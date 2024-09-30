Powered by RND
Valeria Lipovetsky
Welcome to "Not Alone," a podcast where we dive deep into the stories that shape us. Hosted by Valeria Lipovetsky, this space is dedicated to revealing the raw,...
Education

Available Episodes

5 of 69
  • Prioritizing Self-Care in Motherhood and Embracing Biohacking with Lauren Berlingeri
    This episode is brought to you by HigherDOSE. Their biggest SALE of the year is here! Get 20% off your order at https://higherdose.com/ with code VALERIADOSE In this episode, Valeria sits down with Lauren Berlingeri, co-founder and co-CEO of HigherDOSE, who shares her transition from a demanding modeling career to discovering a passion for holistic health and co-founding HigherDOSE. She opens up about battling severe hormonal imbalances, the pressures of perfectionism, and an intense lifestyle that culminated in a grand mal seizure—a turning point that transformed her approach to health and self-care. Valeria and Lauren bond over their experiences balancing career and motherhood, emphasizing the importance of letting go of control and embracing self-compassion. Lauren reflects on integrating recovery practices like infrared saunas and daily gratitude to shift from merely surviving to truly thriving. This episode provides an honest look at prioritizing self-care and intuition for meaningful personal and professional growth. Lauren Berlingeri is dedicated to inspiring others through fitness and naturally-healthy lifestyle practices. After launching her career as an international model, Berlingeri went on to star in her own show, “Women vs. Workout”—grossing over 15 million views and receiving a Webby Award nomination for Best Host. This experience led to extreme sports hosting for brands such as UFC, EA Sports, and IMG. Having cemented her name within the fitness industry, Berlingeri decided to expand her expertise, earning a holistic nutritionist and health coach certification at The Institute of Integrative Nutrition. Lauren discovered the power of Infrared technology — specifically Infrared saunas — and saw an opportunity to bring the biohacking tool to the masses. Since co-founding HigherDOSE with Katie Kaps, the wellness brand has experienced meteoric success, boiling down to a true revolutionization of the spa business. Lauren brings a fresh perspective to a space that has been dominated by male voices from its inception, making it HigherDOSE’s core mission to educate women about their bio-individuality and give them the tools they need to reach their own best selves, with content designed to educate people on how to take control of their own wellness regimens. Follow Lauren: https://www.instagram.com/laurenberlingeri/  ​ Follow HigherDOSE: https://www.instagram.com/higherdose  Learn more about HigherDOSE: https://higherdose.com/en-ca/pages/wellness-tech  Items mentioned:   Woman vs. Workout: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5C25A1F253EC28B7  Biohack-HERS: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtt3Vc8Sfqz2rWmxlkgDdcqUJp4fkWY1v  Power vs. Force by David Hawkins: https://a.co/d/5THzhuu  The Body Keeps the Score: https://a.co/d/cSkIXKP  Dr. Mindy Pelz: https://www.instagram.com/dr.mindypelz/  Fast Like A Girl by Dr. Mindy Pelz: https://a.co/d/fk7adQC  Dr. Stacy Sims: https://www.instagram.com/drstacysims/?hl=en What We Talked About:  00:00 Intro 00:32 First Impressions and Inspiration 01:34 Journey from Modeling to Fitness 02:48 Women Vs. Workout: Discovering Resilience 07:55 The Birth of Higher Dose 09:02 The Rise of Infrared Saunas 22:42 Navigating Wellness and Biohacking 30:42 The Importance of Self-Healing 31:19 Parenting and Trusting Yourself 32:04 Recognizing and Utilizing Tools 33:21 The Impact of Hormones on Health 35:35 The Journey of Motherhood and Self-Care 42:10 Balancing Work, Family, and Self 52:12 The Role of Biohacking in Women's Health 01:01:07 Embracing Aging and Redefining Beauty 01:07:16 Raising Confident and Empathetic Children 01:10:27 Final Thoughts and Resources Disclaimer: The links in this description are sponsor or affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links I may earn a credit or commission at no additional cost to you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:13:48
  • Miranda Kerr: Learning Through Loss and Letting Go of Victoria's Secret
