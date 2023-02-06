Podcast superstars and best friends Arden Myrin (Will You Accept This Rose?) and Bryan Safi (Attitudes!) are on a mission to KNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF, GIRL with thi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
"If You Don't Look Your Worst, How will You Look Your Best?" w/ Charles Rogers
Hi dearest hearts! This week, Arden and Bryan are joined by the cool-hot-hip-fun-funny Charles Rogers (co-creator of "Search Party.") We talk community theatre and its highs and lows (which are also highs), then we go on a date to Chili's (finally!); and, naturally peanut butter cake! What will Charles give it? Search THIS party to find out! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/9/2023
54:30
"Hot Air Balloon Sextacular!" w/ Stephanie Allynne
Stephanie Allynne (The L Word, One Mississippi) joins Arden and Bryan for a non-stop episode of hot dates!! She's so hot she dates HERSELF in the improv portion! This episode has it ALLLLLL HUNNNAY alpha theater kids, runaway helium balloons, open robes!!! If you think YOU got bullied in high school- THINK AGAIN KITTY CATS- because Stephanie has a story for YOU! Call the press! Do your contouring! Sit back and CHILLLLLAX!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/2/2023
56:46
"Hop on, Pop!" with Mike Castle
This week we have a really fancy guest, which you can tell because of his last name alone! The hilarious comedian and actor Mike Castle ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Brews Brothers") is here to share delightful stories of lamp-stealing neighbors named Glenn and the shame of being defeated by a teenager at chess tournaments. Then Arden, Bryan and Mike go on a date on a retirement cruise ship! All that plus a peanut butter cake score that left these mouths agape. Hop on, Pop!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/26/2023
1:06:48
"Coke Stroke is OUT! Bar Rescue is IN!" w/ Gareth Reynolds
Comedy superstar Gareth Reynolds (The Dollop, Arrested Development) join Arden and Bryan to discuss the glamorous MAGIC of comedy club owners, the chic arrogance of at-home PRINTERS, and how sexy it is to start a car with a SCREWDRIVER HUNNNNAY! All this AND Bryan and Arden have HIGH HOPES for the their glorious PBFit Mug Cake when Gareth actually seems to enjoy his ZEVIA, STEVIA soda? Will one of their guests actually ENJOY their sexy sweet offerings???? Tune in to find out!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/19/2023
1:04:26
"Just Waiting For My Dad To Die" w/ Laci Mosley
The Scam Goddess herself is in the HOUSE! Laci Mosley ("iCarly", "A Black Lady Sketch Show") joins Arden and Bryan for an afternoon of delusional brides! Death Doulas! PB Fit baking (aka Microwaving!) and sexy dates at Beer Gardens! Did they call the press on themselves for being TOO SEXY????? Tune in and find OUT!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Podcast superstars and best friends Arden Myrin (Will You Accept This Rose?) and Bryan Safi (Attitudes!) are on a mission to KNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF, GIRL with this hybrid improv comedy and chat show! Every week they talk hot pop culture gossip, world travel tips (like what the best city dump in the country is) and the cruel world of amateur tennis. Then as sexy singles, they take YOUR real dating stories and improvise them with a fabulous special CELEBRITY guest, ending in a reveal of how it actually went down. How close will they come to your real life dating story? And of course, they finish it with peanut butter cake recipes. Do you feel famous yet? Who are you wearing? NO AUTOGRAPHSPLEASE!