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OBITCHUARY

Morbid Network
ComedySociety & Culture
OBITCHUARY
Latest episode

263 episodes

  • OBITCHUARY

    OBITCH forever roommates!

    08/06/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Oh loooooord Geoffs you are in for it this week as Spencer tells us some insane true stories of people who lived with corpses wayyyyy longer than they should have. Next, Madison has some fascinating stories of crash wreckage turned graveyards! We’ve got an obituary for a Dick, one for a real sweet guys and of course, we’ve got some dumb.ass.criminallllls!

     

     

    Please rate and review wherever you listen!

     

    Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast

     

    Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary

     

    Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com

     

    Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter

     

    Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok

     

    Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!

     

    Sources:

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1317952595/?article=eaf60f42-117b-48af-aa78-28bb7041a57e&terms=windshield%20

    https://people.com/village-people-members-wear-costumes-pay-tribute-victor-willis-funeral-12024049

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pan_Am_Flight_526A

    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/21/us/pan-am-clipper-endeavor-wreckage-found.html

    https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdrvyllxj71o

    https://airseaheritage.org/projects/mission-endeavor/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/470810189/?article=13d3d993-98ac-47f2-b31d-25d6cf94d62d&terms=%22best%20man%22

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1188819914/?article=b27bef85-1729-4a0b-9d7c-1d0cb6ea434d&terms=%22best%20man%22

    https://www.deepseavision.com

    https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/21/us/pan-am-clipper-endeavor-wreckage-found

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pan-am-plane-crash-wreckage-found-clipper-endeavor-puerto-rico/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/10516180/?article=529ff4de-899f-446f-ae86-3485f842bf9c&terms=pan%20american%20crash

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/742016714/?article=b345cd97-c5da-4017-b485-6310423cc03c&terms=%22John%20C.%20Burn%22

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Arizona

    https://pearlharbor.org/blog/lesser-known-facts-about-uss-arizona/

    https://ussarizona.navy/elvis-presley/?srsltid=AfmBOoqUZ9sLB3ayBCwzN_s2G4Grf5gmB2FcODeeZs7esCUeKpN4eoOA

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-plans-exhume-identify-remains-pearl-harbor-sailors-uss-arizona/

    https://www.legacy.com/person/test-test-59517578

    https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sfgate/name/paul-demartini-obituary?id=61958561

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/757348469/

    https://www.chippewavalleycremation.com/obituaries/Richard-Dick-Porn?obId=48926170https://www.newspapers.com/image/740420038/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/967177747/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1034106851/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • OBITCHUARY

    OBITCH please mr. postman!

    07/30/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    This week Madison is taking us on a trip to the post office to teach us about DEAD LETTERS! Next, Spencer has a horrifying cult liter-esque story that will send chills down your spine! We’ve got an obituary that was….destructive, one written by a sweet Geoff and so much more including, of course, some dumb.ass.criminalllllllls!

     

     

    Please rate and review wherever you listen!

     

    Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast

     

    Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary

     

    Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com

     

    Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter

     

    Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok

     

    Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!

     

    Sources:

    https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/lois-lenz-obituary?id=59406317

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1005582537/

    https://www.courts.michigan.gov/siteassets/case-documents/uploads/OPINIONS/FINAL/COA/20241028_C365350_51_365350.opn.pdf

    https://people.com/mich-man-lived-with-girlfriend-corpse-months-12019262

    https://www.macombdaily.com/2026/05/21/clinton-twp-man-convicted-of-1st-degree-murder-in-ex-girlfriends-slaying/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1299479204/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1274306775/

    https://people.com/human-interest/woman-convinced-husband-he-had-alzheimers-stole-600k-over-many-years-police-say/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/63141844/?article=a3353c64-5ba6-4ff5-9c7f-19440f868f78&terms=%22dead%20letter%20office%22

    https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/brief-history-american-dead-letter-offices-180964133/

    https://postalmuseum.si.edu/exhibition/about-postal-operations-administration/dead-letter-office

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_letter_mail

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1000081506/?article=dd4c5ad6-3895-4dd9-a5e7-da1cb8f03cec&terms=%22dead%20letter%20office%22

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patti_Lyle_Collins

    https://www.postalserviceforthedead.com

    https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2023-12-13/la-po-box-letters-to-dead-loved-ones

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C5lV6KprIX2/?img_index=1

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • OBITCHUARY

    OBITCH sittin with the devil!

    07/23/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Come in and sit down Geoffs! This week Spencer is telling us all about the phenomenon of ‘Devil’s Chairs’ and all the beautiful cemetery lore that comes with them. Next, Madison is educating us on a massive event known as the Clown Riot! We’ve got an obituary for a real a-hole, one for a guy who we love, and so much more! Including, of course, some dumb.ass.criminallllls!

     

    Please rate and review wherever you listen!

     

    Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast

     

    Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary

     

    Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com

     

    Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter

     

    Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok

     

    Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!

