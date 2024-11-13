In this episode, we’re diving into the essentials of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG). We’ll start by breaking down the primary indications for CABG, helping you understand why patients need this life-saving surgery. From there, we’ll explore the surgical procedure itself, including an overview of graft sites and the differences between on-pump and off-pump techniques. Finally, we’ll wrap up with key insights on post-op management, covering what to watch for in the ICU, including fluid resuscitation, hemodynamic stability, and common complications. This is your go-to guide for mastering CABG in the ICU!
Cardiogenic Shock with Annie from "Up My Nursing Game!" - Podcrawl Episode
Happy Nurses Week!
I was lucky enough to be invited to participate in the 2024 podcrawl where we talk about all things SHOCK. Annie from "Up My Nursing Game!" and I teamed up to bring you a deep dive into CARDIOGENIC SHOCK! I am sure you could have guessed it but this is my favorite form of shock to talk about.
Be sure to check out all the other podcasters and their episodes on the different types of SHOCK!
Transitioning to the ICU: A Final-Semester Nursing Student's Journey
In this episode of the Nurse Dose Podcast, I interview Adrienne, a final-semester nursing student who already has a job lined up in the ICU. We talk about Adrienne's unique situation as well as things that many other nursing students going into the ICU as a new grad may relate to. Check out this episode for some great insights into new grads going into the ICU!
New to the ICU: EKG Crash Course
In this episode of the Nurse Dose Podcast, join your host, Sean, an experienced ICU nurse, as we delve into the essential topic of Electrocardiography (EKG) basics tailored for the Intensive Care Unit. Sean takes the lead in breaking down the fundamentals of interpreting EKGs, offering valuable insights for nurses, students, and healthcare enthusiasts.
End-Tidal CO2 And Why We Should Use It More
Join me as we unravel the mysteries of End-Tidal CO2 (ETCO2) on this episode of The Nurse Dose Podcast. ETCO2 isn't just a clinical parameter – it's a dynamic storyteller, offering insights into the respiratory and circulatory intricacies of our patients.
In this episode, we'll kick things off with a fundamental exploration of ETCO2, breaking down its definition and understanding its significance in the healthcare landscape. From there, we'll delve deep into the physiology behind ETCO2, exploring the incredible journey of carbon dioxide in the human body and how it shapes our approach to patient care.
But we're not stopping at the basics. I'll guide you through the clinical applications of ETCO2 in critical care scenarios, shedding light on how this parameter becomes a beacon for healthcare professionals navigating the complexities of patient management. Whether it's intubated patients on mechanical ventilation or those in respiratory distress without intubation, ETCO2 monitoring plays a crucial role in shaping clinical decisions.