    In this episode, Valeria chats with her friend, supermodel, and wellness entrepreneur Miranda Kerr. They dive into her 25-year career; from becoming the first Australian Victoria’s Secret Angel to founding her beauty line Kora Organics. Miranda reflects on personal tragedies, including losing her boyfriend at 16 and family health struggles, and how those experiences shaped her approaches to gratitude, resilience, and holistic wellness. Delving into the science behind her products, Miranda highlights the benefits of certified organic ingredients, from turmeric to noni juice, which she’s used since she was 13! Hope you enjoy! Follow Miranda: https://instagram.com/mirandakerr  https://www.tiktok.com/@mirandakerr?lang=en   ​ Follow Kora Organics: https://www.instagram.com/koraorganics/?hl=en  Items mentioned:  Kora Organics: https://us.koraorganics.com/collections/all-products   Power vs. Force by David Hawkins: https://a.co/d/5THzhuu  You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay https://a.co/d/bthtBZ6  The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho https://a.co/d/bthtBZ6  Shop my look from this episode: https://liketk.it/4VrQJ https://liketk.it/4VyNy  What We Talked About:  00:00 Introduction and Career Reflection 01:37 Personal Tragedy and Life Lessons 02:34 Health and Wellness Journey 08:00 Moving on from Victoria’s Secret 11:31 Parenting Philosophy and Challenges 21:10 Work-Life Integration 27:35 Parenting Challenges and Solutions 30:06 Balancing Motherhood and Career 32:44 The Journey of Kora Organics 34:43 Skincare Secrets and Innovations 37:16 The Philosophy Behind Kora Organics 43:48 Personal Reflections and Future Plans 48:18 Miranda’s Book Recommendations Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    52:48
  • Am I A Bad Mother? | Confessions of an Imperfect Parent
    This episode is brought to you by the following:  Wild: Get 20% off your first order from Wild https://wearewild.com/us/?discount=WILDVALERIA20 with promo code WILDVALERIA20 In this solo episode, Valeria opens up about her journey as a millennial mother learning to trust her instincts in the age of overwhelming advice. She shares a recent story of deciding to unfollow parenting accounts on social media, explaining how their well-meaning tips often triggered feelings of judgment and inadequacy. Reflecting on her personal experience, Valeria explores the pressure millennial parents face, constantly bombarded with expert advice on how to parent “correctly.” She advocates for tuning into one's intuition, highlighting how true empowerment as a mother often comes from within, not from outside voices. Through humor and honesty, she invites fellow moms to embrace their unique parenting path and let go of societal expectations. Valeria is on: https://www.instagram.com/valerialipovetsky/  https://www.tiktok.com/@valeria.lipovetsky  Shop my look from this episode:  Shirt: https://liketk.it/4UHCl  Jeans: https://liketk.it/4U7Bp  What We Talked About: 00:00 Intro 00:29 My Recent Instagram Post 03:17 Seeking Parental Advice from Books 05:27 Learning to Trust My Parenting Style 08:41 Am I Losing Myself? 12:29 The So-Called Parenting Experts 16:30 Trust Your Instincts and Your Child’s Individual Needs 19:22 Talk to Your Kids 20:30 The Aspect of Balance in Motherhood 23:54 Develop Your Own Motherhood Instincts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    32:15
  • Breast Implants and Nose Jobs: Destigmatizing Plastic Surgery with Dr. Berry Fairchild
    This episode is brought to you by the following:  Wild: Get 20% off your first order from Wild https://wearewild.com/us/?discount=WILDVALERIA20 with promo code WILDVALERIA20 Hiya: Try Hiya’s best-selling children's vitamin & receive 50% off your first order. To claim this exclusive discount go to https://www.hiyahealth.com/VALERIA. This deal is not available on their regular website!  Valeria chats with Dr. Berry Fairchild, a board-certified plastic surgeon, about the real-life side of plastic surgery beyond the glamorous social media posts. Dr. Fairchild shares her unique path from working as an ICU nurse to becoming a top plastic surgeon, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and dedication it takes. They dive into everything from popular cosmetic procedures like breast augmentations and fat grafting to the rise of non-invasive treatments, and even touch on the mental and emotional impact that surgery can have. Valeria opens up about her own experiences with plastic surgery and how it’s influenced her self-confidence. The episode brings a fresh, thoughtful perspective to the conversation around cosmetic surgery, encouraging listeners to consider both the physical and emotional aspects of going under the knife. Find Dr. Berry Fairchild on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drberryfairchild  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drberryfairchild  Website: https://drfairchildplasticsurgery.com/  Valeria is on: https://www.instagram.com/valerialipovetsky/  https://www.tiktok.com/@valeria.lipovetsky  Shop my look from this episode: https://liketk.it/4U7s0  Join Creator Method: Head to https://www.creatormethod.com and join our thriving community today. Use promo code NOTALONE at checkout to get 10% off your first year of Creator Method membership. What We Talked About: 00:00 Intro 01:18 The Plastic Surgeon’s Life 02:42 Road to Plastic Surgery 08:29 Social Media Can Be Overwhelming for Anyone 14:00 The Right Operation for the Right Person 17:00 Non Surgical interventions 20:18 Performing the Right Intervention 24:17 Downside of Thread Lift 26:27 Utilizing Procedures that are Duly Tested 27:54 Has Beauty Standards Changed? 