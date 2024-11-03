Hi everyone! It’s Eira. Not Quite Dead is crowdfunding for Season Four right now over at tiny.cc/nqd4! If you want to help support vampire rights, and vampire wrongs, and get your hands on some cool rewards including finding out if you will live or die during an encounter with a vampire, a digital notebook stuffed with Alfie’s theories, and more, consider supporting the Not Quite Dead Season Four Crowdfund today, at tiny.cc/nqd4 that’s t I n y dot c c forward slash n q d and the number four. Live, Laugh, Bite! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
0:37
Introducing: Carmilla, a new adaptation over on the Re: Dracula Feed!
Hey folks, it's Eira, creator of Not Quite Dead. Something a little bit different today; our friends over at Re: Dracula have been percolating something spectacular in their off-season: a new adaptation of Carmilla. Carmilla is one of those classic vampire stories which made me fall in love with them as creatures. This new adaptation of the classic toxic lesbian vampire romance is being done in the same style as Re: Dracula, and you'll be able to listen to the whole thing in the Re: Dracula feed starting from today. I really hope you enjoy it. You can find it by searching 'Re: Dracula' wherever you listen to podcasts, or by following the links in the description of this episode. A transcript for this episode of Carmilla: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1tTdhBKC8hRqYLkZEZqisvNIFxdIT25uqBMzuGWnuQik/edit?tab=t.0Find out more about Carmilla here: https://redracula.live/#carmilla Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
'There is no amount you can explain that will make this ordinary.'A brief, bizarre snippet of Neige and Alfie. Full transcript here: https://hangingslothstudios.com/toes/ Not Quite Dead Season Four will be crowdfunding on kickstarter from the 4th of March. Sign up now at tiny.cc/nqd4 for campaign updates. Live, laugh, bite. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
3:47
NQD S3 Q&A Part Three (plus an announcement!)
The third and final part of the NQD S3 Q&A! I talk about voice acting and performance, sound, and answer some more personal questions about my relationship with the show. Plus, there's an announcement at the end!Sign up to be notified when the Not Quite Dead S4 Kickstarter goes live in March!: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eira-major/nqd4Multitrack still haven't uploaded the recordings of the Masterclasses but when they do you'll be able to access them here: https://www.multitrack.uk/masterclassesSupport me now through Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/hangingslothsBecome a member on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hangingslothstudios Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
22:28
NQD S3 Q&A Part Two
Part Two of the Season Three Q&A covers questions about research, writing, inspiration and Alfie!Become a member and get early access, also you can buy music and artwork: https://ko-fi.com/hangingslothsBecome a member and get early access: https://www.patreon.com/c/hangingslothstudiosJoin us on the Camlann fundraiser stream THIS SATURDAY, here: https://www.twitch.tv/tincanaudio Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
As an A&E nurse, Alfie deals with horror everyday, but almost being killed by a walking corpse and being saved by a vampire takes things a bit far, even for him. The vampire is Casper. He’s hundreds of years old, and hell-bent on finding out what's causing walking corpses to wander the streets of Alfie's hometown.Now they've met, Alfie and Casper can't seem to leave each other alone, despite their best efforts. Alfie learns that the relationship between vampires and humans is more complicated than just predator and prey. Whatever Casper's misgivings about his own kind, and himself, Alfie is inexorably drawn closer and closer, in a heady, carnal blend of horror, hunger, love and lust.Not Quite Dead is a (mostly) single narrator gory horror romance audio drama exploring themes of identity, sexuality and death. Totalling 40 episodes over 3 completed seasons, with S4 on the way in 2025.This show is part of the Rusty Quill Network, and is created independently by Eira Major (AKA Hanging Sloth) who writes, sound designs, and performs as Alfie and Neige. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.