S3E122: When Fear’s Ablaze: Mental Health Tips For Coping with Crisis

Join your host, Nicole Morris, LMFT and Mental Health Correspondent, as she discusses strategies and tips for coping with crisis in honor of the recent LA County fires causing continued devastation in Southern California, USA. Join the conversation while we review physical safety protocols, coping skills for crisis management, honoring and coping with the vast array of emotional distress, resources for parents navigating crises with their children, and ways our local and global communities can help. Nicole is joined by Loren Witkin, CEO of Citadel, and OCD and Anxiety Specialists local to the Greater Los Angeles area, Dr. Michelle Witkin, Ph.D., and Chris Trondsen, LMFT. This discussion is happening live on OCD Family Podcast’s YouTube channel on 1/10/25 at 7pm PST. *Audio only broadcasts will be available wherever you enjoy your podcasts after the livestream concludes. Per technical difficulties, the livestream has been edited to prioritize source content.