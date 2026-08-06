Come in and sit down Geoffs! This week Spencer is telling us all about the phenomenon of ‘Devil’s Chairs’ and all the beautiful cemetery lore that comes with them. Next, Madison is educating us on a massive event known as the Clown Riot! We’ve got an obituary for a real a-hole, one for a guy who we love, and so much more! Including, of course, some dumb.ass.criminallllls!







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Sources:



https://www.newspapers.com/image/1242108524/?match=1&terms=%22clown%20riot%22



https://nypost.com/2026/07/01/us-news/stone-cold-two-line-obituary-for-ny-grandma-suspected-of-poisoning-daughter-grandkids/



https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/arizona-toddler-declared-dead-was-found-alive-morgue-rcna352853



https://www.newspapers.com/image/1224325228/?match=2&terms=riot



https://www.newspapers.com/image/1224324321/?match=1&terms=riot



https://www.newspapers.com/image/1002203378/?article=e01dea42-c2db-47d0-91c3-06941a82ae24&terms=laughing



https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/video-shows-man-getting-stuck-in-van-after-trying-to-steal-from-it-in-hialeah/3765341/



https://www.blogto.com/city/2011/01/toronto_of_the_1850s/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_Order_in_Canada



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Twelfth



https://spacing.ca/toronto/2012/10/02/the-toronto-circus-riot-of-1855-the-day-the-clowns-picked-the-wrong-toronto-brothel/



https://www.tampabay.com/news/crime/2026/07/05/shannon-gallagher-florida-murder-case-surfside/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil%27s_Chair_(urban_legend)



https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2023/10/12/the-devils-chair-can-be-found-in-this-florida-cemetery-would-you-sit-in-it/



https://www.newspapers.com/image/1234329583/?match=1&terms=%22devil%27s%20chair%22



https://floridabeerblog.wordpress.com/2017/05/19/brew-review-devils-chair-by-red-cypress-brewing-redcypressbeer/



https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/kirksville-devil-s-chair



https://khmoradio.com/kirksvilles-devils-chair-a-myth-or-a-date-with-the-reaper/



https://www.roadsideamerica.com/tip/59457



https://www.vtgranitemuseum.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Fall-2007.pdf



https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/throne-of-attila



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