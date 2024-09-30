Powered by RND
None But The Brave

Evergreen Podcasts
None But the Brave takes a comprehensive look at the music and career of Bruce Springsteen. Hosted by film producer Hal Schwartz and Backstreets Magazine contri...
  • S06 Episode 12: Tracks 2 - The Lost Albums Is Official!
    In this special edition of None But The Brave, co-hosts Hal Schwartz and Flynn McLean react to the news that Bruce Springsteen will finally be releasing Tracks 2, a 7 disc box of lost albums, which they have championed since the very first episode of the podcast in September, 2019. Needless to say, they are very excited! For more information on exclusive NBTB content via Patreon, please visit: Patreon.com/NBTBPodcast. This show is sponsored by DistroKid. Use this link to support the show and get 30% off your first year: http://distrokid.com/vip/nbtb Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    16:37
  • S06 Episode 11: Glory Days - Baseball and Bruce (with Pete Abraham, Anthony Castrovince, & Ken Rosenthal)
    In the latest episode of None But The Brave, co-hosts Hal Schwartz and Flynn McLean are joined by an fantastic panel of baseball media members to explore the phenomenon of baseball writers and their passion for Bruce Springsteen's music. Taking part in the discussion with Hal & Flynn are Pete Abraham (The Boston Globe), Anthony Castrovince (MLB.com and MLB Network), and Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic and Fox Sports). For more information on exclusive NBTB content via Patreon, please visit: Patreon.com/NBTBPodcast. This show is sponsored by DistroKid. Use this link to support the show and get 30% off your first year: http://distrokid.com/vip/nbtb Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    50:45
  • NBTB Springsteen Archive Series Review: November 15, 2012 - Omaha, NE
    In this NBTB Springsteen Archive Series Review, co-hosts Hal Schwartz and Flynn McLean discuss the March 2025 release from the series, a show from the Wrecking Ball Tour recorded live in Omaha on November 15, 2012 that features a unique Nebraska focused setlist. Later, they also discuss potential shows for next month's release. For more information on exclusive NBTB content via Patreon, please visit: Patreon.com/NBTBPodcast. This show is sponsored by DistroKid. Use this link to support the show and get 30% off your first year: http://distrokid.com/vip/nbtb Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    26:23
  • S06 Episode 10: Somewhere Across The Border - The Opening Leg Of The Joad Tour
    In the latest episode of None But The Brave, co-hosts Hal Schwartz and Flynn McLean discuss the first leg of Bruce Springsteen's The Ghost Of Tom Joad Tour that took place in late 1995. It was Bruce's first ever solo tour and with almost all of the Joad record in the set, they were dramatically different shows than his audience was used to. Hal and Flynn take a deep dive into the setlist and talk about what made these shows so different. For more information on exclusive NBTB content via Patreon, please visit: Patreon.com/NBTBPodcast. This show is sponsored by DistroKid. Use this link to support the show and get 30% off your first year: http://distrokid.com/vip/nbtb Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:11:35
  • NBTB Springsteen Archive Series Review: August 13, 2005 - Vancouver, BC
    In this NBTB Springsteen Archive Series Review, co-hosts Hal Schwartz and Flynn McLean discuss the February 2025 release from the series, a solo show recorded live on The Devils & Dust Tour at the Pontiac Theatre in Vancouver on August 13, 2005. For more information on exclusive NBTB content via Patreon, please visit: Patreon.com/NBTBPodcast. This show is sponsored by DistroKid. Use this link to support the show and get 30% off your first year: http://distrokid.com/vip/nbtb Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    26:23

