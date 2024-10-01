What Comes Into Our Minds When We Think About God?
Zach Dasher and Brandon Hudson plumb the depths of who God truly is and what it means to be a human being in a relationship with the triune God. They examine the difference between knowing about God and knowing him, where that knowledge leads, and how we know that God doesn’t call us to a numb and mundane existence but to abundance and life. Understanding what God was doing before Creation paints a perfect picture of who he is and his infinite capacity for love, joy, and peace. We are made in his image, and there is so much more to life with God.
In this episode:
The Knowledge of the Holy by A.W. Tozer
The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis
Delighting in the Trinity by Michael Reeves
The Confessions of St. Augustine
--------
49:45
Cynicism Is One of the Greatest Enemies of the Kingdom
Zach Dasher is joined by his wife, author Jill Dasher, to share a window into the spiritual conversations they’ve been having since she first fell in love with him at their college laundromat. Still reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, Zach and Jill pull back the curtain on the raw feelings they experienced, the questions they had for God, and how they’ve seen God’s Kingdom moving in unexpected places. Jill reveals where she found extraordinary comfort in the wake of the storm. Zach shares his struggles with cynicism that stood in the way of sharing Jesus for years. Cynicism is one of the greatest enemies of developing an imagination for the Kingdom, but sincerity is the greatest antidote. When others witness the genuine love of Christ, that's when we see revival.
In this episode:
1 Peter 3:15
1 Corinthians 2:9
John 13:35
2 Corinthians 3:8
2 Corinthians 2:14-17
2 Corinthians 3:1-6
John 10:10
John 6:51
The Bible Recap: https://www.thebiblerecap.com
--------
44:52
Why Fundamentalist Christianity Fails
Zach Dasher is joined by Brandon Hudson to welcome you into a life in God's kingdom. Humans are beings who desire. But what is desire? How does it shape us, and how are our desires shaped? Are some Christian beliefs just Buddhism by another name? Was C.S. Lewis right that our desires aren’t too strong but too weak? Why is suppressing desire unsustainable? What happens when we kick the demons out? Can our yearnings be redeemed and reoriented? God wants so much more for us. How can we begin to cultivate an imagination for transforming our desires and our lives?
In this episode:
1 Peter 2:9
Isaiah 43:21
John 17:3
The Buddhist Mood in Evangelicalism by Aaron M. Renn: https://www.aaronrenn.com/p/buddhist-mood?utm_medium=web
You Are What You Love by James K.A. Smith
Desiring the Kingdom by James K.A. Smith
For the Life of the World by Alexander Schmemann
The Weight of Glory by C.S. Lewis
The Scandal of the Kingdom by Dallas Willard
--------
45:42
The Gospel of Sin Management
What does a life in God’s presence look like? Zach Dasher and Brandon Hudson explore how our view of God affects everything about our imagination and how we move through this world. Is it biblical to separate oneself from the physical world? What is God’s intention for our physical bodies? Is the material world inherently evil? How does a failure to pursue God’s presence lead to a fragmented human experience? How can we belong to the Kingdom of God and live in America? Is it wrong to engage with politics and culture? How does the gospel of sin management lead to a distorted view of God? And what’s really at the core of who God is?
In this episode:
1 Corinthians 2:1-10
2 Thessalonians 1:7-10
Romans 12:1
Hebrews 12:28
Ephesians 3:20
James 2:17
1 Corinthians 2:9-13
Romans 4:20
Romans 12:21
John 4:8
2 Corinthians 3:18
Philippians 1:21
Love Thy Body by Nancy Pearcey
The Knowledge of the Holy by A.W. Tozer
--------
44:48
Introducing 'Not Yet Now with Zach Dasher' | Trailer
Are you searching for something real in a culture with ever-shifting realities? I’m Zach Dasher, and I’m letting you in on a conversation about everything from culture, technology, and politics to morality, church failures, and how we can know what’s true and what’s not. How do we participate in a kingdom that’s already here but also to come? How do we live in the here and now of God’s love, power, and presence at the same time as we fix our eyes on the hope that awaits us? We don’t have all the answers, but we invite you to discover them with us on Not Yet Now.
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-yet-now-with-zach-dasher/id1770712976
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5AfQIyrbRtYuQNN9kIqFw1
iHeart: https://iheart.com/podcast/238399575/
Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dasherzach?sub_confirmation=1
Welcome to Not Yet Now, a podcast where we explore the tension of living in the "already, not yet" reality of God's kingdom. Together, we'll dive into how Christ's reign is breaking into our world today, even as we long for its complete fulfillment. Join us as we reflect on how this dynamic shapes our culture, our lives, and our calling to live in the light of the kingdom that is both here and still to come.