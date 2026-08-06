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263 episodes
- Oh loooooord Geoffs you are in for it this week as Spencer tells us some insane true stories of people who lived with corpses wayyyyy longer than they should have. Next, Madison has some fascinating stories of crash wreckage turned graveyards! We’ve got an obituary for a Dick, one for a real sweet guys and of course, we’ve got some dumb.ass.criminallllls!
Please rate and review wherever you listen!
Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast
Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary
Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com
Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter
Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok
Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!
Sources:
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1317952595/?article=eaf60f42-117b-48af-aa78-28bb7041a57e&terms=windshield%20
https://people.com/village-people-members-wear-costumes-pay-tribute-victor-willis-funeral-12024049
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pan_Am_Flight_526A
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/21/us/pan-am-clipper-endeavor-wreckage-found.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdrvyllxj71o
https://airseaheritage.org/projects/mission-endeavor/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/470810189/?article=13d3d993-98ac-47f2-b31d-25d6cf94d62d&terms=%22best%20man%22
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1188819914/?article=b27bef85-1729-4a0b-9d7c-1d0cb6ea434d&terms=%22best%20man%22
https://www.deepseavision.com
https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/21/us/pan-am-clipper-endeavor-wreckage-found
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pan-am-plane-crash-wreckage-found-clipper-endeavor-puerto-rico/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/10516180/?article=529ff4de-899f-446f-ae86-3485f842bf9c&terms=pan%20american%20crash
https://www.newspapers.com/image/742016714/?article=b345cd97-c5da-4017-b485-6310423cc03c&terms=%22John%20C.%20Burn%22
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Arizona
https://pearlharbor.org/blog/lesser-known-facts-about-uss-arizona/
https://ussarizona.navy/elvis-presley/?srsltid=AfmBOoqUZ9sLB3ayBCwzN_s2G4Grf5gmB2FcODeeZs7esCUeKpN4eoOA
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-plans-exhume-identify-remains-pearl-harbor-sailors-uss-arizona/
https://www.legacy.com/person/test-test-59517578
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sfgate/name/paul-demartini-obituary?id=61958561
https://www.newspapers.com/image/757348469/
https://www.chippewavalleycremation.com/obituaries/Richard-Dick-Porn?obId=48926170https://www.newspapers.com/image/740420038/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/967177747/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1034106851/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- This week Madison is taking us on a trip to the post office to teach us about DEAD LETTERS! Next, Spencer has a horrifying cult liter-esque story that will send chills down your spine! We’ve got an obituary that was….destructive, one written by a sweet Geoff and so much more including, of course, some dumb.ass.criminalllllllls!
Please rate and review wherever you listen!
Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast
Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary
Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com
Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter
Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok
Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!
Sources:
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/lois-lenz-obituary?id=59406317
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1005582537/
https://www.courts.michigan.gov/siteassets/case-documents/uploads/OPINIONS/FINAL/COA/20241028_C365350_51_365350.opn.pdf
https://people.com/mich-man-lived-with-girlfriend-corpse-months-12019262
https://www.macombdaily.com/2026/05/21/clinton-twp-man-convicted-of-1st-degree-murder-in-ex-girlfriends-slaying/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1299479204/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1274306775/
https://people.com/human-interest/woman-convinced-husband-he-had-alzheimers-stole-600k-over-many-years-police-say/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/63141844/?article=a3353c64-5ba6-4ff5-9c7f-19440f868f78&terms=%22dead%20letter%20office%22
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/brief-history-american-dead-letter-offices-180964133/
https://postalmuseum.si.edu/exhibition/about-postal-operations-administration/dead-letter-office
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_letter_mail
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1000081506/?article=dd4c5ad6-3895-4dd9-a5e7-da1cb8f03cec&terms=%22dead%20letter%20office%22
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patti_Lyle_Collins
https://www.postalserviceforthedead.com
https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2023-12-13/la-po-box-letters-to-dead-loved-ones
https://www.instagram.com/p/C5lV6KprIX2/?img_index=1
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Come in and sit down Geoffs! This week Spencer is telling us all about the phenomenon of ‘Devil’s Chairs’ and all the beautiful cemetery lore that comes with them. Next, Madison is educating us on a massive event known as the Clown Riot! We’ve got an obituary for a real a-hole, one for a guy who we love, and so much more! Including, of course, some dumb.ass.criminallllls!
Please rate and review wherever you listen!
Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast
Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary
Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com
Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter
Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok
Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!
