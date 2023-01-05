Ever noticed how the smallest changes can have the biggest impact? On Nudge, you'll learn simple evidence-backed tips to help you kick bad habits, get a raise, ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 127
The way to cure your procrastination problem
Today I interview motivation expert Dr Ayelet Fishbach and ask if she can cure my procrastination problem.
The Palau Pledge: https://bit.ly/3DcnfQZ
Ayelet’s website: https://www.ayeletfishbach.com/
Ayelet’s book: https://www.ayeletfishbach.com/book
5/1/2023
40:41
The overlooked productivity hack that’s backed by science
Are you interested in a productivity hack, proven by science that will not only make you more productive, but also increase life expectancy, and enhance memory and creativity?
It’ll also make you more attractive, aid in weight loss and lower food cravings. It reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes and diabetes, plus it improves your mental health and overall well-being.
Sounds good, right? Well, tune in to hear what it is.
Show notes:
Dr Matthew Walker’s Book: https://www.sleepdiplomat.com/author
Dr Matthew Walker’s Podcast: https://www.sleepdiplomat.com/podcast
4/24/2023
36:06
Why stupid people think they’re smart
Ever wonder how stupid people get such important jobs? It might be down to overconfidence. We all assume we’re better at our jobs than others. In this episode, best-selling author Will Storr and I look into the science behind overconfidence. We cover the confirmation bias, status, capitalism, communism, and why 100s of my listeners say they’re above-average cooks.
My survey results: https://tinyurl.com/yc79c2kn
Jonathan Haidt videos:
Capitalism is freedom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOomUpEdLE4&ab_channel=EthicalSystems
Capitalism is exploitation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B-RkNRGH9s&ab_channel=EthicalSystems
Learn more about Will: https://willstorr.com/
4/17/2023
31:32
How to stay motivated (according to science)
Most of us struggle to stay motivated. That’s normal. A lack of motivation is something that can affect us every day. Perhaps you’re struggling to stay motivated at work, or perhaps you need to motivate your team. It’s hard. So, here are some tips on how to find your intrinsic motivation from an expert Professor Ayelet Fishbach, author of the bestselling motivational science book Get It Done.
Ayelet’s website: https://www.ayeletfishbach.com/
Ayelet’s book: https://www.ayeletfishbach.com/book
4/10/2023
38:16
The surprisingly simple way to change someone’s mind
Changing someone’s mind is tough. But there’s one tactic that makes it much easier. Listen and you’ll learn how Trump convinced millions to support him, why Shakespeare became so popular, why Star Wars broke Hollywood, and a simple trick to get any job you want.
Learn more about Will: https://willstorr.com/
Credit to Lee Rosevere for the intro music: https://leerosevere.bandcamp.com/