     

    Sources:

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1242108524/?match=1&terms=%22clown%20riot%22

    https://nypost.com/2026/07/01/us-news/stone-cold-two-line-obituary-for-ny-grandma-suspected-of-poisoning-daughter-grandkids/

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/arizona-toddler-declared-dead-was-found-alive-morgue-rcna352853

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1224325228/?match=2&terms=riot

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1224324321/?match=1&terms=riot

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1002203378/?article=e01dea42-c2db-47d0-91c3-06941a82ae24&terms=laughing

    https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/video-shows-man-getting-stuck-in-van-after-trying-to-steal-from-it-in-hialeah/3765341/

    https://www.blogto.com/city/2011/01/toronto_of_the_1850s/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_Order_in_Canada

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Twelfth

    https://spacing.ca/toronto/2012/10/02/the-toronto-circus-riot-of-1855-the-day-the-clowns-picked-the-wrong-toronto-brothel/

    https://www.tampabay.com/news/crime/2026/07/05/shannon-gallagher-florida-murder-case-surfside/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil%27s_Chair_(urban_legend)

    https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2023/10/12/the-devils-chair-can-be-found-in-this-florida-cemetery-would-you-sit-in-it/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1234329583/?match=1&terms=%22devil%27s%20chair%22

    https://floridabeerblog.wordpress.com/2017/05/19/brew-review-devils-chair-by-red-cypress-brewing-redcypressbeer/

    https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/kirksville-devil-s-chair

    https://khmoradio.com/kirksvilles-devils-chair-a-myth-or-a-date-with-the-reaper/

    https://www.roadsideamerica.com/tip/59457

    https://www.vtgranitemuseum.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Fall-2007.pdf

    https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/throne-of-attila

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • OBITCHUARY

    OBITCH welcome to seance city!

    07/16/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    OBISH! This week Madison is talking about some celebrity grave drama! Next, Spencer is taking us to Cassadaga, Florida to learn about a place known as ‘seance city!’ We’ve got an obituary for a man with a good heart, one that seemed to never end and so much more!!!! Of course, we're topping it all off with some dumb.ass.criminallllls! 

     

    Please rate and review wherever you listen!

     

    Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast

     

    Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary

     

    Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com

     

    Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter

     

    Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok

     

    Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!

     

    Sources:

    https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/madison/name/ray-peterson-obituary?id=34030193

    https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122141606277041403&id=61581242107261&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=ONLILFNq1fk6lcyD

    https://www.theguardian.com/film/2009/aug/25/marilyn-monroe-burial-plot-sold

    https://abc7.com/post/where-is-marilyn-monroe-buried-crypt-auction-pierce-brothers-westwood-village-memorial-park/14582533/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Peter%27s_tomb

    https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1842&dat=20060305&id=fdoxAAAAIBAJ&sjid=B-UFAAAAIBAJ&pg=3381,498376&hl=en

    https://www.everplans.com/articles/heres-how-you-can-get-buried-next-to-a-celebrity?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/5105/richard_f-poncher

    https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/celebrity/man-bought-grave-above-marilyn-monroe-569221-20250806

    https://www.nightviz.ca/single-post/visiting-the-grave-of-marilyn-monroe-searching-for-understanding

    https://www.mjvibe.com/michael-jacksons-father-begs-to-be-buried-next-to-his-late-son/

    https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/france-funeral-home-is-overwhelmed-heatwaves-death-toll-rises-2026-06-30/

    https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/entertainment/celebrities/2026/06/29/clive-davis-funeral-service-photos/90736082007/

    https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1HUbRBkxxu/

    https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/madison/name/ray-peterson-obituary?id=34030193

    https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122141606277041403&id=61581242107261&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=ONLILFNq1fk6lcyD

    https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/elderly-florida-man-allegedly-street-racing-caught-driving-110-mph-45-mph-zone-deputies

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1236198860/?match=2&terms=%22george%20colby%22

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSCuMpzgFTs

    https://www.cassadaga.org/

    https://www.thehistorycenter.org/cassadaga/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1258651803/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1051498644/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1019346003/?article=ec6ec4d7-d0e6-4f6a-9f25-d5f04314c251

    https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/elderly-florida-man-allegedly-street-racing-caught-driving-110-mph-45-mph-zone-deputies

     

     

     

     

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • OBITCHUARY

    OBITCH i'm big boned!

    07/09/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    GEOFFS! Hi, hello this week, Madison is telling us the incredible story of a woman who proved this was not her first life! But first, Spencer gives us an unhinged coffin spinner all about big bones. We’ve got an obituary for an inventor we love, one for an absolute pig and so much more, including some dumb.ass.criminalllllllllls!

     

    Please rate and review wherever you listen!

     

    Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast

     

    Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary

     

    Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com

     

    Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter

     

    Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok

     

    Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!

     

    Sources:

    https://nypost.com/2026/06/15/us-news/arizona-woman-caught-speeding-108-mph-while-rushing-home-to-watch-love-island/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1039014119/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1287148455/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1286487690/

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/1116149719/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giant_human_skeletons

    https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/smithsonian-giant-skeletons/

    https://www.theguardian.com/books/2005/mar/08/news4

    https://www.newspapers.com/image/109930266/?article=5b4ea7e0-b3a3-4680-bc17-56196ab469dc&terms=sad

    https://www.tbsnews.net/features/mystery-behind-egyptian-priestess-reincarnation-british-born-dorothy-eady-810966

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Eady

    https://en.majalla.com/node/178206/culturedorothy-louise-eady-or-umm-seti-%E2%80%94-nicknamed-guardian-temple-and-mistress-pharaoh

    https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15562583/Museum-Art-Archaeology.html

    https://www.tbsnews.net/features/mystery-behind-egyptian-priestess-reincarnation-british-born-dorothy-eady-810966

    https://www.encyclopedia.com/women/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/eady-dorothy-1904-1981

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About OBITCHUARY
Each week hosts Spencer Henry (Cult Liter Podcast) and Madison Reyes sit back and read outlandish, hilarious, and sometimes scathing obituaries. Every Thursday they come to the table with bizarre history, strange funeral traditions, and so much more! Each episode ends with a 'dumb criminals' segment in which they each talk about hilarious run-ins with the law.
Podcast website
ComedySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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