30:03 The Dangers of BBL Procedure 33:55 People are Seeking Removal of Implants 35:46 Lymphoma Tied to Breast Implants 37:50 Benefits of Aesthetic Breast Surgery 41:51 Transparency and Limitations 43:55 The Stigma is Slowly Diminishing 46:29 Facial Aging Procedures 49:49 Teach Children to Have Confidence in Their Achievements 51:39 Setting Safe Limits for Your Child 56:55 Best Advice for People Seeking Surgery 58:00 What are the Overrated Procedures? 59:00 Where are we at with Laser Treatment? 01:01:34 What are Exosomes? 01:04:56 Radiofrequency Treatments 01:06:46 Holistic Approach to Skin Care and Aging 01:09:34 The Basics to Skin Care Disclaimer: The links in this description are sponsor or affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links I may earn a credit or commission at no additional cost to you. **Medical Disclaimer: The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their healthcare professionals for any such conditions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:35:00
  • Practical Astrology: Navigate Life’s Obstacles and Decisions with Astrologist Danielle Paige
    This episode is brought to you by the following:  Lume: Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code VALERIA at https://www.LumeDeodorant.com! #lumepod Cozy Earth: Go to https://www.cozyearth.com/notalone and use code VALERIA for an exclusive discount for up to 40% off  Betterhelp: Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/notalone  and get on your way to being your best self Valeria chats with astrologer Danielle Paige about the practical power of astrology in everyday life. Danielle, a renowned astrologer and spiritual teacher with over 16 years of experience, shares her journey from a successful career in interior architecture to a spiritual awakening that led her to astrology. They discuss how astrology, particularly through natal charts, sun, moon, and rising signs, helps people better understand their life purpose, emotions, and relationships. Valeria reflects on her own experiences with astrology, exploring how it can be a tool to reconnect with oneself and gain deeper self-awareness. The episode leaves listeners with a sense of empowerment through astrology as a guide for personal development.   Astrology Mystery School Level 1 is Danielle’s most popular masterclass and is closing its doors on October 27th. Danielle will teach you how to read your soul blueprint so you can get clarity in all aspects of your life. In AMS you will learn the language of the stars…which is the language of your soul. Enroll now: http://daniellepaige.com/AMS-enroll Follow Danielle on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamdaniellepaige/  Join Creator Method: Head to https://www.creatormethod.com and join our thriving community today. Use promo code NOTALONE at checkout to get 10% off your first year of Creator Method membership. Valeria is on: https://www.instagram.com/valerialipovetsky/  https://www.tiktok.com/@valeria.lipovetsky  Shop my look from this episode: https://liketk.it/4UHxX What We Talked About: 00:00 Intro 00:56 From Interior Design Architecture to Astrology 03:35 Getting a Spiritual Hint 09:24 The Map of Your Soul 12:36 Life is a Repetitive Cycle   14:56 We’re All Multi-Dimensional Beings 19:31 Astrology is About Consciousness 21:33 The Natal Chart is the Blueprint of Your Soul 24:57 Our Consciousness is Expanding 28:16 The False Sense of Control 31:23 What is the Matrix? 33:07 Every Person is Intuitive 37:28 The Big 3 in Astrology 40:55 Valeria’s Natal Reading 49:38 Real Cycle Reading 53:48 How Often Should Readings Happen? 59:32 Is Astrology Connected to Astronomy? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:20

About Not Alone

Welcome to "Not Alone," a podcast where we dive deep into the stories that shape us. Hosted by Valeria Lipovetsky, this space is dedicated to revealing the raw, often unspoken challenges faced by women from all walks of life. Each episode invites you to listen to heartfelt conversations with inspiring guests who open up about their personal battles, breakthroughs, and the lessons learned along the way. Follow Valeria on Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok.
