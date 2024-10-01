What Comes Into Our Minds When We Think About God?

Zach Dasher and Brandon Hudson plumb the depths of who God truly is and what it means to be a human being in a relationship with the triune God. They examine the difference between knowing about God and knowing him, where that knowledge leads, and how we know that God doesn’t call us to a numb and mundane existence but to abundance and life. Understanding what God was doing before Creation paints a perfect picture of who he is and his infinite capacity for love, joy, and peace. We are made in his image, and there is so much more to life with God. In this episode: The Knowledge of the Holy by A.W. Tozer The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis Delighting in the Trinity by Michael Reeves The Confessions of St. Augustine