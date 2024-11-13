End-Tidal CO2 And Why We Should Use It More

Join me as we unravel the mysteries of End-Tidal CO2 (ETCO2) on this episode of The Nurse Dose Podcast. ETCO2 isn't just a clinical parameter – it's a dynamic storyteller, offering insights into the respiratory and circulatory intricacies of our patients. In this episode, we'll kick things off with a fundamental exploration of ETCO2, breaking down its definition and understanding its significance in the healthcare landscape. From there, we'll delve deep into the physiology behind ETCO2, exploring the incredible journey of carbon dioxide in the human body and how it shapes our approach to patient care. But we're not stopping at the basics. I'll guide you through the clinical applications of ETCO2 in critical care scenarios, shedding light on how this parameter becomes a beacon for healthcare professionals navigating the complexities of patient management. Whether it's intubated patients on mechanical ventilation or those in respiratory distress without intubation, ETCO2 monitoring plays a crucial role in shaping clinical decisions.