In our first episode, we talk to Jack Danger about his new game The Uncanny X-Men, his pinball influences, and why he made a nude pinball art film in college (very artistic of you, Jack). We also talk with Gina Collecchia about the the New York City pinball scene and her Sunshine Laundromat article in Nudge Magazine #4.
About Nudgecast: The Official Podcast of Nudge Magazine
The official podcast of Nudge Magazine, Nudgecast, tells the stories of pinball people. Hosts Ian Jacoby (Nudge Magazine’s editor and publisher) and Shane Told (Silverstein, Lead Singer Syndrome) interview artists, entertainers and newsmakers about how pinball intersects with their lives. Sometimes dope, sometimes gnarly, they’ll explore how pinball lives are lived.