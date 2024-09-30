S06 Episode 10: Somewhere Across The Border - The Opening Leg Of The Joad Tour

In the latest episode of None But The Brave, co-hosts Hal Schwartz and Flynn McLean discuss the first leg of Bruce Springsteen's The Ghost Of Tom Joad Tour that took place in late 1995. It was Bruce's first ever solo tour and with almost all of the Joad record in the set, they were dramatically different shows than his audience was used to. Hal and Flynn take a deep dive into the setlist and talk about what made these shows so different.