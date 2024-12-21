Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureNudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine
Listen to Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine in the App
Listen to Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine

Podcast Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine
Ian Jacoby and Shane Told
The official podcast of Nudge Magazine, Nudgecast, tells the stories of pinball people. Hosts Ian Jacoby (Nudge Magazine’s editor and publisher) and Shane Told ...
LeisureGamesTechnology

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1 - Jack Danger / NYC Pinball + Sunshine Laundromat w/ Gina Collecchia
    In our first episode, we talk to Jack Danger about his new game The Uncanny X-Men, his pinball influences, and why he made a nude pinball art film in college (very artistic of you, Jack). We also talk with Gina Collecchia about the the New York City pinball scene and her Sunshine Laundromat article in Nudge Magazine #4. Since we are a brand new podcast, please be sure the follow / like the show, and spread the word!
    --------  
    1:12:46

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine

The official podcast of Nudge Magazine, Nudgecast, tells the stories of pinball people. Hosts Ian Jacoby (Nudge Magazine’s editor and publisher) and Shane Told (Silverstein, Lead Singer Syndrome) interview artists, entertainers and newsmakers about how pinball intersects with their lives. Sometimes dope, sometimes gnarly, they’ll explore how pinball lives are lived.
Podcast website

Listen to Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine, 天真不天真 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:49:38 AM