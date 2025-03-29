Episode 2: Chain of Memories | No Sad Face Podcast
PJ and Pat dive into the world of Memories! Chain of Memories, that is. So many cards. So much math! Credits:Our art was done by Espurr Roba, the video was edited and our theme music was composed by David Russell. For more information, please go to https://linktr.ee/nosadface or nosadface.com
44:31
Episode 1: Kingdom Hearts | No Sad Face Podcast
Artist and Kingdom Hearts Historian PJ from Cable Town partners up with steamer and creator RegularPat to discuss the one that started it all: the first Kingdom Hearts. Our first episode is an official part of the March Caprice showcase this year! March Caprice is a virtual KH convention! Find out more at http://www.marchcaprice.com Credits:Our art was done by Espurr Roba, the video was edited and our theme music was composed by David Russell. For more information, please go to https://linktr.ee/nosadface or nosadface.com
42:13
No Sad Face: PREVIEW (Coming Soon to March Caprice)
A toxically positive Kingdom Hearts fan podcast hosted by PJ from Cable Town and Regular Pat. Every episode, Pat and PJ dedicate ten minutes a piece to talk ONLY GOOD THINGS about Kingdom Hearts. If they succeed, they can have a little minute of being a straight-up hater. As a treat.Find out more at http://www.nosadface.com First episode will premiere at March Caprice!
