director at NOCD, Taylor illuminates the profound impact that perfectionism has on OCD and mental health at large. Additionally, as an accomplished author, Taylor shares about The Perfectionism Workbook. It has practical tips, helpful strategies and real life experiences that offer valuable guidance for anyone struggling with perfectionism or supporting loved ones who do. So join the conversation! Because while perfection is impossible— freedom is within reach.
--------
1:17:33
S3E123: The Upside of OCD with Michael Alcée, Ph.D.
Join your host, Nicole Morris, LMFT and Mental Health Correspondent, as she sits down with Dr. Michael Alcée, Ph.D., psychologist and author of the The Upside of OCD, to explore the transformative emotional sensitivity and creativity within OCD warriors. Mike helps to illustrate how the very traits that can feel overwhelming for sufferers and loved ones can also spark incredible strength and resilience. Together, we discuss bridging cognitive and psychodynamic approaches in treatment, blending science with artistry and cultivating self compassion to honor the heart of those with lived experience. So join the conversation, as we explore the nuance and appreciate the gifts within our community’s struggles.
--------
1:33:26
S3E122: When Fear’s Ablaze: Mental Health Tips For Coping with Crisis
Join your host, Nicole Morris, LMFT and Mental Health Correspondent, as she discusses strategies and tips for coping with crisis in honor of the recent LA County fires causing continued devastation in Southern California, USA. Join the conversation while we review physical safety protocols, coping skills for crisis management, honoring and coping with the vast array of emotional distress, resources for parents navigating crises with their children, and ways our local and global communities can help. Nicole is joined by Loren Witkin, CEO of Citadel, and OCD and Anxiety Specialists local to the Greater Los Angeles area, Dr. Michelle Witkin, Ph.D., and Chris Trondsen, LMFT. This discussion is happening live on OCD Family Podcast’s YouTube channel on 1/10/25 at 7pm PST. *Audio only broadcasts will be available wherever you enjoy your podcasts after the livestream concludes. Per technical difficulties, the livestream has been edited to prioritize source content.
--------
1:06:50
S3E121: A 2025 Guide To Evidence Based Therapies & Emerging Protocols for OCD Treatment
Join your host, Nicole Morris, LMFT and Mental Health Correspondent, as she reviews an overview of evidence-based therapies and emerging protocols with help from some of her prior podcast guests. Nicole amasses highlights of ERP, I-CBT, MCT, Medication Support, TMS and Deep Brain Stimulation. Additionally, Nicole highlights 4 emerging protocols worth our time and attention, including the developing landscape for I-CBT with kids, Rumination-Focused ERP, the Mastery Approach and the Upside of OCD. So whether you’re already aware of most of these and curious to hear more, or new to the OCD Family Community and desperate for hope, we’ve got you with highlights from OCD researchers, psychiatrists, trainers and OCD treatment experts, oh my!
--------
55:57
S3E120: Anxiety Sensitivity Exposed: Why Discomfort Isn't Danger with Carl Robbins, LCPC
Join your host, Nicole Morris, LMFT and Mental Health Correspondent, as she welcomes back return guest expert and colleague, Carl Robbins, LCPC. We discuss the critical topic of anxiety sensitivity, which impacts OCD as well as a host of other mental health presentations. Carl shares his personal journey with anxiety sensitivity, insight and learning. The conversation journeys through different effective treatments, differentiating anxiety sensitivity from trait anxiety and more. So join the conversation as we touch on parenting, relationships and constructive tips for managing responses and promoting recovery and resilience.
I am Nicole Morris, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and Mental Health Correspondent. I am here to create a community of support for family members, spouses, partners, parents, adult children (as there may be “adult” words) and chosen family of OCD Sufferers and their community.