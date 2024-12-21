Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine

Episode 1 - Jack Danger / NYC Pinball + Sunshine Laundromat w/ Gina Collecchia

In our first episode, we talk to Jack Danger about his new game The Uncanny X-Men, his pinball influences, and why he made a nude pinball art film in college (very artistic of you, Jack). We also talk with Gina Collecchia about the the New York City pinball scene and her Sunshine Laundromat article in Nudge Magazine #4. Since we are a brand new podcast, please be sure the follow / like the show, and spread the word!