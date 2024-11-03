Introducing: Carmilla, a new adaptation over on the Re: Dracula Feed!

Hey folks, it's Eira, creator of Not Quite Dead. Something a little bit different today; our friends over at Re: Dracula have been percolating something spectacular in their off-season: a new adaptation of Carmilla. Carmilla is one of those classic vampire stories which made me fall in love with them as creatures. This new adaptation of the classic toxic lesbian vampire romance is being done in the same style as Re: Dracula, and you'll be able to listen to the whole thing in the Re: Dracula feed starting from today. I really hope you enjoy it. You can find it by searching 'Re: Dracula' wherever you listen to podcasts, or by following the links in the description of this episode. A transcript for this episode of Carmilla: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1tTdhBKC8hRqYLkZEZqisvNIFxdIT25uqBMzuGWnuQik/edit?tab=t.0Find out more about Carmilla here: https://redracula.live/#carmilla