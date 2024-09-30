Backstage with Broadway's Best: The Inspiring Journey of Keith Bennett
Join Aaron Dante on the No Pix After Dark Podcast as he sits down with Keith Bennett, the show director for the Lion King's national Rafiki Tour, during his return to Baltimore. In this heartfelt episode, Bennett shares the trials and triumphs of his career, from his beginnings in Baltimore to his current position at the helm of one of Broadway's most beloved productions. His journey is one of resilience, determination, and a testament to the power of discipline and community support.
Hear about Bennett's path from local theater in Maryland to taking on Broadway, facing hardships, and finding joy and purpose in guiding new talent in the theater industry. This episode is a celebration of passion, hard work, and the unwavering spirit required to succeed in the demanding world of theater. Tune in to be inspired by personal stories of overcoming challenges, embracing opportunities, and the power of returning to one's roots.
--------
36:07
A Taste of Success: Dr. Lance London's Culinary Journey
Join host Aaron Dante on the No Pix After Dark Podcast as he sits down with Dr. Lance London, the visionary behind the Carolina Kitchen. This episode delves into the inspiring story of a black-owned business making waves in Owens Mills with its new plant-based offerings.
Dr. London shares his journey from aspiring dentist to successful restaurateur, driven by his father's entrepreneurial spirit. He recounts overcoming personal and professional challenges, including a devastating fire that led to a triumphant comeback, opening the doors to a new restaurant in Largo, Maryland.
In this engaging conversation, discover how Dr. London combines his marketing prowess with culinary innovation to cater to diverse tastes, including the growing demand for plant-based options. Learn about the exciting expansion plans for Carolina Kitchen and the upcoming launch of Ma Pearls Louisiana Kitchen and Grill.
Dr. London also offers valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, focus, and a strong work ethic. Don't miss this episode filled with insights, inspiration, and a passion for food that promises to tantalize your taste buds.
--------
34:46
Cynthia Cifuentes, Vice President of Brand, Communications, and Community Engagement at Kaiser Permanente.
In this episode of the No Pix After Dark Podcast, host Aaron Dante sits down with Cynthia Cifuentes, Vice President of Brand, Communications, and Community Engagement at Kaiser Permanente. Broadcasting from Washington, D.C., they explore Cynthia's fascinating journey from a Hollywood publicist to a pivotal community figure.
Cynthia shares her passion for community work, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic region, discussing impactful initiatives like building community resource centers and creating opportunities for youth in Baltimore. She provides insights on addressing social factors of health and fostering collaborations for community betterment.
The conversation delves into the importance of mental health frameworks in schools, empowering youth through educational programs, and promoting diverse small business growth. Cynthia emphasizes the significance of building alongside communities to ensure sustainable growth and development.
Don't miss this engaging discussion on how Kaiser Permanente is making strides in transforming lives and healthcare in the Mid-Atlantic region.
--------
26:16
"Baltimore's Culinary Stars: Behind the Scenes with Top Chefs"
.Explore the fascinating journeys of top chefs in Baltimore as they share their culinary inspirations and experiences. From humble beginnings to becoming culinary icons, these chefs reveal the challenges and triumphs of running successful restaurants in Baltimore. Discover the passion and dedication that drives them to create memorable dishes and uplift Baltimore's vibrant food scene. Enjoy exclusive insights into their culinary collaborations, community impact, and hopes for the future. Join us for an engaging and enlightening exploration of Baltimore's diverse culinary landscape.
--------
1:09:16
A conversation with Israel Rocha the Regional President for Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States
Explore the latest episode of the No Pix After Dark Podcast, where host Aaron Dante sits down with Israel Rocha, the Regional President for Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States. Discover how Kaiser Permanente is revolutionizing healthcare in the Mid-Atlantic with its groundbreaking integrated model, offering a seamless patient experience and unique healthcare solutions.
Dive into the story of Rocha's inspiring journey in healthcare and his transformative initiatives in patient care, and learn how Kaiser Permanente's focus on prevention and accessibility is making waves across the region
Ready to learn how the future of healthcare is unfolding right here in the Mid-Atlantic? Hit play on this must-listen episode of No Pix After Dark!
A culture & community podcast created by Aaron Dante to record the fascinating life stories of his friends, family and people that have stories that need to be told! Come along on this journey with Human Interest Stories