Backstage with Broadway's Best: The Inspiring Journey of Keith Bennett

Join Aaron Dante on the No Pix After Dark Podcast as he sits down with Keith Bennett, the show director for the Lion King's national Rafiki Tour, during his return to Baltimore. In this heartfelt episode, Bennett shares the trials and triumphs of his career, from his beginnings in Baltimore to his current position at the helm of one of Broadway's most beloved productions. His journey is one of resilience, determination, and a testament to the power of discipline and community support. Hear about Bennett's path from local theater in Maryland to taking on Broadway, facing hardships, and finding joy and purpose in guiding new talent in the theater industry. This episode is a celebration of passion, hard work, and the unwavering spirit required to succeed in the demanding world of theater. Tune in to be inspired by personal stories of overcoming challenges, embracing opportunities, and the power of returning to one's roots.