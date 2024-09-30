Prioritizing Self-Care in Motherhood and Embracing Biohacking with Lauren Berlingeri

In this episode, Valeria sits down with Lauren Berlingeri, co-founder and co-CEO of HigherDOSE, who shares her transition from a demanding modeling career to discovering a passion for holistic health and co-founding HigherDOSE. She opens up about battling severe hormonal imbalances, the pressures of perfectionism, and an intense lifestyle that culminated in a grand mal seizure—a turning point that transformed her approach to health and self-care. Valeria and Lauren bond over their experiences balancing career and motherhood, emphasizing the importance of letting go of control and embracing self-compassion. Lauren reflects on integrating recovery practices like infrared saunas and daily gratitude to shift from merely surviving to truly thriving. This episode provides an honest look at prioritizing self-care and intuition for meaningful personal and professional growth. Lauren Berlingeri is dedicated to inspiring others through fitness and naturally-healthy lifestyle practices. After launching her career as an international model, Berlingeri went on to star in her own show, "Women vs. Workout"—grossing over 15 million views and receiving a Webby Award nomination for Best Host. This experience led to extreme sports hosting for brands such as UFC, EA Sports, and IMG. Having cemented her name within the fitness industry, Berlingeri decided to expand her expertise, earning a holistic nutritionist and health coach certification at The Institute of Integrative Nutrition. Lauren discovered the power of Infrared technology — specifically Infrared saunas — and saw an opportunity to bring the biohacking tool to the masses. Since co-founding HigherDOSE with Katie Kaps, the wellness brand has experienced meteoric success, boiling down to a true revolutionization of the spa business. Lauren brings a fresh perspective to a space that has been dominated by male voices from its inception, making it HigherDOSE's core mission to educate women about their bio-individuality and give them the tools they need to reach their own best selves, with content designed to educate people on how to take control of their own wellness regimens. Follow Lauren: https://www.instagram.com/laurenberlingeri/ ​ Follow HigherDOSE: https://www.instagram.com/higherdose Learn more about HigherDOSE: https://higherdose.com/en-ca/pages/wellness-tech Items mentioned: Woman vs. Workout: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5C25A1F253EC28B7 Biohack-HERS: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtt3Vc8Sfqz2rWmxlkgDdcqUJp4fkWY1v Power vs. Force by David Hawkins: https://a.co/d/5THzhuu The Body Keeps the Score: https://a.co/d/cSkIXKP Dr. Mindy Pelz: https://www.instagram.com/dr.mindypelz/ Fast Like A Girl by Dr. Mindy Pelz: https://a.co/d/fk7adQC Dr. Stacy Sims: https://www.instagram.com/drstacysims/?hl=en What We Talked About: 00:00 Intro 00:32 First Impressions and Inspiration 01:34 Journey from Modeling to Fitness 02:48 Women Vs. Workout: Discovering Resilience 07:55 The Birth of Higher Dose 09:02 The Rise of Infrared Saunas 22:42 Navigating Wellness and Biohacking 30:42 The Importance of Self-Healing 31:19 Parenting and Trusting Yourself 32:04 Recognizing and Utilizing Tools 33:21 The Impact of Hormones on Health 35:35 The Journey of Motherhood and Self-Care 42:10 Balancing Work, Family, and Self 52:12 The Role of Biohacking in Women's Health 01:01:07 Embracing Aging and Redefining Beauty 01:07:16 Raising Confident and Empathetic Children 01:10:27 Final Thoughts and Resources