Sources:
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1242108524/?match=1&terms=%22clown%20riot%22
https://nypost.com/2026/07/01/us-news/stone-cold-two-line-obituary-for-ny-grandma-suspected-of-poisoning-daughter-grandkids/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/arizona-toddler-declared-dead-was-found-alive-morgue-rcna352853
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1224325228/?match=2&terms=riot
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1224324321/?match=1&terms=riot
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1002203378/?article=e01dea42-c2db-47d0-91c3-06941a82ae24&terms=laughing
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/video-shows-man-getting-stuck-in-van-after-trying-to-steal-from-it-in-hialeah/3765341/
https://www.blogto.com/city/2011/01/toronto_of_the_1850s/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orange_Order_in_Canada
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Twelfth
https://spacing.ca/toronto/2012/10/02/the-toronto-circus-riot-of-1855-the-day-the-clowns-picked-the-wrong-toronto-brothel/
https://www.tampabay.com/news/crime/2026/07/05/shannon-gallagher-florida-murder-case-surfside/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil%27s_Chair_(urban_legend)
https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2023/10/12/the-devils-chair-can-be-found-in-this-florida-cemetery-would-you-sit-in-it/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1234329583/?match=1&terms=%22devil%27s%20chair%22
https://floridabeerblog.wordpress.com/2017/05/19/brew-review-devils-chair-by-red-cypress-brewing-redcypressbeer/
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/kirksville-devil-s-chair
https://khmoradio.com/kirksvilles-devils-chair-a-myth-or-a-date-with-the-reaper/
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/tip/59457
https://www.vtgranitemuseum.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Fall-2007.pdf
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/throne-of-attila
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- OBISH! This week Madison is talking about some celebrity grave drama! Next, Spencer is taking us to Cassadaga, Florida to learn about a place known as ‘seance city!’ We’ve got an obituary for a man with a good heart, one that seemed to never end and so much more!!!! Of course, we're topping it all off with some dumb.ass.criminallllls!
Please rate and review wherever you listen!
Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast
Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary
Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com
Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter
Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok
Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!
Sources:
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/madison/name/ray-peterson-obituary?id=34030193
https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122141606277041403&id=61581242107261&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=ONLILFNq1fk6lcyD
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2009/aug/25/marilyn-monroe-burial-plot-sold
https://abc7.com/post/where-is-marilyn-monroe-buried-crypt-auction-pierce-brothers-westwood-village-memorial-park/14582533/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Peter%27s_tomb
https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=1842&dat=20060305&id=fdoxAAAAIBAJ&sjid=B-UFAAAAIBAJ&pg=3381,498376&hl=en
https://www.everplans.com/articles/heres-how-you-can-get-buried-next-to-a-celebrity?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/5105/richard_f-poncher
https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/celebrity/man-bought-grave-above-marilyn-monroe-569221-20250806
https://www.nightviz.ca/single-post/visiting-the-grave-of-marilyn-monroe-searching-for-understanding
https://www.mjvibe.com/michael-jacksons-father-begs-to-be-buried-next-to-his-late-son/
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/france-funeral-home-is-overwhelmed-heatwaves-death-toll-rises-2026-06-30/
https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/entertainment/celebrities/2026/06/29/clive-davis-funeral-service-photos/90736082007/
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1HUbRBkxxu/
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/madison/name/ray-peterson-obituary?id=34030193
https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=122141606277041403&id=61581242107261&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=ONLILFNq1fk6lcyD
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/elderly-florida-man-allegedly-street-racing-caught-driving-110-mph-45-mph-zone-deputies
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1236198860/?match=2&terms=%22george%20colby%22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSCuMpzgFTs
https://www.cassadaga.org/
https://www.thehistorycenter.org/cassadaga/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1258651803/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1051498644/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1019346003/?article=ec6ec4d7-d0e6-4f6a-9f25-d5f04314c251
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/elderly-florida-man-allegedly-street-racing-caught-driving-110-mph-45-mph-zone-deputies
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- GEOFFS! Hi, hello this week, Madison is telling us the incredible story of a woman who proved this was not her first life! But first, Spencer gives us an unhinged coffin spinner all about big bones. We’ve got an obituary for an inventor we love, one for an absolute pig and so much more, including some dumb.ass.criminalllllllllls!
Please rate and review wherever you listen!
Watch us on YouTube: Youtube.com/@obitchuarypodcast
Buy our book: prh.com/obitchuary
Come see us live on tour: obitchuarypodcast.com
Join our Patreon: Patreon.com/cultliter
Follow along online: @obitchuarypod on Twitter & Instagram @obitchuarypodcast on TikTok
Check out Spencer’s other podcast Cult Liter wherever you’re listening!
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2026/06/15/us-news/arizona-woman-caught-speeding-108-mph-while-rushing-home-to-watch-love-island/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1039014119/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1287148455/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1286487690/
https://www.newspapers.com/image/1116149719/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giant_human_skeletons
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/smithsonian-giant-skeletons/
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2005/mar/08/news4
https://www.newspapers.com/image/109930266/?article=5b4ea7e0-b3a3-4680-bc17-56196ab469dc&terms=sad
https://www.tbsnews.net/features/mystery-behind-egyptian-priestess-reincarnation-british-born-dorothy-eady-810966
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorothy_Eady
https://en.majalla.com/node/178206/culturedorothy-louise-eady-or-umm-seti-%E2%80%94-nicknamed-guardian-temple-and-mistress-pharaoh
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15562583/Museum-Art-Archaeology.html
https://www.tbsnews.net/features/mystery-behind-egyptian-priestess-reincarnation-british-born-dorothy-eady-810966
https://www.encyclopedia.com/women/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/eady-dorothy-1904-1981
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About OBITCHUARY
Each week hosts Spencer Henry (Cult Liter Podcast) and Madison Reyes sit back and read outlandish, hilarious, and sometimes scathing obituaries. Every Thursday they come to the table with bizarre history, strange funeral traditions, and so much more! Each episode ends with a 'dumb criminals' segment in which they each talk about hilarious run-ins with the law.Podcast website
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OBITCHUARY
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OBITCHUARY: Podcasts in Family