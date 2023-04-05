Each week hosts Spencer Henry (Cult Liter Podcast) and Madison Reyes sit back and read outlandish, hilarious, and sometimes scathing obituaries. Every Thursday ... More
99: OBITCH bring me to life...
Get ready for the most chaotic episode to date Geoffs! Madison is serving up a history lesson on the wild history of CPR and trust us, ya don't wanna miss it. Next, Spencer breaks down what to do when it's time to say goodbye to your beloved non-human friends. We've got some iconic obituaries, and of course, some dumb.ass.criminalsssss! Let's go!
5/4/2023
1:09:07
98: OBITCH death is a blind date!
Happy Thursday Geoffs! This week Spencer talks about mortality salience, one's awareness of their inevitable death and Madison is giving us the lowdown on the mummies of Guanajuato! We've got an obituary for a sweet gal and dare we say the best obituary of all time! Don't worry, we didn't forget, we've also got some dumb.ass.criminalllllls!!!
4/27/2023
1:15:56
97: OBITCH welcome to the wild wild west...
Howdy Geoffs! This week Madison is taking us back to the wild wild west giving us a full rundown on boot hill cemeteries, and then Spencer cools us off as he breaks down what happens when we freeze to death! We've got an obituary for two jokesters and of course, we've got some dumb.ass.criminallllls!
4/20/2023
1:14:56
95: OBITCH there's a scandal at the crematory!
This week Spencer tells us the wild story of the TriState Crematory scandal and let's just say…you do NOT want your loved ones anywhere near this facility. Next, Madison is teaching us about the wonderful world of exarnation. We've got an obituary for man with a mullet and a real dazzler, of course we've got some dumb.ass.criminallllllls!
4/13/2023
1:17:42
94: OBITCH meet us at the drive-in...
Beep Beep Geoffs this week we're taking you on a road trip as Madison breaks down the history of drive-thru funerals…Is anyone else craving fries? Something's burning at these bad boys but honey it ain't a potato…Before we get to that Spencer's taking us down to the coal mines to figure out what the heck they were doing with Canary's down there! We've got an obituary for a funny gal with strong beliefs, and one who did her best. We've also got some dumb.ass.criminalllllls!
Each week hosts Spencer Henry (Cult Liter Podcast) and Madison Reyes sit back and read outlandish, hilarious, and sometimes scathing obituaries. Every Thursday they come to the table with bizarre history, strange funeral traditions, and so much more! Each episode ends with a 'dumb criminals' segment in which they each talk about hilarious run-ins with the law.