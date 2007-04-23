NOAA Ocean Explorer is a website for all who wish to learn about, discover, and virtually explore the ocean realm. It provides public access to current informat...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer Commissioning (audio)
Listen to a NOAA video podcast on the The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer, "America's Ship for Ocean Exploration," commissioned in Seattle, WA August 13th, 2008 the ship and crew will undergo field tests off the U.S. West Coast to train operators and test concepts of operations and equipment associated with the ship and its sensors and systems. All this leads to the ship's first full field season of operations in 2009, and a new way of exploring the ocean.
8/13/2008
2:58
AUVfest 2008: Navy Mine-Hunting Robots help NOAA Explore Sunken History (audio)
Listen to a NOAA podcast on the AUVfest 2008 expedition that will take place in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay from May 12 through May 23. The event is a demonstration of 13 AUV systems originally developed by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) for mine hunting. As part of a collaborative effort to examine and evaluate the dual use of this technology, eight of these AUVs, and their associated sensors and systems, will also be sent on archaeological missions to shipwreck sites in Narragansett Bay.
5/20/2008
3:18
Exploring the Inner Space of the Celebes Sea 2007 (audio)
This 2007 expedition will begin in the port of Manila and take us south through the Sulu Sea to our study site, southeast of the Sulu Archipelago, where the bottom falls off abruptly to the sea floor thousands of meters below. Lying just north of the equator, the Celebes Sea is the center of the most biologically diverse area of the world’s ocean.
9/26/2007
6:22
Cayman Islands Twilight Zone 2007 (audio)
This 2007 expedition to the Cayman Islands will set new benchmarks in ocean exploration technical diving research. Remarkable advances in this technology will allow for divers to share the excitement of the rarely explored Twilight Zone discoveries in a much more personal way. Video footage courtesy of Shawn Harper, The Hidden Ocean, Arctic 2005 Exploration, NOAA-OE.
5/25/2007
2:00
Tracking Narwhals in Greenland 2006-2007
In the frigid waters off the coast of Greenland scientists are getting valuable data from narwhals - the most ice loving whales in the world. Narwhals, beluga and bowhead whales, which you can hear in the background, make their homes in the Arctic. There are about 100,000 narwhals in the world, and the vast majority of them - about 50,000 to 70,000 - live in the Arctic waters of Greenland. Audio courtesy of Tracking Narwhals in Greenland 2006-2007, Kristin Laidre, NOAA-OE.
NOAA Ocean Explorer is a website for all who wish to learn about, discover, and virtually explore the ocean realm. It provides public access to current information on ocean explorations and activities. Site visitors can follow explorations in near real-time, learn about exploration technologies, and observe remote marine flora and fauna in the colorful multimedia gallery. While we are not current adding content to iTunes, you can find us at http://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov or on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/oceanexplorergov.